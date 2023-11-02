Criteo Corp: Criteo Reports Strong Third Quarter 2023 Results

Q3 Activated Media Spend Up 32%
Launched Commerce Max DSP into General Availability
NEW YORK, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ: CRTO) ("Criteo" or the "Company"), the commerce media company, today announced financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023.
Third Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights:
The following table summarizes our consolidated financial results for the three months and nine months ended September 30, 2023 :
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
2023
2022
YoY
2023
2022
YoY
(in millions, except EPS data)
GAAP Results
Revenue
$469
$447
5 %
$1,383
$1,453
(5) %
Gross Profit
$205
$180
14 %
$586
$549
7 %
Net Income (loss)
$7
$7
2 %
$(7)
$(5)
43 %
Gross Profit margin
44 %
40 %
4ppt
42 %
38 %
4ppt
Diluted EPS
$0.12
$0.10
20 %
$(0.14)
$(0.11)
27 %
Cash from operating activities
$20
$42
(53) %
$63
$131
(52) %
Cash and cash equivalents
$195
$307
(37) %
$195
$307
(37) %
Non-GAAP Results1
Contribution ex-TAC
$245
$213
15 %
$706
$645
10 %
Contribution ex-TAC margin
52 %
48 %
4ppt
51 %
44 %
7ppt
Adjusted EBITDA
$68
$50
36 %
$163
$163
- %
Adjusted diluted EPS
$0.71
$0.53
34 %
$1.66
$1.92
(14) %
Free Cash Flow (FCF)
$4
$21
(82) %
$(32)
$89
NM
FCF / Adjusted EBITDA
6 %
42 %
(36)ppt
(19) %
55 %
(74)ppt
"We are pleased to report a strong third quarter marked by organic growth acceleration and market share gains in Retail Media. We continue to pivot our business towards areas of high growth, which represented more than half of our business for the first time ever this quarter," said Megan Clarken, Chief Executive Officer of Criteo. "We have built the only unified, AI-driven platform that directly connects advertisers with retailers and publishers to drive commerce on retailers' sites and the open internet, which, we believe, will drive long-term shareholder value."
Operating Highlights
- We launched Commerce Max into general availability, a first-of-its-kind self-service demand-side platform (DSP) giving brands and agencies a single point of entry to retail media inventory onsite and across premium publishers offsite.
- We expanded our retailer monetization solution suite, Commerce Yield, offering retailers the means to tap previously unattainable demand by paving the way for the integration of marketplace and in-store monetization technologies.
- Criteo's activated media spend2, including Iponweb, was $4.0 billion in the last 12 months and $1.0 billion in Q3, growing 32% year-over-year at constant currency3.
- Retail Media Contribution ex-TAC grew 29% year-over-year at constant currency3 and same-retailer Contribution ex-TAC4 retention for Retail Media was 123%.
- We expanded our platform adoption to 2,500 brands and 220 retailers, including Saks, DocMorris, and Mercatus.
- Marketing Solutions Contribution ex-TAC was up 1% year-over-year at constant currency3.
- We deployed $103 million of capital for share repurchases in the first nine months of 2023.
1 Contribution ex-TAC, Contribution ex-TAC margin, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted diluted EPS and Free Cash Flow are not measures calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP.
2 Activated media spend is defined as the sum of our Marketing Solutions revenue, the media spend activated on behalf of our Retail Media clients, and the media spend activated by Iponweb.
3 Constant currency measures exclude the impact of foreign currency fluctuations and is computed by applying the prior year monthly exchange rates to transactions denominated in settlement or billing currencies other than the US dollar.
4 Same-client profitability or Contribution ex-TAC is the profitability or Contribution ex-TAC generated by clients that were live with us in a given quarter and are still live with us the same quarter in the following year.
Financial Summary
Revenue for Q3 2023 was $469 million, gross profit was $205 million and Contribution ex-TAC was $245 million . Net income for Q3 was $7 million, or $0.12 per share on a diluted basis. Adjusted EBITDA for Q3 was $68 million, resulting in an adjusted diluted EPS of $0.71 . As reported, revenue for Q3 increased by 5%, gross profit increased 14% and Contribution ex-TAC increased by 15%. At constant currency, revenue for Q3 increased by 2% and Contribution ex-TAC increased by 13%. Cash flow from operating activities was $20 million in Q3 and Free Cash Flow was $4 million in Q3. As of September 30, 2023, we had $232 million in cash and marketable securities on our balance sheet.
Sarah Glickman, Chief Financial Officer, said, "Our third quarter performance demonstrates our strong focus on execution and cost discipline. Despite a challenging macro environment, we believe we are well on our way to achieving over $1 billion in Contribution ex-TAC this year for the first time in Criteo's history."
Third Quarter 2023 Results
Revenue, Gross Profit and Contribution ex-TAC
Revenue increased by 5% year-over-year in Q3 2023, or 2% at constant currency, to $469 million (Q3 2022: $447 million). Gross profit increased by 14% year-over-year in Q3 2023 to $205 million (Q3 2022: $180 million ). Gross profit as a percentage of revenue, or gross profit margin, was 44% (Q3 2022: 40%). Contribution ex-TAC in the third quarter increased 15% year-over-year, or increased 13% at constant currency, to $245 million (Q3 2022: $213 million). Contribution ex-TAC as a percentage of revenue, or Contribution ex-TAC margin, was 52% (Q3 2022: 48%), up 400 basis points year-over-year, largely driven by Retail Media and our client transition to the Company's platform.
