Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 02.11.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 678 internationalen Medien
Warum Sie jetzt über diese Aktie in Kupfer, Nickel und Lithium investieren sollten!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
02.11.2023 | 12:02
123 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Natuv Inc. Will Attend SHOT Show 2024

Natuv Inc. showcases its latest capabilities in a day of community and sportsmanship in Las Vegas, Nevada.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2023 / Natuv Inc. is excited to once again attend SHOT Show.

Some of Natuv's key personnel will be in attendance.

"For us, it's always exciting, and we make the best connections at this event," mentioned Ricky Brava, Chief International Officer, Natuv Inc.

"Natuv Inc. is looking to expand at a national and international level and SHOT Show is always a great way to do so," says Andrew Zambrowski, Chief of Business Development, Natuv Inc.

"Wherever you go during SHOT Week, you'll meet members of our industry ready to share ideas and connect," says Frank Anthony, CVO, Natuv Inc.

SHOT Show is Jan. 23-26, 2024. Admission at the SHOT Show is open to businesses and government entities in the shooting, hunting and outdoor trade as well as commercial buyers and sellers of military, law enforcement and tactical products and services ONLY.

About Natuv Inc.

Our mission is to deliver optimization and advancement to federal, tribal, state, and local governments through reliable, quality, and innovative technology, defense and logistics solutions. Natuv Inc. is an FFL-10 and FEL certified vendor. We support law enforcement, federal government and other regulated institutions with effective defensive solutions, arms, ammunition, surveillance technology, protective gear, less lethal armament and training, and combat drone technology, to name a few.

For media and business development inquiries, contact Andrew Zambrowski, Chief Of Business Development, at andrew@natuv.email. For more information, visit https://www.natuv.com.

Norman Office
119 W. Main St.
Norman, OK 73069
(405) 928-6111

Logistics Distribution Center
3700 South Purdue
Oklahoma City, OK 73116
(405) 928-6111

Peru Branch Office
Residencial San Pietro
Calle Flora Tristán 486
Oficina 1404
Magdalena del Mar 15076
Lima, Peru
Office +511-493-9555
Direct +1-347-755-0235

Related Images

shot-show.jpeg

SOURCE: Natuv Inc.

.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/793820/natuv-inc-will-attend-shot-show-2024

Die Top 3 Dividendenaktien 2024
In diesem Report stellen wir Ihnen 3 Top-Aktien aus dem Energie-Sektor vor, die Sie unbedingt auf Ihre Watchlist setzen müssen. Lassen Sie sich diese kostenlose Analyse nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.