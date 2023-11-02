Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. Reports 2023 Third Quarter Financial Results

Third Quarter 2023 Highlights:
- Total revenues increased 22% to $176.0 million
- Net income available to stockholders increased $14.3 million to $4.5 million
- Adjusted EBITDA increased 83% to $34.0 million
- Lindblad segment available guest nights increased 21%
- Net yield per available guest night increased 9% to $1,110 and occupancy was 81%
- Strong reservations for future travel with bookings for 2023 42% ahead of bookings for 2019 at the same point in 2019
NEW YORK, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIND; the "Company" or "Lindblad"), a global provider of expedition cruises and adventure travel experiences, today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023 .
Sven Lindblad, Chief Executive Officer, said "Lindblad delivered record third quarter results as we continue to ramp operations and begin to meaningfully leverage the expanded earnings potential of the Company. The increased fleet capacity and diversified land offerings we have strategically invested in over the last several years provide an unparalleled opportunity to capitalize on the growing demand for experiential travel. At the same time, we have been committed to significantly upgrading our technological footprint and overall infrastructure, to help us maximize that opportunity and further support future growth initiatives. Overall, as we continue to navigate the complex short-term operating environment, we are excited by the momentum across our platform and look forward to building on that success in the months and years ahead. Our focus today remains the same as it has been for the last five decades, providing unmatched high quality, authentic and immersive travel experiences in the world's most remarkable destinations."
THIRD QUARTER RESULTS
Tour Revenues
Third quarter tour revenues of $176.0 million increased $31.2 million, or 22%, as compared to the same period in 2022. The increase was driven by a $25.0 million increase at the Lindblad segment and a $6.2 million increase at the Land Experiences segment.
Lindblad segment tour revenues of $108.8 million increased 25.0 million, or 30%, compared to the third quarter a year ago primarily due to a 21% increase in available guest nights as we continued to ramp operations. The year-on-year growth was also driven by a 9% increase in net yield per available guest night to $1,110 due to increased pricing and broader fleet utilization, while occupancy levels were in-line with a year ago at 81%.
Land Experiences tour revenues of $67.2 million increased $6.2 million, or 10%, compared to the third quarter a year ago primarily due to additional departures and higher pricing.
Net Income
Net income available to stockholders for the third quarter was $4.5 million, $0.08 per diluted share, as compared with net loss available to stockholders of $9.8 million, $0.18 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2022. The $14.3 million improvement primarily reflects the ramp in operations, partially offset by a $3.1 million increase in interest expense due to additional borrowings and higher rates and a $1.3 million increase in stock-based compensation.
Adjusted EBITDA
Third quarter Adjusted EBITDA of $34.0 million increased $15.4 million, or 83%, as compared to the same period in 2022 driven by a $15.2 million increase at the Lindblad segment and a $0.1 million increase at the Land Experiences segment.
Lindblad segment Adjusted EBITDA of $20.1 million increased $15.2 million as compared to the same period in 2022, primarily due to increased tour revenues, partially offset by higher cost of tours and personnel costs related to the ramp in operations, increased commissions related to the revenue and bookings growth and higher marketing spend to drive future bookings.
Land Experiences segment Adjusted EBITDA of $13.8 million increased $0.1 million as compared to the same period in 2022, as increased tour revenues was mostly offset by higher cost of tours and increased personnel costs related to the ramp in operations, increased commissions related to the revenue and bookings growth and higher marketing costs to drive future bookings.