- Marketing Solutions revenue was flat, or decreased 4% at constant currency, and Marketing Solutions Contribution ex-TAC increased 3%, or increased 1% at constant currency, driven by the continued traction of Commerce Audiences as more clients adopt full funnel activation.
- Retail Media revenue increased 21%, or 19% at constant currency, reflecting continued strength in Retail Media onsite, partially offset by the impact related to the client migration to the Company's platform. Retail Media Contribution ex-TAC increased 31%, or 29% at constant currency, driven by continued strength in Retail Media onsite, new client integrations and growing network effects of the platform.
- Iponweb revenue increased 82%, or 79% on constant currency basis, to $34 million following the closing of the acquisition on August 1, 2022 .
Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted Net Income
Net income was $7 million in Q3 2023 (Q3 2022: net income of $7 million). Net income allocated to shareholders of Criteo was $7 million, or $0.12 per share on a diluted basis (Q3 2022: net income available to shareholders of $7 million, or $0.10 per share on a diluted basis).
Adjusted net income, a non-GAAP financial measure, was $43 million, or $0.71 per share on a diluted basis (Q3 2022: $33 million, or $0.53 per share on a diluted basis).
Adjusted EBITDA and Operating Expenses
Adjusted EBITDA was $68 million, representing an increase of 36% year-over-year (Q3 2022: $50 million). This reflects higher Contribution ex-TAC over the period and planned cost reduction actions, partially offset by incremental costs following the acquisition of Iponweb. Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of Contribution ex-TAC, or Adjusted EBITDA margin, was 28% (Q3 2022: 24%).
Operating expenses increased by 11% year-over-year to $194 million (Q3 2022: $175 million), mostly driven by equity awards compensation expense and operating costs from Iponweb, partially offset by cost reduction actions. Non-GAAP operating expenses increased by 5% to $148 million (Q3 2022: $141 million ).
Cash Flow, Cash and Financial Liquidity Position
Cash flow from operating activities decreased to $20 million in Q3 2023 (Q3 2022: $42 million).
Free Cash Flow, defined as cash flow from operating activities less acquisition of intangible assets, property, plant and equipment and change in accounts payable related to intangible assets, property, plant and equipment, decreased to $4 million in Q3 2023 (Q3 2022: $21 million). This was mainly driven by the CNIL payment of $43 million in Q3 2023.
Cash and cash equivalents, and marketable securities, decreased $141 million compared to December 31, 2022 to $232 million, after spending $103 million on share repurchases in the first nine months of 2023.
As of September 30, 2023, the Company had total financial liquidity of approximately $747 million, including its cash position, marketable securities, revolving credit facility and treasury shares reserved for M&A.
2023 Business Outlook
The following forward-looking statements reflect Criteo's expectations as of November 2, 2023, amidst an uncertain macro-economic and geopolitical backdrop.
Fiscal year 2023 guidance:
- +9% to +10% growth in Contribution ex-TAC at constant currency, including the contribution from our Iponweb acquisition
- Adjusted EBITDA margin of approximately 27% to 28% of Contribution ex-TAC, reflecting the flow-through of our refined Contribution ex-TAC projections and incremental currency headwinds
Fourth quarter 2023 guidance:
- Contribution ex-TAC between $296 million and $302 million , or year-over-year growth at constant-currency of +5% to +7%
- Adjusted EBITDA between $109 million and $115 million
The above guidance for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ending December 31, 2023 assumes the following exchange rates for the main currencies impacting our business: a U.S. dollar-euro rate of 0.926, a U.S. dollar-Japanese Yen rate of 141, a U.S. dollar-British pound rate of 0.809, a U.S. dollar-Korean Won rate of 1,318 and a U.S. dollar-Brazilian real rate of 5.03.
The above guidance assumes that no additional acquisitions are completed during the fourth quarter of 2023 or the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023 .
Reconciliations of Contribution ex-TAC, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin guidance to the closest corresponding U.S. GAAP measures are not available without unreasonable efforts on a forward-looking basis due to the high variability, complexity and low visibility with respect to the charges excluded from these non-GAAP measures; in particular, the measures and effects of equity awards compensation expense specific to equity compensation awards that are directly impacted by unpredictable fluctuations in our share price. The variability of the above charges could potentially have a significant impact on our future U.S. GAAP financial results.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release and its attachments include the following financial measures defined as non-GAAP financial measures by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"): Contribution ex-TAC, Contribution ex-TAC margin, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted diluted EPS, Free Cash Flow and Non-GAAP Operating Expenses. These measures are not calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP.
Contribution ex-TAC is a profitability measure akin to gross profit. It is calculated by deducting traffic acquisition costs from revenue and reconciled to gross profit through the exclusion of other costs of revenue. Contribution ex-TAC is not a measure calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP. We have included Contribution ex-TAC because it is a key measure used by our management and board of directors to evaluate operating performance, generate future operating plans and make strategic decisions. In particular, we believe that this measure can provide useful measures for period-to-period comparisons of our business. Accordingly, we believe that Contribution ex-TAC provides useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our results of operations in the same manner as our management and board of directors.
