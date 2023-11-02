German engineering association the VDMA reports strong PV equipment exports in the second quarter, representing 92.5% of sales. Overall, PV equipment sales were up by 50% compared to the first quarter of the year and up slightly compared to the same period last year, but incoming orders for PV equipment were down by 14%.The German Engineering Federation or VDMA (Verbandes Deutscher Maschinen- und Anlagenbau), reported second quarter figures related to its PV equipment manufacturing members' performance. It said exports in the second quarter amounted to 92.5%, with China and India providing 88% ...

