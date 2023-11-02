Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 2, 2023) - York Harbour Metals Inc. (TSXV: YORK) (OTCQB: YORKF) (FSE: 5DE0) ("York Harbour" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received government approvals that allow the Company to immediately commence a core drilling program on its 100%-owned Bottom Brook property located near Stephenville, Newfoundland and Labrador.

The Company announced on July 31st that initial fieldwork had discovered a new zone of high-grade rare earth element ("REE") mineralization 750 metres south-southwest of the historic U3 REE zone. The program also confirmed high grade surface samples near the U3 occurrence.

Grab samples collected from BB and U3 REE showings returned TREO values ranging from 0.07 to 22.3%. High-grade sample 116575 from the U3 showing included very high concentrations of magnetic rare earth elements neodymium, praseodymium, terbium, and dysprosium ("Nd, Pr, Tb, and Dy") also known as ("magnet REE's" or "MRE's). Sample 116575 contained total MREs of 5.00 (50kg/t MRE).

Figure 1: U3 and BB Rare Earth Elements Showings



The Company will start mobilizing geological personnel this week and the drilling equipment and personnel will be on-site to start drilling by November 6th. The first drill holes will test the two REE targets at the BB zone that the Company mapped and sampled during the 2023 field work, as well as a third nearby overburden-covered target with anomalous airborne and ground magnetics results. See accompanying Figure 1 for the location of the BB showing and the regional REE exploration targets.

About the Company

York Harbour Metals Inc. (TSXV: YORK) (OTCQB: YORKF) (FSE: 5DE0) is an exploration and development company with a focus on two high-grade projects in Newfoundland.

The York Harbour Copper-Zinc-Silver Project, located approximately 27 km from Corner Brook, Newfoundland and Labrador, where the Company intends to continue drill testing more than 11 known mineralized zones and explore additional volcanogenic massive sulphide targets.

The Bottom Brook Rare Earth Project, covering 15,150 hectares, is located next to the Trans-Canada Highway and is just 27 km from the deep-water port at Turf Point. York Harbour intends to drill test REE targets that were identified through property-wide prospecting, rock sampling and geological mapping during the 2023 field season.

Qualified Person Doug Blanchflower, P.Geo. is the Chief Operating Officer of the Company and is a Qualified Person in accordance with National Instrument 43-101, and has reviewed and accepted the scientific and technical information contained in this news release.

