Cybersecurity Innovator Blumira Bolsters Executive Team for Next Growth Phase

Blumira Expands Executive Team, Appoints New CMO and SVP of Sales to Drive Growth

ANN ARBOR, MI / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2023 / Blumira, a leading provider of security information and event management (SIEM) and extended detection and response (XDR) solutions purpose-built for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), today announced the appointment of two new executives. Pam Cory has joined as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO), and Andrew Donato as Senior Vice President (SVP) of Sales.

Both executives will play critical roles in supporting the rapid growth of Blumira as demand for security solutions increases. The appointments follow the June 2023 Series B fundraising announcement.

"We're excited to welcome Pam and Andrew, two proven leaders who bring a wealth of relevant experience scaling high-growth B2B software companies," said Jim Simpson, CEO of Blumira. "Their expertise will be invaluable as we accelerate our mission to deliver integrated SIEM and XDR specifically designed to address the unique security challenges faced by emerging enterprises and growing IT teams."

As CMO, Pam Cory leads Blumira's global marketing strategy, go-to-market, demand generation, product marketing, and communications programs. She has held executive marketing positions with leading technology providers, including NetMotion, BitTitan, DellEMC, and ProQuest.

Andrew Donato joins as SVP of sales, responsible for accelerating revenue growth by expanding sales capacity and optimizing processes. He has a history of spearheading high-velocity sales growth at multiple SaaS and tech startups, including Booker, Schoology, and Emburse.

"I jumped at the opportunity to join Blumira. They uniquely understand the security needs of SMB customers, delivering powerful SIEM and XDR capabilities scaled to be easy and affordable," said Pam Cory, CMO of Blumira. "Our platform detects threats and guides users through responses for better security outcomes. We provide the security expertise smaller IT departments often cannot afford."

"Blumira stands at the forefront of a transformative era in security for SMBs. My passion has always been to drive growth in organizations that make a genuine impact," said Andrew Donato, SVP of Sales, Blumira. "I'm thrilled to be part of a team that's dedicated to ensuring every business, regardless of size, has the tools to protect their digital future."

Blumira has accelerated its momentum in 2023 through new product innovations designed to save customers time and effort. This includes the launch of its XDR platform, offering automated response capabilities ideal for time-strapped IT admins. The XDR platform works around the clock to identify advanced threats, then automatically contain endpoints associated with threats and block malicious traffic. Blumira also launched Blumira Agent, providing easy endpoint visibility for SMBs. These innovations will help extend Blumira's reach in continuing to deliver powerful and efficient security tailored for mid-sized organizations.

About Blumira

The Blumira SIEM + XDR platform makes advanced detection and response easy and effective for small and medium-sized businesses, accelerating ransomware and breach prevention for hybrid environments. Time-strapped IT teams can do more with one solution that combines SIEM, endpoint visibility, and automated response. Meet compliance with one year of data retention and extend your team with Blumira 24/7 SecOps support. Blumira was recognized by G2 as a Momentum leader, ranked as 'Fastest Implementation,' 'Easiest to Use,' and 'Best Support' in the G2 Fall 2023 Grid® Reports.

