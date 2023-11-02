WISeKey International Holding Ltd.: WISeKey and OISTE.ORG Advocate at the Inaugural Global AI Safety Summit for a Decentralized AI Strategy to Protect Individual Liberties and Autonomy in Cyberspace

Press Release: WISeKey and OISTE.ORG Advocate at the Inaugural Global AI Safety Summit for a Decentralized AI Strategy to Protect Individual Liberties and Autonomy in Cyberspace

Geneva -- November 2, 2023 - WISeKey International Holding Ltd. ("WISeKey") (SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), leader in cybersecurity, digital identity, and Internet of Things (IoT) solutions operating as a holding company, today announced that in cooperation with the OISTE.ORG Foundation are advocating at the world's first Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Safety Summit ("the Summit") for a decentralized AI strategy to protect individual liberties and autonomy in cyberspace.

Scheduled for November 1-2, 2023, at Bletchley Park, the historic site of British World War Two code-breaking efforts, the Summit aims to confront the rapidly escalating challenges and risks posed by AI technologies and to initiate an international conversation on the need for robust regulation.

Following the presentation a few weeks before at the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC), WISeKey, in partnership with OISTE.ORG, stresses an urgent call to reassess our trajectory with AI. https://youtu.be/sAQj81NrC9g

With the over-concentration of AI control amongst a few tech giants, there's an imminent risk to individual data protection and digital rights. WISeKey and OISTE.ORG are advocating for a decentralized approach to AI that honors individual freedoms and self-sovereignty in cyberspace, aligning with local legislations to protect the digital ecosystem.

At this critical juncture in our digital era, WISeKey and OISTE.ORG emphasizes the need for actions that will dictate the legacy left for future generations. The development of AI systems should be integrated within frameworks that honor human rights, privacy, and the intricate diversity of our global population. The summit seeks to underline the importance of safety in the AI lifecycle, particularly for powerful AI systems that pose potential risks, in particular:

-- Identification of AI safety risks of shared concern and building a collective scientific understanding. -- Development of risk-based policies across countries, fostering safety and transparency in AI advancements. -- Enhancement of public sector capability and scientific research in AI safety. -- Develop a decentralized approach to AI that honors individual freedoms and self-sovereignty in cyberspace, aligning with local legislations to protect the digital ecosystem.

The Summit will bring together thought leaders, policymakers, and stakeholders to forge a path towards a digital future that balances humanity with innovation, ensuring AI is used for public good -- including health, education, food security, and in support of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

WISeKey invites participants and the global community to provide transparent and accountable measures to monitor and mitigate the potentially harmful effects of AI, emphasizing the responsibility of those developing frontier AI capabilities to ensure safety and prevent misuse.

About OISTE FOUNDATION

Founded in Switzerland in 1998, OISTE was created with the objectives of promoting the use and adoption of international standards to secure electronic transactions, expand the use of digital certification and ensure the interoperability of certification authorities' e-transaction systems. The OISTE Foundation is a not for profit organization based in Geneva, Switzerland, regulated by article 80 et seq. of the Swiss Civil Code. OISTE is an organization in special consultative status with the Economic and Social Council of the United Nations (ECOSOC) and belongs to the Not-for-Profit constituency (NPOC) of the ICANN.

About WISeKey

WISeKey International Holding Ltd ("WISeKey", SIX: WIHN; Nasdaq: WKEY) is a global leader in cybersecurity, digital identity, and IoT solutions platform. It operates as a Swiss-based holding company through several operational subsidiaries, each dedicated to specific aspects of its technology portfolio. The subsidiaries include (i) SEALSQ Corp (Nasdaq: LAES), which focuses on semiconductors, PKI, and post-quantum technology products, (ii) WISeKey SA which specializes in RoT and PKI solutions for secure authentication and identification in IoT, Blockchain, and AI, (iii) WISeSat AG which focuses on space technology for secure satellite communication, specifically for IoT applications, and (iv) WISe.ART Corp which focuses on trusted blockchain NFTs and operates the WISe.ART marketplace for secure NFT transactions.

Each subsidiary contributes to WISeKey's mission of securing the internet while focusing on their respective areas of research and expertise. Their technologies seamlessly integrate into the comprehensive WISeKey platform. WISeKey secures digital identity ecosystems for individuals and objects using Blockchain, AI, and IoT technologies. With over 1.6 billion microchips deployed across various IoT sectors, WISeKey plays a vital role in securing the Internet of Everything. The company's semiconductors generate valuable Big Data that, when analyzed with AI, enable predictive equipment failure prevention. Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey cryptographic Root of Trust, WISeKey provides secure authentication and identification for IoT, Blockchain, and AI applications. The WISeKey Root of Trust ensures the integrity of online transactions between objects and people. For more information on WISeKey's strategic direction and its subsidiary companies, please visit www.wisekey.com.