For the three months ended
September 30,
For the nine months ended
September 30,
(In thousands)
2023
2022
Change
%
2023
2022
Change
%
Tour revenues:
Lindblad
$
108,750
$
83,741
$
25,009
30 %
$
311,660
$
198,063
$
113,597
57 %
Land Experiences
67,239
61,042
6,197
10 %
132,523
105,477
27,046
26 %
Total tour revenues
$
175,989
$
144,783
$
31,206
22 %
$
444,183
$
303,540
$
140,643
46 %
Operating income (loss):
Lindblad
$
7,501
$
(7,142)
$
14,643
NM
$
8,576
$
(60,380)
$
68,956
NM
Land Experiences
12,975
12,950
25
0 %
15,868
12,629
3,239
26 %
Total operating income (loss)
$
20,476
$
5,808
$
14,668
NM
$
24,444
$
(47,751)
$
72,195
NM
Adjusted EBITDA:
Lindblad
$
20,119
$
4,889
$
15,230
NM
$
48,887
$
(23,560)
$
72,447
NM
Land Experiences
13,831
13,699
132
1 %
18,472
14,735
3,737
25 %
Total adjusted EBITDA
$
33,950
$
18,588
$
15,362
83 %
$
67,359
$
(8,825)
$
76,184
NM
Balance Sheet and Liquidity
The Company's cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term securities were $204.8 million as of September 30, 2023, as compared with $129.6 million as of December 31, 2022 . The increase primarily reflects $61.0 million in net cash from financing activities primarily related to the May issuance of $275.0 million of 9.00% senior secured notes and $35.3 million in cash from operations due to the strong operating performance and increased bookings for future travel, partially offset by $22.7 million in cash used in purchasing property and equipment, predominantly related to maintenance on existing vessels and investments in our digital initiatives.
During May, the Company issued $275.0 million of 9.00% senior secured notes, maturing 2028, with proceeds used primarily to pay the outstanding borrowings under the Company's previously existing export credit agreements. The senior secured notes are guaranteed on a senior secured basis by the Company and certain of the Company's subsidiaries and are collateralized by certain of the Company's assets.
As of September 30, 2023, the Company had a total debt position of $635.1 million and was in compliance with all of its applicable debt covenants.
FINANCIAL OUTLOOK
The Company's current expectations for the full year 2023 are as follows:
- Tour revenues of $550 - $575 million
- Adjusted EBITDA of $70 - $80 million
The Company has substantial advance reservations for future travel with strong gross bookings, partially offset by short-term cancellations. As of October 30, 2023, Lindblad segment bookings for travel during 2023 have increased 42% as compared with bookings for 2019 as of the same date in 2019.
STOCK REPURCHASE PLAN
The Company currently has a $35.0 million stock repurchase plan in place. As of October 30, 2023, the Company had repurchased 875,218 shares and 6.0 million warrants under the plan for a total of $23.0 million and had $12.0 million remaining under the plan. As of October 30, 2023, there were 53.4 million shares common stock outstanding.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
The Company uses a variety of operational and financial metrics, including non-GAAP financial measures such as Adjusted EBITDA, Occupancy, Net Yields and Net Cruise Costs, to enable it to analyze its performance and financial condition. The Company utilizes these financial measures to manage its business on a day-to-day basis and believes that they are the most relevant measures of performance. Some of these measures are commonly used in the cruise and tourism industry to evaluate performance. The Company believes these non-GAAP measures provide expanded insight to assess revenue and cost performance, in addition to the standard GAAP-based financial measures. There are no specific rules or regulations for determining non-GAAP measures, and as such, they may not be comparable to measures used by other companies within the industry.
The presentation of non-GAAP financial information should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. The definitions of non-GAAP financial measures along with a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial information to GAAP are included in the supplemental financial schedules.
Conference Call Information
The Company has scheduled a conference call at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on November 2, 2023, to discuss the earnings of the Company. The conference call can be accessed by dialing 833-470-1428 ( United States ), 1-929-526-1599 (International). The Access Code is 299201. A replay of the call will be available at the Company's investor relations website, investors.expeditions.com.
About Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc.
Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. is an expedition travel company that focuses on ship-based voyages through its Lindblad Expeditions brand and land-based travel through its subsidiaries, Natural Habitat, Inc. ("Natural Habitat"), Off the Beaten Path LLC ("Off the Beaten Path"), DuVine Cycling + Adventure Co. ("DuVine"), and Classic Journeys, LLC ("Classic Journeys").