Adjusted EBITDA is our consolidated earnings before financial income (expense), income taxes, depreciation and amortization, adjusted to eliminate the impact of equity awards compensation expense, pension service costs, certain restructuring, integration and transformation costs, certain acquisition costs and a loss contingency related to a regulatory matter. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin are key measures used by our management and board of directors to understand and evaluate our core operating performance and trends, to prepare and approve our annual budget and to develop short- and long-term operational plans. In particular, we believe that Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin can provide useful measures for period-to-period comparisons of our business. Accordingly, we believe that Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin provide useful information to investors and the market generally in understanding and evaluating our results of operations in the same manner as our management and board of directors.
Adjusted Net Income is our net income adjusted to eliminate the impact of equity awards compensation expense, amortization of acquisition-related assets, certain restructuring, integration and transformation costs, certain acquisition costs, a loss contingency related to a regulatory matter, and the tax impact of these adjustments. Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted diluted EPS are key measures used by our management and board of directors to evaluate operating performance, generate future operating plans and make strategic decisions regarding the allocation of capital. In particular, we believe that Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted diluted EPS can provide useful measures for period-to-period comparisons of our business. Accordingly, we believe that Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted diluted EPS provide useful information to investors and the market generally in understanding and evaluating our results of operations in the same manner as our management and board of directors.
Free Cash Flow is defined as cash flow from operating activities less acquisition of intangible assets, property, plant and equipment and change in accounts payable related to intangible assets, property, plant and equipment. Free Cash Flow Conversion is defined as free cash flow divided by Adjusted EBITDA. Free Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow Conversion are key measures used by our management and board of directors to evaluate the Company's ability to generate cash. Accordingly, we believe that Free Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow Conversion permit a more complete and comprehensive analysis of our available cash flows.
Non-GAAP Operating Expenses are our consolidated operating expenses adjusted to eliminate equity awards compensation expense, pension service costs, certain restructuring, integration and transformation costs, certain acquisition and integration costs, and a loss contingency related to a regulatory matter. The Company uses Non-GAAP Operating Expenses to understand and compare operating results across accounting periods, for internal budgeting and forecasting purposes, for short-term and long-term operational plans, and to assess and measure our financial performance and the ability of our operations to generate cash. We believe Non-GAAP Operating Expenses reflects our ongoing operating expenses in a manner that allows for meaningful period-to-period comparisons and analysis of trends in our business. As a result, we believe that Non-GAAP Operating Expenses provides useful information to investors in understanding and evaluating our core operating performance and trends in the same manner as our management and in comparing financial results across periods. In addition, Non-GAAP Operating Expenses is a key component in calculating Adjusted EBITDA, which is one of the key measures the Company uses to provide its quarterly and annual business outlook to the investment community.
Please refer to the supplemental financial tables provided in the appendix of this press release for a reconciliation of Contribution ex-TAC to gross profit, Adjusted EBITDA to net income, Adjusted Net Income to net income, Free Cash Flow to cash flow from operating activities, and Non-GAAP Operating Expenses to operating expenses, in each case, the most comparable U.S. GAAP measure. Our use of non-GAAP financial measures has limitations as an analytical tool, and you should not consider such non-GAAP measures in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our financial results as reported under U.S. GAAP. Some of these limitations are: 1) other companies, including companies in our industry which have similar business arrangements, may address the impact of TAC differently; and 2) other companies may report Contribution ex-TAC, Contribution ex-TAC margin, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income, Free Cash Flow, Non-GAAP Operating Expenses or similarly titled measures but calculate them differently or over different regions, which reduces their usefulness as comparative measures. Because of these and other limitations, you should consider these measures alongside our U.S. GAAP financial results, including revenue and net income.
Forward-Looking Statements Disclosure
This press release contains forward-looking statements, including projected financial results for the quarter ending December 31, 2023 and the year ending December 31, 2023, our expectations regarding our market opportunity and future growth prospects and other statements that are not historical facts and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Factors that might cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to: failure related to our technology and our ability to innovate and respond to changes in technology, uncertainty regarding our ability to access a consistent supply of internet display advertising inventory and expand access to such inventory, including without limitation uncertainty regarding the timing and scope of proposed changes to and enhancements of the Chrome browser announced by Google, investments in new business opportunities and the timing of these investments, whether the projected benefits of acquisitions materialize as expected, including the successful integration of our acquisitions of Iponweb and Brandcrush, uncertainty regarding international growth and expansion (including related to changes in a specific country's or region's political or economic conditions), the impact of competition, uncertainty regarding legislative, regulatory or self-regulatory developments regarding data privacy matters and the impact of efforts by other participants in our industry to comply therewith, the impact of consumer resistance to the collection and sharing of data, our ability to access data through third parties, failure to enhance our brand cost-effectively, recent growth rates not being indicative of future growth, our ability to manage growth, potential fluctuations in operating results, our ability to grow our base of clients, and the financial impact of maximizing Contribution ex-TAC, as well as risks related to future opportunities and plans, including the uncertainty of expected future financial performance and results and those risks detailed from time-to-time under the caption "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in the Company's SEC filings and reports, including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on February 24, 2023, and in subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q as well as future filings and reports by the Company. Importantly, at this time, macro-economic conditions including inflation and rising interest rates in the U.S. have impacted Criteo's business, financial condition, cash flow and results of operations.
Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events, changes in expectations or otherwise.
Conference Call Information
Criteo's senior management team will discuss the Company's earnings on a call that will take place today, November 2, 2023, at 8:00 AM ET, 1:00 PM CET. The conference call will be webcast live on the Company's website at https://criteo.investorroom.com/ and will subsequently be available for replay.
- United States : +1 855 209 8212
- International: +1 412 317 0788
- France 080-510-2319
Please ask to be joined into the "Criteo" call.
About Criteo
Criteo (NASDAQ: CRTO) is the global commerce media company that enables marketers and media owners to drive better commerce outcomes. Its industry leading Commerce Media Platform connects thousands of marketers and media owners to deliver richer consumer experiences from product discovery to purchase. By powering trusted and impactful advertising, Criteo supports an open internet that encourages discovery, innovation, and choice. For more information, please visit www.criteo.com.
Financial information to follow
CRITEO S.A.
Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
(U.S. dollars in thousands, unaudited)
September 30, 2023
December 31, 2022
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 194,857
$ 348,200
Trade receivables, net of allowances of $ 49.4 million and $ 47.8 million at
624,562
708,949
Income taxes
29,916
23,609
Other taxes
87,465
78,274
Other current assets
42,052
51,866
Restricted cash - current
75,000
25,000
Marketable securities - current portion
21,091
25,098
Total current assets
1,074,943
1,260,996
Property, plant and equipment, net
134,241
131,207
Intangible assets, net
174,029
175,983
Goodwill
518,655
515,140
Right of Use Asset - operating lease
112,178
102,176
Restricted cash - non current
-
75,000
Marketable securities - non current portion
15,891
-
Non-current financial assets
4,977
5,928
Other non-current assets
49,719
50,818
Deferred tax assets
56,010
31,646
Total non-current assets
1,065,700
1,087,898
Total assets
$ 2,140,643
$ 2,348,894
Liabilities and shareholders' equity
Current liabilities:
Trade payables
$ 668,550
$ 742,918
Contingencies - current portion
1,608
65,759
Income taxes
1,633
13,037
Financial liabilities - current portion
672
219
Lease liability - operating - current portion
35,296
31,003
Other taxes
59,584
58,031
Employee - related payables
100,483
85,569
Other current liabilities
93,115
83,457
Total current liabilities
960,941
1,079,993
Deferred tax liabilities
3,427
3,463
Defined benefit plans
4,034
3,708
Financial liabilities - non current portion
74
74
Lease liability - operating - non current portion
83,004
77,536
Contingencies - non current portion
32,625
33,788
Other non-current liabilities
21,688
69,226
Total non-current liabilities
144,852
187,795
Total liabilities
1,105,793
1,267,788
Commitments and contingencies
Shareholders' equity:
Common shares, €0.025 par value, 63,350,663 and 63,248,728 shares
2,082
2,079
Treasury stock, 7,094,574 and 5,985,104 shares at cost as of September 30,
(212,094)
(174,293)
Additional paid-in capital
811,381
734,492
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
(100,482)
(91,890)
Retained earnings
504,346
577,653
Equity - attributable to shareholders of Criteo S.A.
1,005,233
1,048,041
Non-controlling interests
29,617
33,065
Total equity
1,034,850
1,081,106
Total equity and liabilities
$ 2,140,643
$ 2,348,894
CRITEO S.A.
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
2023
2022
YoY
2023
2022
YoY
Revenue
$ 469,193
$ 446,921
5 %
$ 1,383,143
$ 1,452,578
(5) %
Cost of revenue
Traffic acquisition cost
(223,798)
(233,543)
(4) %
(676,913)
(807,758)
(16) %
Other cost of revenue
(40,268)
(33,771)
19 %
(119,812)
(96,214)
25 %
Gross profit
205,127
179,607
14 %
586,418
548,606
7 %
Operating expenses:
Research and development expenses
(62,522)
(42,725)
46 %
(193,887)
(118,248)
64 %
Sales and operations expenses
(94,572)
(90,051)
5 %
(308,325)
(278,363)
11 %
General and administrative expenses
(36,599)
(42,353)
(14) %
(95,306)
(176,361)
(46) %
Total Operating expenses
(193,693)
(175,129)
11 %
(597,518)
(572,972)
4 %
Income (loss) from operations
11,434
4,478
155 %
(11,100)
(24,366)
(54) %
Financial and Other income (expense)
(2,967)
3,485
(185) %
2,008
23,927
(92) %
Income (loss) before taxes
8,467
7,963
6 %
(9,092)
(439)
NM
Provision for income tax (expense) benefit
(1,832)
(1,442)
27 %
1,685
(4,735)
(136) %
Net income (loss)
$ 6,635
$ 6,521
2 %
$ (7,407)
$ (5,174)
43 %
Net income (loss) available to shareholders of Criteo
$ 6,927
$ 6,579
5 %
$ (7,758)
$ (6,448)
20 %
Net income (loss) available to non-controlling interests
$ (292)
$ (58)
403 %
$ 351
$ 1,274
(72) %
Weighted average shares outstanding used in computing
Basic
56,297,666
60,318,114
(7) %
56,173,218
60,431,597
(7) %
Diluted
60,172,953
63,235,811
(5) %
56,173,218
60,431,597
(7) %
Net income (loss) allocated to shareholders per share:
Basic
$ 0.12
$ 0.11
9 %
$ (0.14)
$ (0.11)
27 %
Diluted
$ 0.12
$ 0.10
20 %
$ (0.14)
$ (0.11)
27 %
CRITEO S.A.
Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
(U.S. dollars in thousands, unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
2023
2022
YoY
Change
2023
2022
YoY
Change
Net income (loss)
$ 6,635
$ 6,521
2 %
$ (7,407)
$ (5,174)
43 %
Non-cash and non-operating items
(6,180)
23,816
(126) %
42,706
122,043
(65) %
- Amortization and provisions
18,866
20,148
(6) %
56,288
134,650
(58) %
- Payment for contingent liability on regulatory matters
(43,334)
-
NM
(43,334)
-
NM
- Equity awards compensation expense (1)
24,012
21,084
14 %
76,353
42,594
79 %
- Net (gain) or loss on disposal of non-current assets
(106)
335
(132) %
(8,903)
(361)
NM
- Interest accrued and non-cash financial income and
-
(2,244)
(100) %
-
(2,244)
- %
- Change in deferred taxes
(4,206)
(8,937)
(53) %
(24,742)
(16,051)
54 %
- Change in income taxes
(4,392)
1,779
(347) %
(18,007)
(12,899)
40 %
- Other
2,980
(8,349)
(136) %
5,051
(23,646)
NM
Changes in working capital related to operating
19,159
11,291
70 %
27,607
13,661
NM
- (Increase) / Decrease in trade receivables
(50,564)
9,923
(610) %
78,890
75,399
5 %
- Increase / (Decrease) in trade payables
57,367
(2,549)
NM
(71,190)
(19,526)
NM
- (Increase) / Decrease in other current assets
8,620
(8,629)
(200) %
1,968
(23,224)
NM
- Increase / (Decrease) in other current liabilities
3,329
11,135
(70) %
17,926
(20,178)
NM
- Change in operating lease liabilities and right of use
407
1,411
(71) %
13
1,190
(99) %
CASH FROM (USED FOR) OPERATING ACTIVITIES
19,614
41,628
(53) %
62,906
130,530
(52) %
Acquisition of intangible assets, property, plant and
(16,331)
(16,161)
1 %
(77,838)
(48,955)
59 %
Change in accounts payable related to intangible assets,
482
(4,146)
(112) %
(16,749)
7,632
NM
Payment for business, net of cash acquired
-
(135,453)
(100) %
(6,957)
(135,453)
(95) %
Proceeds from disposition of investment
-
-
NM
9,625
-
NM
Change in other non-current financial assets
(13)
(1,259)
(99) %
(12,280)
43,052
NM
CASH FROM (USED FOR) INVESTING ACTIVITIES
(15,862)
(157,019)
(90) %
(104,199)
(133,724)
(22) %
Proceeds from borrowings under line-of-credit agreement
-
-
NM
-
78,513
NM
Repayment of borrowings
-
-
NM
-
(78,513)
NM
Change in other financial liabilities
-
107
(100) %
-
107
NM
Proceeds from exercise of stock options
251
266
(6) %
1,948
617
NM
Repurchase of treasury stocks
(28,488)
(29,828)
(4) %
(103,354)
(59,162)
75 %
Cash payment for contingent consideration
-
-
NM
(22,025)
-
NM
Other
(504)
7,768
(106) %
(1,427)
22,242
NM
CASH FROM (USED FOR) FINANCING ACTIVITIES
(28,741)
(21,687)
33 %
(124,858)
(36,196)
NM
Effect of exchange rates changes on cash and cash
(3,337)
(18,145)
(82) %
(12,192)
(68,813)
(82) %
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
(28,326)
(155,223)
(82) %
(178,343)
(108,203)
65 %
Net cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
298,183
562,546
(47) %
448,200
515,526
(13) %
Net cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at
$ 269,857
$ 407,323
(34) %
$ 269,857
$ 407,323
(34) %
SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES OF CASH FLOW
Cash paid for taxes, net of refunds
$ (10,276)
$ (8,600)
19 %
$ (41,377)
$ (33,685)
23 %
Cash paid for interest
$ (439)
$ (333)
32 %
$ (1,055)
$ (959)
10 %
(1) Share-based compensation expense according to ASC 718 Compensation - stock compensation accounted for $23.5 million and $20.5 million of equity awards compensation expense for the quarters ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively, and $74.9 million and $41.1 million of equity awards compensation for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively.
CRITEO S.A.
Reconciliation of Cash from Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow
(U.S. dollars in thousands, unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
2023
2022
YoY
Change
2023
2022
YoY
Change
CASH FROM (USED FOR) OPERATING
$ 19,614
$ 41,628
(53) %
$ 62,906
$ 130,530
(52) %
Acquisition of intangible assets, property, plant and
(16,331)
(16,161)
1 %
(77,838)
(48,955)
59 %
Change in accounts payable related to intangible
482
(4,146)
(112) %
(16,749)
7,632
NM
FREE CASH FLOW (1)
$ 3,765
$ 21,321
(82) %
$ (31,681)
$ 89,207
NM
(1) Free Cash Flow is defined as cash flow from operating activities less acquisition of intangible assets, property, plant and equipment and change in accounts payable related to intangible assets, property, plant and equipment.
