Danforth Advisors, LLC: Danforth Advisors Expands to Europe with Launch of UK Operations

WALTHAM, Mass., Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Danforth Advisors, LLC, today announced newly-established operations in the United Kingdom (UK) to support local life science companies with strategic advisory and management of corporate and clinical functions - scaling from initial company start-up through all phases of growth. The company's integrated, stage-adjusted resources range from financing strategy, operational finance and accounting, human resources and strategic communications to operational and regulatory support for preclinical and clinical development.



Initially based in London, Danforth's regional presence will extend to Cambridge and Oxford; covering the preeminent life sciences ecosystem known as the "golden triangle;" in addition to Northern England, Scotland and Bristol; where universities are increasingly fueling new company formation. Danforth's UK operations will be led by Michael Cunniffe, Managing Director, who brings more than 20 years of experience to the role.

"This is a very exciting step in expanding our international reach, recognizing the number of companies emerging from world-class universities and research institutions in the UK and our ability to support their journey," said Chris Connors, CEO of Danforth Advisors. "Particularly in today's market, capital efficiency is critical, and we can help companies minimize fixed costs without compromising the integrity of their science or business operations - keeping their progress on track. We are thrilled to welcome Michael to lead our UK team and service to clients in the region."

"I have long admired the unique role Danforth plays in helping life science companies scale and operate at their best. It's a privilege to lead the company's first overseas expansion," said Cunniffe. "The UK has a proud history of pioneering novel medicines, and despite the challenging capital markets, we've seen many therapies advance and new companies established around novel technologies. I look forward to expanding Danforth's UK team to serve a greater number of these companies, whether assisting with capital raising, managing day-to-day operations or de-risking expansion to the United States."

Cunniffe is an accomplished life science CFO with experience in both the UK and US markets and across all stages of development, from discovery through commercialization. He has led numerous IPO and financing transactions and built and scaled infrastructure to enable commercial success. He holds a Masters in Finance degree from London Business School.

About Danforth Advisors