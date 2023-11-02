Kimberly-Clark Corporation: Kimberly-Clark Among Top 40 Nonwovens Industry Companies

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2023 / Nonwovens Industry recently named Kimberly-Clark as a Top 40 Nonwovens Industry Company in recognition of the role nonwovens continue to play as a key driver of innovation and growth for both our business and brands. Lori Shaffer, vice president of global research and engineering, was featured in a profile where she shared insights into our ongoing commitment to nonwovens, evidenced by the expansion of our Corinth, Mississippi manufacturing facility. This investment further supports our three core objectives of enhancing skin health, delivering garment-like comfort and advancing sustainability to deliver benefits for our consumers.

"Growth and sustainable innovation/practices should go hand-in-hand. Our 2030 ambition to advance the well-being of 1 billion people in vulnerable and underserved communities with the smallest environmental impact is at the center of everything we do-not just from a global nonwovens standpoint. This is woven into all our brands and plans."

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) and its trusted brands are an indispensable part of life for people in more than 175 countries. Fueled by ingenuity, creativity, and an understanding of people's most essential needs, we create products that help individuals experience more of what's important to them. Our portfolio of brands, including Huggies, Kleenex, Scott, Kotex, Cottonelle, Poise, Depend, Andrex, Pull-Ups, GoodNites, Intimus, Neve, Plenitud, Sweety, Softex, Viva and WypAll, hold No. 1 or No. 2 share positions in approximately 80 countries. We use sustainable practices that support a healthy planet, build strong communities, and ensure our business thrives for decades to come. We are proud to be recognized as one of the world's most ethical companies by Ethisphere for the fifth year in a row. To keep up with the latest news and to learn more about the company's 150-year history of innovation, visit kimberly-clark.com.





