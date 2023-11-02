China and the United States consistently attract the most annual solar investments. Together, they have received about 50% of all solar investments since 2015, according to a new report by the International Solar Alliance.From pv magazine India Global investments in the solar energy sector touched the $308 billion mark in 2022, registering a massive increase of 36% over 2021 levels. Still, solar accounted for only 11.5% of the overall energy investment in 2022 ($2.6 trillion), according to a new report by the International Solar Alliance, released at its recent sixth assembly in New Delhi The ...