Lindblad Expeditions works in partnership with National Geographic to inspire people to explore and care about the planet. The organizations work in tandem to produce innovative marine expedition programs and promote conservation and sustainable tourism around the world. The partnership's educationally oriented voyages allow guests to interact with and learn from leading scientists, naturalists and researchers while discovering stunning natural environments, above and below the sea, through state-of-the-art exploration tools.
Natural Habitat partners with the World Wildlife Fund to offer and promote conservation and sustainable travel that directly protects nature. Natural Habitat's adventures include polar bear tours in Churchill, Canada, Alaskan grizzly bear adventures and African safaris.
Classic Journeys is a luxury cultural walking tour company that operates a portfolio of curated tours centered around cinematic walks led by expert local guides. Classic Journeys offers active small-group and private custom journeys in over 50 countries around the world.
DuVine designs and leads luxury bike tours in the world's most amazing destinations, from Italy's sun-bleached villages and the medieval towns of Provence to Portugal's Douro Valley and the vineyards of Napa, California . Guests bike, eat, drink, and sleep their way through these regions and many more while sampling the finest cuisine, hotels, and wine.
Off the Beaten Path is an outdoor, active travel company offering guided small group adventures and private custom journeys that connect travelers with the wild nature and authentic culture of their destinations. Off the Beaten Path's trips extend across the globe, with a focus on exceptional national park experiences in the Rocky Mountains, Desert Southwest, and Alaska .
Forward Looking Statements
Certain matters discussed in this press release are "forward-looking statements" intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include the Company's financial projections and may also generally be identified as such because the context of such statements will include words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would" or words of similar import. Similarly, statements that describe the Company's financial guidance or future plans, objectives or goals are also forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause results to differ materially from those expected. Many of these risks and uncertainties are currently amplified by, and will continue to be amplified by, or in the future may be amplified by, the COVID-19 outbreak. It is not possible to predict or identify all such risks. There may be additional risks that we consider immaterial or which are unknown. These factors include, but are not limited to, the following: (i) events and conditions around the world, including war and other military actions, such as the Israel-Hamas war, the current conflict between Russia and Ukraine, inflation, higher fuel prices, higher interest rates and other general concerns about the state of the economy or other events impacting the ability or desire of people to travel; (ii) suspended operations, cancelling or rescheduling of voyages and other potential disruptions to our business and operations related to the COVID-19 virus, the Russia - Ukraine conflict, political unrest in destinations we visit, outbreak of disease in any destination we visit or another unexpected event; (iii) the Israel-Hamas war, impacts of inflation, the COVID-19 virus and/or the Russia - Ukraine conflict on our financial condition, liquidity, results of operations, cash flows, employees, plans and growth; (iv) increases in fuel prices, changes in fuels consumed and availability of fuel supply in the geographies in which we operate or in general; (v) the impacts of inflation and negative economic conditions or negative economic outlooks on the demand for expedition travel; (vi) the loss of key employees, our inability to recruit or retain qualified shoreside and shipboard employees and increased labor costs; (vii) the impacts of delays or cost overruns with respect to anticipated or unanticipated drydock, maintenance, modifications or other required construction related to any of our vessels; (viii) unscheduled disruptions in our business due to travel restrictions, weather events, mechanical failures, pandemics or other events; (ix) any change in state classifications of our workforce; (x) changes adversely affecting the business in which we are engaged; (xi) management of our growth and our ability to execute on our planned growth, including our ability to successfully integrate acquisitions; (xii) our business strategy and plans; (xiii) our ability to maintain or renew (on favorable terms or at all) our relationship with National Geographic and/or World Wildlife Fund; (xiv) compliance with new and existing laws and regulations, including environmental regulations and travel advisories and restrictions; (xv) compliance with the financial and/or operating covenants in our debt arrangements; (xvi) the impact of severe or unusual weather conditions, including climate change, on our business; (xvii) adverse publicity regarding the travel and cruise industry in general; (xviii) loss of business due to competition; (xix) the inability to meet or achieve our sustainability related goals, aspirations, initiatives, and our public statements and disclosures regarding them; (xx) the result of future financing efforts; and (xxi) those risks described in the Company's filings with the SEC. Stockholders, potential investors and other readers are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements made herein are made only as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. More detailed information about factors that may affect the Company's performance may be found in its filings with the SEC, which are available at http://www.sec.gov or at http://www.expeditions.com in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website.
