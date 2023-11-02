Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 2, 2023) - RDARS Inc. (CSE: RDRS) (OTCQB: RDRSF) ("RDARS" or the "Company"), an autonomous robotics and drone technology company developing advanced systems and artificial intelligence AI for alarm system augmentation and surveillance, is pleased to announce that the Company has commenced sales of its autonomous "Drone in a Box" Eagle Watch Platform with Q3 2023 Revenues of $240,000, concurrent with receiving its first BVLOS Certificate of Waiver granted by the Federal Aviation Authority (FAA) in the United States.

RDARS CEO, Charles Zwebner, expressed, "We at RDARS take immense pride in this milestone. The shift from R&D to sales, especially after a challenging four-year period marked by COVID, has filled us with exhilaration. The market's enthusiastic response and interest towards our Eagle Watch Platform product is overwhelming, and we eagerly are now beginning to forecast the scale of the vast opportunities coming our way. We remain confident that no other system worldwide matches ours in terms of advanced, state-of-the-art AI technology tailored specifically for FAA compliance, at a comparable price point."

"We will continue to work with the FAA to achieve large scale deployments with criteria based BVLOS Waivers and approvals during 2024 and are already gearing up for numerous deployments. It has and continues to be my vison and business plan to achieve sales by working with large security company channel partners, that are operated and managed by RDARS-trained FAA Part 107 drone licensed pilots that is executed under a SaaS/HaaS revenue model - our objective: one million deployed installations and units to clients in the USA and Canada, without yet even counting in the rest of the world opportunities," added Charles.

About RDARS Inc.

RDARS possesses a disruptive technology that is advancing the security industry's approach to protecting commercial, industrial, and residential properties, by introducing protection with autonomous artificial intelligence systems that allows for real time response, situation awareness, verification, intervention, evidence recording, data capture, analysis, and immediate downstream transmissions to public safety agencies. RDARS has the ability, upon a property security breach, in real time to receive, analyze, and downstream the data and inform public safety agencies who the perpetrators potentially are before they even arrive at the property.

Founded in 2019, RDARS is an originator in its innovative equipment manufacturer of its flagship product, the Eagle Watch Platform comprising of Eagle Eye, a drone, Eagle Nest, a drone station, Eagle Rover, an indoor robotic system, and Eagle Watch Command & Control Software. The Company's autonomous robotic systems provide situational awareness in a cost effective and reliable manner. The Company's mission is to improve alarm response and situational awareness by obtaining required approvals from federal regulatory agencies for BVLOS operations. RDARS is currently developing its technology for private and enterprise customers in the United States and Canada, where these customers require a more reliable and advanced understanding of their property security. For more information about RDARS, please visit its website at www.rdars.com and its profile page on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

