TRU Precious Metals Corp.: TRU Engages Professor Garth Earls As Project Evaluation Advisor

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2023 / TRU Precious Metals Corp. (TSXV:TRU) ("TRU" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has engaged Professor Garth Earls to support the Company's Technical Committee as its Project Evaluation Advisor. Professor Earls' mandate is to develop a technically-oriented assessment of the development potential of the Company's gold-copper Golden Rose Project in central Newfoundland ("Golden Rose"), as well as evaluating the technical and economic merit of other natural resources opportunities as they arise.

Professor Earls has over 40 years of professional experience in mineral exploration and mining in Ireland and internationally. He was part of the team that discovered the 6 million ounce Curraghinalt gold deposit in Northern Ireland and has worked extensively on gold and base metal deposits and mineralization in Ireland and the UK. He is a former Director of the Geological Survey of Northern Ireland, former Director of the CSA Group and a past Chairman of the Geosciences Committee of the Royal Irish Academy. He delivers the Economic Geology course in University College Cork, Ireland. He is currently Executive Chairman of International Geoscience Services.

Professor Earls' relevant experience includes:

Mineral exploration and mining in Ireland and UK, Europe, Africa, South America, North America, Central and Eastern Asia;

Gold and base metals exploration and development appraisal, including Competent Person (Qualified Person) reporting; and

Directorships and governance roles in a range of public and private companies and organizations.

Joel Freudman, TRU's Co-Founder & CEO, commented, "We are honoured to welcome an expert of Garth's calibre to our roster, to support and advise our board of directors' Technical Committee. While the Company just published a National Instrument 43-101 report which consolidates the work to-date on Golden Rose, Professor Earls will provide a broader future-oriented assessment of the discovery potential of our growing number of prospective exploration targets at Golden Rose, and a roadmap for the most effective development of these prospects. In addition, Professor Earls' expertise will be invaluable in evaluating other opportunities that may arise given difficult overall mining market conditions, as we are cognizant that we may be able to leverage our treasury to increase shareholder value. We look forward to working closely with Garth as we continue to uncover the potential of Golden Rose and enhance TRU's overall valuation."

Professor Earls' services will be provided under a Technical Services Agreement between TRU and its strategic investor and controlling shareholder Ormonde Mining plc (AQSE:ORM), which agreement was considered and approved by TRU's disinterested directors.

Acknowledgement

TRU would like to thank the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador for financial support through the Junior Exploration Assistance Program and the Federal Government for its critical mineral assistance funding for the exploration activities at the Golden Rose Project.

About TRU Precious Metals Corp.

TRU (TSXV:TRU) is on a mission to build long-term shareholder value through prudent natural resource property development and transactions. TRU is exploring for gold and copper in the highly prospective Central Newfoundland Gold Belt on its 100%-owned Golden Rose Project, originally optioned from TSX-listed Altius Minerals. Golden Rose is a regional-scale 264.25 km2 land package, including a recently discovered 20 km district-scale structure, and an additional 45 km of strike length along the deposit-bearing Cape Ray - Valentine Lake Shear Zone, directly between Marathon Gold's Valentine Gold Project and Matador Mining's Cape Ray Gold Project. In addition, TRU has an option to acquire up to an aggregate 65% ownership interest in two claim packages covering 33.25 km2 including a 12 km strike length along the Shear Zone within Golden Rose. TRU is approximately 36%-owned by European strategic investor Ormonde Mining plc (AQSE:ORM).

TRU is a portfolio company of Resurgent Capital Corp. ("Resurgent"), a merchant bank providing venture capital markets advisory services and proprietary financing. Resurgent works with promising public and pre-public micro-capitalization companies listing on Canadian stock exchanges. For more information on Resurgent and its portfolio companies, please visit Resurgent's website at https://www.resurgentcapital.ca/ or follow Resurgent on LinkedIn at https://ca.linkedin.com/company/resurgent-capital-corp.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, including those relating to exploration plans at Golden Rose, expected contributions of Professor Earls, and future transaction opportunities. These statements are based on numerous assumptions regarding Golden Rose, the Company's exploration plans, and corporate strategy that are believed by management to be reasonable in the circumstances, and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including without limitation: mineralization hosted on adjacent and/or nearby properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralization hosted on Golden Rose; the exploration potential of Golden Rose and the nature and style of mineralization at Golden Rose; risks inherent in mineral exploration activities; challenges in identifying suitable transactions, and transaction execution risks; volatility in precious metals prices, financial market conditions, and economic conditions; and those other risks described in the Company's continuous disclosure documents. Actual results may differ materially from results contemplated by the forward-looking statements herein. Investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements herein except as required by applicable securities laws.

