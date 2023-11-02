Arcwide, the joint venture of BearingPoint and IFS dedicated to the deployment of IFS Cloud services, announces it has acquired bytics Group AG. As a certified IFS Gold Partner, bytics provides all kind of services around sales and marketing, reselling, implementation and configuration, as well as maintenance and support of IFS business software.

The goal of this strategic move between Arcwide and bytics is to provide clients with complete end-to-end services, supporting the increasing demand for IFS software and solutions, particularly in Germany and Switzerland.

The bytics team has more than ten years of IFS expertise and is currently operating from three locations in Switzerland and Germany. Bytics supports companies in their digital transformation, offering a broad range of AI components for data harmonization and migration.

As global demand for IFS Cloud consulting increases, Arcwide is set to be a market leader by combining BearingPoint's world-class business technology consultancy with the top-tier cloud innovation of IFS, and is on track to become the IFS delivery partner of choice for enterprise organizations worldwide. This strategic move has now made Arcwide the market leader for IFS consulting in Germany, Switzerland, and Austria.

Philippe Chaniot, Arcwide CEO, comments on the acquisition: "With the acquisition of bytics, we have established the key foundations for Arcwide's future expansion in Germany, Switzerland and Austria. We are delighted to welcome a team of experts that are a perfect fit for our Arcwide team. This move equips us for further, faster growth, allowing our clients to benefit from higher capacity and thus a faster project execution."

Pascal Eltschinger, CEO of bytics Group AG, adds: "At Arcwide, we found the same vision and values that bytics lives by every day. I am confident that our team will integrate seamlessly with Arcwide. Our clients will gain access to a wider range of services and sustainable solutions for their faster digital transformation. I look forward to supporting the Arcwide team and writing the next chapters of this success story in the IFS market."

