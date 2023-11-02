Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 2, 2023) - Red Cloud Financial Services Inc. in partnership with Red Cloud Securities (together, "Red Cloud" or the "Company") is hosting its annual Fall Mining Showcase in-person at the Sheraton Center Toronto Hotel, on November 7 and 8, 2023.

Red Cloud is excited to announce the official schedule including 5 keynote speakers, and over 80 presenting resource companies globally across more than 10 commodities of interest.

The event is one of two marquee Red Cloud conferences designed to connect resource focused investors with mining companies. With three dedicated group presentation tracks running simultaneously over two days, attending investment advisors, accredited investors, corporate development teams and institutional fund managers can sit in on group presentations or schedule private one-on-one meetings with companies of interest.

Keynote presentations from industry leaders include:

Tuesday November 7, 2023

Frank Giustra, President and CEO, Fiore Group

and

Rob McEwen, Chairman and Chief Owner, McEwen Mining Inc.

joining us for a fireside chat hosted by RCTV Host, and ex-BNN Bloomberg Anchor, Mark Bunting

Nicolas Carter, Executive Vice President, Uranium, UXC, LLC - on Incentivizing New Uranium Production and Higher Geopolitical Risk

Wednesday November 8, 2023

Michael Gentile, Co-Founder of Bastion Asset Management and Strategic Advisor in the Metals and Mining Sector - joining us for a fireside chat hosted by RCTV Host, and ex-BNN Bloomberg Anchor, Mark Bunting

Andrew Miller, Chief Operating Officer, Benchmark Mineral Intelligence - on Financing the Energy Transition: Building Supply Chain Foundations for a Clean Energy Economy





Day 1



Day 2



To register to attend, request one-on-one meetings and for more information on the conference, visit the company's website at https://redcloudfs.com/fallminingshowcase2023/ or contact your Red Cloud representative.

Red Cloud would like to thank all of our sponsors for their continued support and specifically our event partner, PearTree Securities for helping make these events a success.

Access to presentation replays will be published following the conference.

For additional information please contact our events team at marketing@redcloudfs.com.

About Red Cloud Securities Inc.

Red Cloud Securities Inc. is an CIRO-regulated investment dealer focused on providing a full range of brokerage services to all investor types focused in the junior resource sector. Our services include Investment Banking, Research, Institutional and Retail Trading, Institutional Sales, and Retail Investment Advisory services.

About Red Cloud Financial Services Inc.

Red Cloud Financial Services Inc. is a globally focused capital markets advisory firm that provides a full range of executive strategy, media, marketing, and corporate access services. Our breadth of services combines with our significant knowledge of the junior mining industry combine for unique product offering. The company was founded by capital markets professionals with extensive experience in the junior mining industry.

