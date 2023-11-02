WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS), a leading provider of global Business Process Management (BPM) solutions, today announced that it is integrating Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service to further enhance the company's collection of Generative AI (Gen AI) solutions.

WNS has designed and built a suite of client-specific and industry-specific use case solutions by combining its deep industry expertise, strong capabilities in AI/ML, and advanced analytics, and focus on 'co-creation'. With Azure OpenAI Service, these solutions can be more readily adopted and integrated into client environments to deliver improved business results at scale.

WNS' increasing repository of Gen AI use cases now includes unique offerings which cut across capabilities including classification, summarization, content generation, support, and management. WNS' proprietary analytics and AI platforms, such as SKENSE, Unified Analytics-in-a-Box, Malkom Pro, and TrackPoint ProTM are now integrated with Azure OpenAI Service. Out of these solutions, SKENSE is currently available on Azure Marketplace.

"WNS' decades-long focus on "domain first" remains our key differentiator. This specialized industry knowledge is key to extracting Gen AI's full potential. By combining WNS' ability to identify specific use cases to build custom, industry-specific solutions with Azure OpenAI Service, we will enable our clients to fully leverage the power of Gen AI. In addition, our ongoing focus on data management including privacy, security, accuracy, and transparency will further ensure responsible use of Gen AI going forward," said Keshav R. Murugesh, Group CEO, WNS.

"WNS integration with Azure OpenAI Service brings advanced Gen-AI technology into their solutions, resulting in a rapid acceleration of AI-driven innovation and improved performance of their offerings. With their co-creation approach, deep industry knowledge, and expertise in AI, ML, and analytics, WNS has created a suite of tailored solutions to meet the needs of clients in various industries, such as travel, shipping and logistics, banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, and manufacturing," said Sangita Singh, General Manager IT& ITES, Microsoft India.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS) is a leading Business Process Management (BPM) company. WNS combines deep industry knowledge with technology, analytics, and process expertise to co-create innovative, digitally led transformational solutions with over 400 clients across various industries. WNS delivers an entire spectrum of BPM solutions including industry-specific offerings, customer experience services, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics to re-imagine the digital future of businesses. As of September 30, 2023, WNS had 59,873 professionals across 67 delivery centers worldwide including facilities in Canada, China, Costa Rica, India, Malaysia, the Philippines, Poland, Romania, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Turkey, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

For more information, visit www.wns.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Safe Harbor Provision

This document includes information which may constitute forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, the accuracy of which are necessarily subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions as to future events. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied are discussed in our most recent Form 20-F and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. WNS undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

