Donnerstag, 02.11.2023

WKN: 881026 | ISIN: FI0009005987 | Ticker-Symbol: RPL
Tradegate
02.11.23
13:17 Uhr
32,310 Euro
-0,100
-0,31 %
Branche
Holz/Papier
Aktienmarkt
OMX Helsinki 25
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
02.11.2023 | 12:10
UPM-Kymmene Corporation: Tomi Sederholm appointed Senior Vice President, UPM Business Control and Finance Operations

(UPM, Helsinki, 2 November 2023 at 13:00 EET) - Tomi Sederholm has been appointed as Senior Vice President, UPM Business Control and Finance Operations as of 1 December 2023. He reports to Tapio Korpeinen, Chief Financial Officer, UPM, and he is based in Helsinki, Finland.

Tomi Sederholm has been working for UPM since 2008 and is currently Vice President, Business Control, UPM Fibres. Earlier he has led Strategy and Business Control at UPM Energy. He is also the Chairman of the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors in Pohjolan Voima Oyj.

Tomi Sederholm holds a master's degree in economics, and he has also participated in executive leadership programs in Harvard Business School and Singularity University.

UPM, Media Relations
Mon-Fri 9:00-16:00 EET
tel. +358 40 588 3284
media@upm.com

UPM
We deliver renewable and responsible solutions and innovate for a future beyond fossils across six business areas: UPM Fibres, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers and UPM Plywood. As the industry leader in responsibility, we are committed to the UN Business Ambition for 1.5°C and the science-based targets to mitigate climate change. We employ 17,200 people worldwide and our annual sales are approximately EUR 11.7 billion. Our shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. UPM Biofore - Beyond fossils. www.upm.com

Follow UPM on X| LinkedIn| Facebook| YouTube| Instagram| UPM biofore beyondfossils