LINDBLAD EXPEDITIONS HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
As of
September 30, 2023
As of
December 31, 2022
(unaudited)
ASSETS
Current Assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
168,015
$
87,177
Restricted cash
36,802
28,847
Short-term securities
-
13,591
Marine operating supplies
6,528
9,961
Inventories
3,087
1,965
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
44,722
41,778
Total current assets
259,154
183,319
Property and equipment, net
530,337
539,406
Goodwill
42,017
42,017
Intangibles, net
9,864
11,219
Deferred tax asset
2,305
2,167
Right-to-use lease assets
3,271
4,345
Other long-term assets
4,657
5,502
Total assets
$
851,605
$
787,975
LIABILITIES
Current Liabilities:
Unearned passenger revenues
$
250,568
$
245,101
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
66,701
71,019
Long-term debt - current
46
23,337
Lease liabilities - current
1,718
1,663
Total current liabilities
319,033
341,120
Long-term debt, less current portion
620,888
529,452
Deferred tax liabilities
1,454
-
Lease liabilities
1,807
2,961
Other long-term liabilities
89
88
Total liabilities
943,271
873,621
Commitments and contingencies
-
-
Series A redeemable convertible preferred stock, 165,000 shares authorized; 62,000 shares
issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively
72,397
69,143
Redeemable noncontrolling interests
34,232
27,886
106,629
97,029
STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT
Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, 1,000,000 shares authorized; 62,000 Series A shares
issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively
-
-
Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized; 53,379,750 and
53,177,437 issued, 53,321,818 and 53,110,132 outstanding as of September 30, 2023 and
December 31, 2022, respectively
5
5
Additional paid-in capital
92,549
83,850
Accumulated deficit
(290,849)
(266,530)
Total stockholders' deficit
(198,295)
(182,675)
Total liabilities, mezzanine equity and stockholders' deficit
$
851,605
$
787,975
LINDBLAD EXPEDITIONS HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
For the three months ended
For the nine months ended
2023
2022
2023
2022
Tour revenues
$
175,989
$
144,783
$
444,183
$
303,540
Operating expenses:
Cost of tours
95,590
87,576
245,293
208,023
General and administrative
30,015
24,535
85,589
68,882
Selling and marketing
19,387
16,025
55,197
41,193
Depreciation and amortization
10,521
10,839
33,660
33,193
Total operating expenses
155,513
138,975
419,739
351,291
Operating income (loss)
20,476
5,808
24,444
(47,751)
Other (expense) income:
Interest expense, net
(11,482)
(8,369)
(33,593)
(26,500)
(Loss) gain on foreign currency
(455)
(872)
46
(1,417)
Other (expense) income
(77)
(333)
(3,773)
84
Total other expense
(12,014)
(9,574)
(37,320)
(27,833)
Income (loss) before income taxes
8,462
(3,766)
(12,876)
(75,584)
Income tax expense
3
1,732
1,587
619
Net income (loss)
8,459
(5,498)
(14,463)
(76,203)
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest
2,821
3,228
3,742
3,000
Net income (loss) attributable to Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc.