CRITEO S.A.
Reconciliation of Contribution ex-TAC to Gross Profit
(U.S. dollars in thousands, unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
2023
2022
YoY Change
2023
2022
YoY Change
Gross Profit
205,127
179,607
14 %
586,418
548,606
7 %
Other Cost of Revenue
40,268
33,771
19 %
119,812
96,214
25 %
Contribution ex-TAC (1)
$ 245,395
$ 213,378
15 %
$ 706,230
$ 644,820
10 %
(1) Refer to the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section for a definition of this Non-GAAP metric.
CRITEO S.A.
Segment Information
(U.S. dollars in thousands, unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
Segment
2023
2022
YoY
YoY
2023
2022
YoY
YoY
Revenue
Marketing Solutions
$ 385,762
$ 387,288
- %
(4) %
$ 1,162,943
$ 1,291,599
(10) %
(9) %
Retail Media (2)
49,813
41,170
21 %
19 %
132,424
142,516
(7) %
(7) %
Iponweb
33,618
18,463
82 %
79 %
87,776
18,463
375 %
372 %
Total
469,193
446,921
5 %
2 %
1,383,143
1,452,578
(5) %
(4) %
Contribution ex-TAC
Marketing Solutions
163,341
158,022
3 %
1 %
489,148
522,079
(6) %
(5) %
Retail Media (2)
48,436
36,893
31 %
29 %
129,306
104,278
24 %
24 %
Iponweb
33,618
18,463
82 %
79 %
87,776
18,463
375 %
372 %
Total (1)
$ 245,395
$ 213,378
15 %
13 %
$ 706,230
$ 644,820
10 %
11 %
(1) Refer to the Non-GAAP Financial Measures section of this filing for a definition of the Non-GAAP metric.
(2) The Retail Media Platform, introduced in June 2020, is a strategic building block of Criteo's Commerce Media Platform and is reported under the retail media segment. It is a self-service solution providing transparency, measurement and control to brands and retailers. In all arrangements running on this platform, Criteo recognizes revenue on a net basis, whereas revenue from arrangements running on legacy Retail Media solutions were accounted for on a gross basis. Most clients using Criteo's legacy Retail Media solutions transitioned to this platform by the end of 2022. During the transition period, Revenue declined but Contribution ex-TAC margin increased. Contribution ex-TAC was not impacted by this transition.
(3) Constant currency measures exclude the impact of foreign currency fluctuations and is computed by applying the prior year monthly exchange rates to transactions denominated in settlement or billing currencies other than the US dollar.
CRITEO S.A.
Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income (Loss)
(U.S. dollars in thousands, unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
2023
2022
YoY
Change
2023
2022
YoY
Change
Net income (loss)
$ 6,635
$ 6,521
2 %
$ (7,407)
$ (5,174)
43 %
Adjustments:
Financial (Income) expense
2,958
(3,526)
(184) %
(1,692)
(23,480)
(93) %
Provision for income taxes
1,832
1,442
27 %
(1,685)
4,735
(136) %
Equity awards compensation expense
24,323
21,084
15 %
78,219
42,594
84 %
Pension service costs
179
247
(28) %
532
786
(32) %
Depreciation and amortization expense
24,648
19,283
28 %
76,574
61,568
24 %
Acquisition-related costs
86
6,970
(99) %
1,281
11,491
(89) %
Net loss contingency on regulatory matters
(51)
(1,764)
(97) %
(21,667)
63,920
(134) %
Restructuring, integration and transformation costs
7,833
(81)
NM
38,998
6,554
495 %
Total net adjustments
61,808
43,655
42 %
170,560
168,168
1 %
Adjusted EBITDA (1)
$ 68,443
$ 50,176
36 %
$ 163,153
$ 162,994
- %
(1) Refer to the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section for a definition of this Non-GAAP metric.
CRITEO S.A.
