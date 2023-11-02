Winnemucca, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - November 2, 2023) - Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (NYSE American: PZG) ("Paramount") announced today that its Chief Executive Officer, Rachel Goldman will be presenting at the Red Cloud Fall Mining Showcase on November 8th at 9:30 AM Eastern Time.

We invite our stockholders and all interested parties to join us there to learn more about how the Company is building upon its recent permitting success at the high-grade Grassy Mountain gold project, which became the first project in the State to receive a positive completeness determination from the Oregon State regulators.

The annual conference will be hosted in-person, at the Sheraton Centre Toronto Hotel from November 7-8, 2023. For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: https://redcloudfs.com/fallminingshowcase2023/.

About the Speaker

Ms. Rachel Goldman is the CEO and director of Paramount Gold Nevada. Prior to joining Paramount in February 2020, Ms. Goldman spent 20 years in capital markets with Canadian based boutique and bank-owned investment dealers, and most recently as Managing Director Institutional Equity Sales for Desjardins Securities. Over those years she developed strong working relationships with institutional investors throughout Canada, the US, and the UK, and helped to connect numerous public companies to key investment decision makers and improve their market profile. Ms. Goldman holds a Bachelor of Commerce with a Major in Finance from Concordia University and serves as an independent director of Red Pine Exploration (TSXV: RPX), Indiva Ltd (TSXV: NDVA) and the Denver Gold Group.

About Paramount Gold Nevada Corp.

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. is a U.S. based precious metals exploration and development company. Paramount's strategy is to create shareholder value through exploring and developing its mineral properties and to realize this value for its shareholders in three ways: by selling its assets to established producers; entering joint ventures with producers for construction and operation; or constructing and operating mines for its own account.

Paramount holds a 100% interest in four gold projects: Grassy Mountain; Frost; Sleeper and Bald Peak.

The Grassy Mountain Gold Project ("Grassy") consists of approximately 8,200 acres located on private and BLM land in Malheur County, Oregon. Grassy contains a gold-silver deposit (100% located on private land) for which results of a positive Feasibility Study have been released and key permitting milestones accomplished.

Frost is comprised of 84 unpatented lode claims covering approximately 1,730 acres located 12 miles southwest of the Company's proposed high-grade, underground Grassy in Malheur County, Oregon.

The Sleeper Gold Project is located in Northern Nevada, the world's premier mining jurisdiction. The Sleeper Gold Project, which includes the former producing Sleeper mine, totals 2,474 unpatented mining claims (approximately 44,917 acres).

The drill ready, Bald Peak Project in Nevada, consists of approximately 2,260 acres.

