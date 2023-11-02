Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 02.11.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
Warum Sie jetzt über diese Aktie in Kupfer, Nickel und Lithium investieren sollten!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 874318 | ISIN: US1320111073 | Ticker-Symbol: N/A
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr börsennotiert
1-Jahres-Chart
CAMBREX CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAMBREX CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
02.11.2023 | 11:06
58 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cambrex Announces Sale of Drug Product Business Unit

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J., Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambrex, a leading global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), has today completed the sale of its Drug Product Business Unit to Wilmington, Delaware based Noramco. Cambrex's Drug Product business provides product development, clinical and commercial manufacturing, and packaging from facilities in Mirabel, Québec, Canada and Whippany, New Jersey, USA.

Cambrex Logo

"The transaction announced today was the result of a strategic decision to focus on core areas of growth and investment," said Cambrex CEO Thomas Loewald. "Looking forward, Cambrex will prioritize our drug substance and analytical testing portfolios, enabling our customers to develop and deliver therapeutic solutions for patients around the world."

Cambrex recently expanded its portfolio of specialized solutions for pharmaceutical development and manufacturing with the acquisition of Snapdragon Chemistry, which specializes in R&D for API batch and continuous flow process development. Cambrex also recently acquired Q1 Scientific, a dedicated provider of outsourced stability storage services, including thermal cycling, disaster recovery, sample management, photostability and ultra-low storage. Q1 Scientific, based in Ireland, recently expanded its operations into Belgium.

Cambrex will continue to operate 13 global sites focused on providing drug substance development and manufacturing services across the entire drug lifecycle for customers globally.

About Cambrex

Cambrex is a leading global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) that provides comprehensive analytical and IND enabling services, as well as drug substance development and manufacturing across the entire drug lifecycle. With over 40 years of experience and a team of 2,000 experts servicing global clients from North America and Europe, Cambrex is a trusted partner in branded and generic markets for API development and manufacturing. Cambrex offers a range of specialized drug substance technologies and capabilities, including continuous flow, controlled substances, solid-state science, material characterization, and highly potent APIs.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2236065/4360596/Cambrex_logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cambrex-announces-sale-of-drug-product-business-unit-301975030.html

Die Top 3 Dividendenaktien 2024
In diesem Report stellen wir Ihnen 3 Top-Aktien aus dem Energie-Sektor vor, die Sie unbedingt auf Ihre Watchlist setzen müssen. Lassen Sie sich diese kostenlose Analyse nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.