Reconciliation from Non-GAAP Operating Expenses to Operating Expenses under GAAP
(U.S. dollars in thousands, unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
2023
2022
YoY
2023
2022
YoY
Research and Development expenses
$ (62,522)
$ (42,725)
46 %
$ (193,887)
$ (118,248)
64 %
Equity awards compensation expense
11,938
11,621
3 %
44,613
21,166
111 %
Depreciation and Amortization expense
9,383
3,208
192 %
28,227
9,682
192 %
Pension service costs
95
130
(27) %
281
408
(31) %
Acquisition-related costs
4
-
NM
507
-
NM
Restructuring, integration and transformation costs
3,482
(53)
NM
8,823
985
796 %
Non GAAP - Research and Development expenses
(37,620)
(27,819)
35 %
(111,436)
(86,007)
30 %
Sales and Operations expenses
(94,572)
(90,051)
5 %
(308,325)
(278,363)
11 %
Equity awards compensation expense
6,387
4,577
40 %
16,814
9,695
73 %
Depreciation and Amortization expense
3,252
3,540
(8) %
10,127
10,878
(7) %
Pension service costs
28
40
(30) %
83
119
(30) %
Acquisition-related costs
-
(11)
(100) %
-
167
(100) %
Restructuring, integration and transformation costs
(391)
(624)
(37) %
17,010
3,908
335 %
Non GAAP - Sales and Operations expenses
(85,296)
(82,529)
3 %
(264,291)
(253,596)
4 %
General and Administrative expenses
(36,599)
(42,353)
(14) %
(95,306)
(176,361)
(46) %
Equity awards compensation expense
5,998
4,886
23 %
16,792
11,733
43 %
Depreciation and Amortization expense
564
563
- %
1,650
1,779
(7) %
Pension service costs
56
77
(27) %
168
259
(35) %
Acquisition-related costs
82
6,981
(99) %
774
11,324
(93) %
Restructuring, integration and transformation costs
4,742
596
696 %
13,165
1,661
693 %
Net loss contingency on regulatory matters
(51)
(1,764)
(97) %
(21,667)
63,920
(134) %
Non GAAP - General and Administrative expenses
(25,207)
(31,014)
(19) %
(84,424)
(85,685)
(1) %
Total Operating expenses
(193,693)
(175,129)
11 %
(597,518)
(572,972)
4 %
Equity awards compensation expense
24,323
21,084
15 %
78,219
42,594
84 %
Depreciation and Amortization expense
13,199
7,311
81 %
40,004
22,339
79 %
Pension service costs
179
247
(28) %
532
786
(32) %
Acquisition-related costs
86
6,970
(99) %
1,281
11,491
(89) %
Restructuring, integration and transformation costs
7,833
(81)
NM
38,998
6,554
495 %
Net loss contingency on regulatory matters
(51)
(1,764)
(97) %
(21,667)
63,920
(134) %
Total Non GAAP Operating expenses (1)
(148,124)
$ (141,362)
5 %
(460,151)
(425,288)
8 %
(1) Refer to the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section for a definition of this Non-GAAP metric.
CRITEO S.A.
Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income to Net Income (Loss)
(U.S. dollars in thousands except share and per share data, unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
2023
2022
YoY
2023
2022
YoY
Net income (loss)
$ 6,635
$ 6,521
2 %
$ (7,407)
$ (5,174)
43 %
Adjustments:
Equity awards compensation expense
24,323
21,084
15 %
78,219
42,594
84 %
Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets
8,692
3,531
146 %
26,037
10,853
140 %
Acquisition-related costs
86
6,970
(99) %
1,281
11,491
(89) %
Net loss contingency on regulatory matters
(51)
(1,764)
(97) %
(21,667)
63,920
(134) %
Restructuring, integration and transformation costs
7,833
(81)
NM
38,998
6,554
495 %
Tax impact of the above adjustments (1)
(4,785)
(3,036)
58 %
(15,067)
(8,978)
68 %
Total net adjustments
36,098
26,704
35 %
107,801
126,434
(15) %
Adjusted net income(2)
$ 42,733
$ 33,225
29 %
$ 100,394
$ 121,260
(17) %
Weighted average shares outstanding
- Basic
56,297,666
60,318,114
56,173,218
60,431,597
- Diluted
60,172,953
63,235,811
60,394,517
63,050,355
Adjusted net income per share
- Basic
$ 0.76
$ 0.55
38 %
$ 1.79
$ 2.01
(11) %
- Diluted
$ 0.71
$ 0.53
34 %
$ 1.66
$ 1.92
(14) %
(1) We consider the nature of the adjustment to determine its tax treatment in the various tax jurisdictions we operate in. The tax impact is calculated by applying the actual tax rate for the entity and period to which the adjustment relates.
(2) Refer to the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section for a definition of this Non-GAAP metric.
CRITEO S.A.
Constant Currency Reconciliation(1)
(U.S. dollars in thousands, unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
2023
2022
YoY
Change
2023
2022
YoY
Change
Gross Profit as reported
$ 205,127
$ 179,607
14 %
$ 586,418
$ 548,606
7 %
Other cost of revenue as reported
(40,268)
(33,771)
19 %
(119,812)
(96,214)
25 %
Contribution ex-TAC as reported(2)
245,395
213,378
15 %
706,230
644,820
10 %
Conversion impact U.S. dollar/other currencies
(4,858)
-
7,286
-
Contribution ex-TAC at constant currency
240,537
213,378
13 %
713,516
644,820
11 %
Contribution ex-TAC(2)/Revenue as reported
52 %
48 %
51 %
44 %
Traffic acquisition costs as reported
(223,798)
(233,543)
(4) %
(676,913)
(807,758)
(16) %
Conversion impact U.S. dollar/other currencies
8,808
-
(1,850)
-
Traffic acquisition costs at constant currency
(214,990)
(233,543)
(8) %
(678,763)
(807,758)
(16) %
Revenue as reported
469,193
446,921
5 %
1,383,143
1,452,578
(5) %
Conversion impact U.S. dollar/other currencies
(13,666)
-
9,136
-
Revenue at constant currency
$ 455,527
$ 446,921
2 %
$ 1,392,279
$ 1,452,578
(4) %
(1) Constant currency measures exclude the impact of foreign currency fluctuations and is computed by applying the prior year monthly exchange rates to transactions denominated in settlement or billing currencies other than the US dollar.