5,638
(8,726)
(18,205)
(79,203)
Series A redeemable convertible preferred stock dividend
1,098
1,036
3,255
3,618
Net income (loss) available to stockholders
$
4,540
$
(9,762)
$
(21,460)
$
(82,821)
Weighted average shares outstanding
Basic
53,309,336
53,045,329
53,227,642
51,665,912
Diluted
53,401,799
53,045,329
53,227,642
51,665,912
Undistributed income (loss) per share available to stockholders:
Basic
$
0.08
$
(0.18)
$
(0.40)
$
(1.60)
Diluted
$
0.08
$
(0.18)
$
(0.40)
$
(1.60)
LINDBLAD EXPEDITIONS HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
For the nine months ended
2023
2022
Cash Flows From Operating Activities
Net loss
$
(14,463)
$
(76,203)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
33,660
33,193
Amortization of deferred financing costs and other, net
2,444
1,988
Amortization of right-to-use lease assets
1,074
626
Stock-based compensation
9,245
5,283
Deferred income taxes
1,241
759
Change in fair value of contingent acquisition consideration
-
111
(Gain) loss on foreign currency
(46)
1,417
Write-off of unamortized issuance costs related to debt refinancing
3,860
9,004
Changes in operating assets and liabilities
Marine operating supplies and inventories
2,311
(1,195)
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
(2,944)
(19,575)
Unearned passenger revenues
5,467
34,407
Other long-term assets
(1,165)
3,242
Other long-term liabilities
-
844
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
(4,272)
7,526
Operating lease liabilities
(1,099)
(658)
Net cash provided by operating activities
35,313
769
Cash Flows From Investing Activities
Purchases of property and equipment
(22,723)
(29,566)
Sale of short-term securities
15,163
-
Net cash used in investing activities
(7,560)
(29,566)
Cash Flows From Financing Activities
Proceeds from long-term debt
275,000
360,000
Repayments of long-term debt
(205,704)
(346,301)
Payment of deferred financing costs
(7,455)
(10,859)
Repurchase under stock-based compensation plans and related tax impacts
(801)
(766)
Net cash provided by financing activities
61,040
2,074
Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
88,793
(26,723)
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period
116,024
172,693
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period
$
204,817
$
145,970
Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information:
Cash paid during the period:
Interest
$
30,369
$
22,159
Income taxes
388
226
Non-cash investing and financing activities:
Non-cash preferred stock dividend
3,255
3,618
LINDBLAD EXPEDITIONS HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA Consolidated
For the three months ended
For the nine months ended
2023
2022
2023
2022
Net income (loss)
$
8,459
$
(5,498)
$
(14,463)
$
(76,203)
Interest expense, net
11,482
8,369
33,593
26,500
Income tax expense
3
1,732
1,587
619
Depreciation and amortization
10,521
10,839
33,660
33,193
Loss (gain) on foreign currency
455
872
(46)
1,417
Other expense (income)
77
333
3,773
(84)
Stock-based compensation
2,953
1,632
9,245
5,283
Other
-
309
10
450
Adjusted EBITDA
$
33,950
$
18,588
$
67,359
$
(8,825)
Reconciliation of Operating Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA Lindblad Segment
For the three months ended
For the nine months ended
2023
2022
2023
2022
Operating income (loss)
$
7,501
$
(7,142)
$
8,576
$
(60,380)
Depreciation and amortization
9,665
10,090
31,155
31,087
Stock-based compensation
2,953
1,632
9,146
5,283
Other
-
309
10
450
Adjusted EBITDA
$
20,119
$
4,889
$
48,887
$
(23,560)
Land Experiences Segment
For the three months ended
For the nine months ended
2023
2022
2023
2022
Operating income
$
12,975
$
12,950
$
15,868
$
12,629
Depreciation and amortization
856
749
2,505
2,106
Stock-based compensation
-
-
99
-
Adjusted EBITDA
$
13,831
$
13,699
$
18,472
$
14,735
LINDBLAD EXPEDITIONS HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Reconciliation of Free Cash Flow to Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities
For the nine months ended
2023
2022
