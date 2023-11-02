Natuv Inc. Will Attend SHOT Show 2024

Natuv Inc. showcases its latest capabilities in a day of community and sportsmanship in Las Vegas, Nevada.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2023 / Natuv Inc. is excited to once again attend SHOT Show.

Some of Natuv's key personnel will be in attendance.

"For us, it's always exciting, and we make the best connections at this event," mentioned Ricky Brava, Chief International Officer, Natuv Inc.

"Natuv Inc. is looking to expand at a national and international level and SHOT Show is always a great way to do so," says Andrew Zambrowski, Chief of Business Development, Natuv Inc.

"Wherever you go during SHOT Week, you'll meet members of our industry ready to share ideas and connect," says Frank Anthony, CVO, Natuv Inc.

SHOT Show is Jan. 23-26, 2024. Admission at the SHOT Show is open to businesses and government entities in the shooting, hunting and outdoor trade as well as commercial buyers and sellers of military, law enforcement and tactical products and services ONLY.

About Natuv Inc.

Our mission is to deliver optimization and advancement to federal, tribal, state, and local governments through reliable, quality, and innovative technology, defense and logistics solutions. Natuv Inc. is an FFL-10 and FEL certified vendor. We support law enforcement, federal government and other regulated institutions with effective defensive solutions, arms, ammunition, surveillance technology, protective gear, less lethal armament and training, and combat drone technology, to name a few.

For media and business development inquiries, contact Andrew Zambrowski, Chief Of Business Development, at andrew@natuv.email. For more information, visit https://www.natuv.com.

Norman Office

119 W. Main St.

Norman, OK 73069

(405) 928-6111

Logistics Distribution Center

3700 South Purdue

Oklahoma City, OK 73116

(405) 928-6111

Peru Branch Office

Residencial San Pietro

Calle Flora Tristán 486

Oficina 1404

Magdalena del Mar 15076

Lima, Peru

Office +511-493-9555

Direct +1-347-755-0235

