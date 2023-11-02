AllianceBernstein: AB Partners With Alvéole To Install Urban Bee Hive

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2023 / In May 2023, Fifth + Broadway and AllianceBernstein (AB), a leading global investment management and research firm, announced the installation of a honeybee hive on the green deck of the 501 Commerce building in partnership with Alvéole. The installation of the urban honeybee hive occurred earlier this month, leading up to National Bee Day on May 20. This hive demonstrates the joint sustainability efforts of both Fifth + Broadway and AllianceBernstein.

Alvéole, a social beekeeping company that establishes hives on city rooftops, recently led the installation of the urban honeybee hive at the Nashville development. Sponsored by AllianceBernstein, this honeybee habitat provides a hive and home for the country's declining bee population within the downtown Nashville corridor.

"We are excited to announce this beehive partnership with Fifth + Broadway," said AllianceBernstein's Director of Corporate Responsibility Caroline Everett. "This on-site AB beehive extends our commitment to sustainability beyond our four walls to the downtown Nashville community."

Along with the installation of the beehive, Alvéole has also launched an online social presence for "all things bees" at Fifth + Broadway. The website MyHive showcases every hive that Alvéole establishes around the world. Each beehive location has its own page with information, including the numbers of hives and bees, and how many miles the bees travel in a day. The site also alerts followers when the beekeeper will be on site so that people can watch them work with the hives in real time. This platform allows the building's tenants to regularly follow the hive, while maintaining a continued interest in the hive activity, pollination and harvesting the honey.

According to Senior General Manager for Fifth + Broadway Monika Hartman, "We are thrilled to partner with Alveole to combine environmental initiatives and tenant amenities. We can't wait to follow the journey of our 5+B AB bees and share the products of their labor with the tenants at 501 Commerce."

To keep up with all of the latest news about Fifth + Broadway, visit FifthandB.com.

AB hosted "It's Sweet to Work at ABee," a conversation featuring Alvéole beekeeper Eddie Roe at its Nashville headquarters, which highlighted AB's sponsorship of Nashville's newest urban corporate beehive. AB Employees learned about the beekeeping process, the impact of bees on our ecosystem, and learned about AB's sustainability journey. Members of Nashville's Sustainable Employee Wellness Group were invited to an exclusive "meet your bees" session outside with the beekeeper.

