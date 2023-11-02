UPM-Kymmene Corporation: Tomi Sederholm appointed Senior Vice President, UPM Business Control and Finance Operations

(UPM, Helsinki, 2 November 2023 at 13:00 EET) - Tomi Sederholm has been appointed as Senior Vice President, UPM Business Control and Finance Operations as of 1 December 2023. He reports to Tapio Korpeinen, Chief Financial Officer, UPM, and he is based in Helsinki, Finland.



Tomi Sederholm has been working for UPM since 2008 and is currently Vice President, Business Control, UPM Fibres. Earlier he has led Strategy and Business Control at UPM Energy. He is also the Chairman of the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors in Pohjolan Voima Oyj.

Tomi Sederholm holds a master's degree in economics, and he has also participated in executive leadership programs in Harvard Business School and Singularity University.

