Riskified's best-in-class fraud prevention and detection can now be easily accessed through CellPoint Digital's Payment Orchestration platform

CellPoint Digital, a global pioneer in Payment Orchestration, has announced a partnership with Riskified, a leader in ecommerce fraud and risk intelligence, to help airlines and other travel merchants increase transaction approval rates while reducing costs. The partnership enables both companies to increase the value created for their joint customers by optimising their fraud detection capabilities and enabling the utilisation of multiple payment providers.

Riskified's ecommerce fraud management platform is a dynamic system designed to protect online retailers from fraudulent transactions. Built for accuracy at scale, it utilises advanced AI and machine learning algorithms to analyse and verify the legitimacy of each transaction, ensuring secure and hassle-free online shopping experiences for valid customers while minimizing the risk of fraud for travel merchants. Additionally, travel merchants who leverage Riskified's Chargeback Guarantee solution will not bear the cost of fraud chargebacks, in the event that Riskified approves a fraudulent transaction.

Combined with CellPoint Digital's Payment Orchestration platform, airlines and enterprise travel merchants can enjoy cutting-edge fraud protection, higher transaction approval rates, instant decision-making capabilities, and complete chargeback protection, enhancing the overall security and efficiency of the payment process.

"Our partnership with Riskified represents a step forward in the world of online payments," said Kristian Gjerding, Chief Executive Officer of CellPoint Digital. "Together, these platforms empower airlines and other travel merchants to optimise their payment process while safeguarding against fraud risks, setting a new standard for secure and efficient ecommerce transactions."

Through the power of their integrated solutions, CellPoint Digital and Riskified can provide airlines and other travel merchants with a formidable defense against ever-evolving fraud threats. CellPoint Digital's Payment Orchestration platform, which easily accommodates multiple PSPs and acquirers, routes transactions intelligently to boost acceptance and can integrate multiple payment methods. This is complemented by Riskified's advanced AI and machine learning platform, which accurately detects fraud in real-time by harnessing data across a vast global merchant network that encompasses more than 2.5 billion historical transactions.

"Businesses should never have to choose between preventing fraud and providing a cohesive customer experience," said Ravi Kumawasrami, President of Worldwide Field Operations, Riskified. "Our partnership with CellPoint Digital enables airlines and travel merchants to avoid this dilemma while simultaneously streamlining their operations, increasing their revenue and creating a secure shopping environment."

For more information about CellPoint Digital and Riskified's partnership, visit Riskified.com. Or to schedule an interview with CellPoint Digital please contact Steven Osei at steven.osei@cellpointdigital.com.

About CellPoint Digital

CellPoint Digital is a fintech leader in payment orchestration. CellPoint Digital's main solution is a powerful Payment Orchestration Platform that optimises digital payment transactions, from cards or alternative payment methods, and accelerates the deployment of new payment options. Merchants can easily scale their own payment ecosystem across the world, unify the customer payment experience across their website, mobile apps and other channels, optimize the routing of each transaction, increase conversion rates and minimise payment costs. CellPoint Digital has offices in Copenhagen, Dallas, Dubai, London, Miami, Pune and Singapore. Visit www.cellpointdigital.com to learn more.

About Riskified

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) empowers businesses to grow ecommerce revenues and profit by mitigating risk. An unrivaled network of merchant brands partner with Riskified for guaranteed protection against chargebacks, to fight fraud and policy abuse at scale, and to improve customer retention. Developed and managed by the largest team of ecommerce risk analysts, data scientists, and researchers, Riskified's AI-powered fraud and risk intelligence platform analyzes the individual behind each interaction to provide real-time decisions and robust identity-based insights. Learn more at Riskified.com.