(2) Refer to the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section for a definition of this Non-GAAP metric.
CRITEO S.A.
Information on Share Count
(unaudited)
Nine Months Ended
2023
2022
Shares outstanding as at January 1,
57,263,624
60,675,474
Weighted average number of shares issued during the period
(1,090,406)
(243,877)
Basic number of shares - Basic EPS basis
56,173,218
60,431,597
Dilutive effect of share options, warrants, employee warrants - Treasury method
-
-
Diluted number of shares - Diluted EPS basis
56,173,218
60,431,597
Shares issued as at September 30, before Treasury stocks
63,350,663
64,985,388
Treasury stocks as of September 30,
(7,094,574)
(5,049,409)
Shares outstanding as of September 30, after Treasury stocks
56,256,089
59,935,979
Total dilutive effect of share options, warrants, employee warrants
8,341,387
9,403,211
Fully diluted shares as at September 30,
64,597,476
69,339,190
CRITEO S.A.
Supplemental Financial Information and Operating Metrics
(U.S. dollars in thousands except where stated, unaudited)
YoY
Change
QoQ
Change
Q3
2023
Q2
2023
Q1
2023
Q4
2022
Q3
2022
Q2
2022
Q1
2022
Q4
2021
Q3
2021
Q2
2021
Clients
(3) %
(1) %
18,423
18,646
18,679
18,990
19,008
18,911
18,764
NA
NA
NA
Revenue
5 %
- %
469,193
468,934
445,016
564,425
446,921
495,090
510,567
653,267
508,580
551,311
Americas
6 %
4 %
213,607
204,755
188,288
281,806
201,274
213,340
194,847
287,270
204,428
221,227
EMEA
9 %
4 %
164,890
158,215
160,214
185,125
150,915
176,867
193,954
234,559
188,354
209,303
APAC
(4) %
(14) %
90,696
105,964
96,514
97,494
94,732
104,883
121,766
131,438
115,798
120,781
Revenue
5 %
- %
469,193
468,934
445,016
564,425
446,921
495,090
510,567
653,267
508,580
551,311
Marketing Solutions
- %
(2) %
385,762
395,274
381,907
470,918
387,288
440,423
463,888
577,962
458,622
487,465
Retail Media (2)
21 %
12 %
49,813
44,590
38,021
59,801
41,170
54,667
46,679
75,305
49,958
63,846
Iponweb
82 %
16 %
33,618
29,070
25,088
33,706
18,463
-
-
-
-
-
TAC
(4) %
(2) %
(223,798)
(228,717)
(224,398)
(281,021)
(233,543)
(280,565)
(293,650)
(377,076)
(297,619)
(331,078)
Marketing Solutions
(3) %
(2) %
(222,421)
(227,645)
(223,729)
(278,302)
(229,266)
(262,454)
(277,800)
(349,584)
(276,498)
(294,132)
Retail Media (2)
(68) %
28 %
(1,377)
(1,072)
(669)
(2,719)
(4,277)
(18,111)
(15,850)
(27,492)
(21,121)
(36,946)
Iponweb
NM
NM
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Contribution ex-TAC (1)
15 %
2 %
245,395
240,217
220,618
283,404
213,378
214,525
216,917
276,191
210,961
220,233
Marketing Solutions
3 %
(3) %
163,341
167,629
158,178
192,616
158,022
177,969
186,088
228,378
182,124
193,333
Retail Media (2)
31 %
11 %
48,436
43,518
37,352
57,082
36,893
36,556
30,829
47,813
28,837
26,900
Iponweb
82 %
16 %
33,618
29,070
25,088
33,706
18,463
-
-
-
-
-
Cash flow from
(53) %
NM
19,614
1,328
41,964
125,455
41,628
13,972
74,930
66,012
51,179
26,360
Capital expenditures
(22) %
(65) %
15,849
45,519
33,219
14,522
20,307
15,452
5,564
10,145
15,957
13,128
Net cash position
(34) %
(9) %
269,857
298,183
380,663
448,200
407,323
562,546
589,343
515,527
497,458
489,521
Headcount
(1) %
(1) %
3,487
3,514
3,636
3,716
3,537
3,146
2,939
2,781
2,658
2,572
Days Sales Outstanding
(17) days
(8) days
61
69
74
71
78
76
74
65
70
66
(1)Refer to the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section for a definition of this Non-GAAP metric.
(2) The Retail Media Platform, introduced in June 2020, is a strategic building block of Criteo's Commerce Media Platform and is reported under the retail media segment. It is a self-service solution providing transparency, measurement and control to brands and retailers. In all arrangements running on this platform, Criteo recognizes revenue on a net basis, whereas revenue from arrangements running on legacy Retail Media solutions were accounted for on a gross basis. Most clients using Criteo's legacy Retail Media solutions transitioned to this platform by the end of 2022. During the transition period, Revenue declined but Contribution ex-TAC margin increased. Contribution ex-TAC was not impacted by this transition.
(3) From September 2023, we have included Iponweb in our calculation of Days Sales Outstanding. Days Sales Outstanding excluding Iponweb would have been 71 days for the same period.
