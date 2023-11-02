Alibaba.com partners with TÜV Rheinland and expands European Pavilion

LONDON, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alibaba.com, a leading platform for global business-to-business (B2B) e-commerce, today announces the expansion of its European Pavilion, a dedicated resource for EU/UK-certified products and products sourced from verified suppliers.

The European Pavilion is supported by TÜV Rheinland, a leading product testing and certification provider, who currently partners with Alibaba.com on the 'Verified Supplier program', which lets B2B buyers on the platform identify reliable and reputable suppliers for their transactions.

The move to expand the European Pavilion with the 'Certified Picks for Europe' comes as B2B buyers place increasing priority on sourcing reliable quality products yet face difficulty in accessing these easily.

Sourcing certified products with confidence

Product listings on Alibaba.com's European Pavilion have increased by over 430% - from 1.5m to 8m - since launching during its biggest sales festival Super September and span 20 non-consumer goods and 13 consumer goods categories. All products possess EU product certificates - including CE, RoHS, REACH, EMC and UKCA - giving buyers peace of mind over their purchases. Besides certified products, the platform has 28,000 verified suppliers, helping to alleviate quality and safety concerns.

Protection through Trade Assurance

In addition to certified products, Alibaba.com's European Pavilion offers a Trade Assurance program which ensures buyers are protected throughout the whole transaction process. It offers secure and easy ways to pay for B2B orders, escrow services for transaction safety, and safeguards against unforeseen circumstances including shipping delays. Millions of products support on-time delivery and easy-returns for European buyers on Alibaba.com.

Roland Palmer, General Manager UK, Benelux & Nordics, Alibaba Group, said: "We know that SME B2B buyers sometimes find it challenging to source high quality products. Alibaba.com's newly expanded European Pavilion with its eight million product listings is a key resource to change that. Business buyers can now choose from a wide range of certified products and suppliers at the click of a button. We're looking forward to expanding this platform further and helping B2B buyers unlock even greater growth."

Frank Dorssers, Senior Vice President Systems, Customized Services, TÜV Rheinland said: "In today's global marketplace, where businesses often source products internationally, the Verified Supplier program is an essential tool to ensure that suppliers are credible, reducing the chances of disputes or loss. We're confident that the inclusion of verified suppliers on the European Pavilion will boost trust and transparency in B2B dealings and ultimately improve the entire online sourcing experience."