Net cash provided by operating activities
$
35,313
$
769
Less: purchases of property and equipment
(22,723)
(29,566)
Free Cash Flow
$
12,590
$
(28,797)
For the three months ended
For the nine months ended
2023
2022
2023
2022
Available Guest Nights
85,959
70,995
243,329
174,954
Guest Nights Sold
69,903
57,229
192,052
130,826
Occupancy
81
%
81
%
79
%
75
%
Maximum Guests
10,613
8,826
29,113
21,785
Number of Guests
8,910
7,225
23,648
16,656
Voyages
129
114
359
302
Calculation of Gross and Net Yield per Available Guest Night
For the three months ended
For the nine months ended
2023
2022
2023
2022
Guest ticket revenues
$
94,751
$
73,700
$
273,653
$
174,762
Other tour revenue
13,999
10,041
38,007
23,301
Tour Revenues
108,750
83,741
311,660
198,063
Less: Commissions
(6,732)
(5,728)
(19,996)
(14,381)
Less: Other tour expenses
(6,569)
(6,030)
(19,296)
(21,025)
Net Yield
$
95,449
$
71,983
$
272,368
$
162,657
Available Guest Nights
85,959
70,995
243,329
174,954
Gross Yield per Available Guest Night
$
1,265
$
1,180
$
1,281
$
1,132
Net Yield per Available Guest Night
1,110
1,014
1,119
930
LINDBLAD EXPEDITIONS HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Calculation of Gross Cruise Cost and Net Cruise Cost
Lindblad Segment
For the three months
For the nine months ended
2023
2022
2023
2022
Cost of tours
$
55,021
$
51,296
$
167,392
$
145,251
Plus: Selling and marketing
15,441
12,626
44,163
33,618
Plus: General and administrative
21,122
16,871
60,374
48,487
Gross Cruise Cost
91,584
80,793
271,929
227,356
Less: Commissions
(6,732)
(5,728)
(19,996)
(14,381)
Less: Other tour expenses
(6,569)
(6,030)
(19,296)
(21,025)
Net Cruise Cost
78,283
69,035
232,637
191,950
Less: Fuel Expense
(5,434)
(8,933)
(19,939)
(21,419)
Net Cruise Cost Excluding Fuel
72,849
60,102
212,698
170,531
Non-GAAP Adjustments:
Stock-based compensation
(2,953)
(1,632)
(9,146)
(5,283)
Other
-
(309)
(10)
(450)
Adjusted Net Cruise Cost Excluding Fuel
$
69,896
$
58,161
$
203,542
$
164,798
Adjusted Net Cruise Cost
$
75,330
$
67,094
$
223,481
$
186,217
Available Guest Nights
85,959
70,995
243,329
174,954
Gross Cruise Cost per Available Guest Night
$
1,065
$
1,138
$
1,118
$
1,300
Net Cruise Cost per Available Guest Night
911
972
956
1,097
Net Cruise Cost Excluding Fuel per Available Guest Night
847
847
874
975
Adjusted Net Cruise Cost Excluding Fuel per Available Guest Night
813
819
836
942
Adjusted Net Cruise Cost per Available Guest Night
876
945
918
1,064
Reconciliation of 2023 Adjusted EBITDA guidance:
(In millions)
Full Year 2023
Income before income taxes
$
(39)
to
$
(29)
Depreciation and amortization
45
to
45
Interest expense, net
49
to
49
Stock-based compensation
11
to
11
Other
4
to
4
Adjusted EBITDA
$
70
to
$
80
A reconciliation of net income to Adjusted EBITDA is not provided because the Company cannot estimate or predict with reasonable certainty certain discrete tax items, which could significantly impact that financial measure.
Operational and Financial Metrics
Adjusted EBITDA is net income (loss) excluding depreciation and amortization, net interest expense, other income (expense), income tax (expense) benefit, (gain) loss on foreign currency, (gain) loss on transfer of assets, reorganization costs, and other supplemental adjustments. Other supplemental adjustments include certain non-operating items such as stock-based compensation, executive severance costs, the National Geographic fee amortization, debt refinancing costs, acquisition-related expenses and other non-recurring charges. We believe Adjusted EBITDA, when considered along with other performance measures, is a useful measure as it reflects certain operating drivers of the business, such as sales growth, operating costs, selling and administrative expense, and other operating income and expense. We believe Adjusted EBITDA helps provide a more complete understanding of the underlying operating results and trends and an enhanced overall understanding of our financial performance and prospects for the future. Adjusted EBITDA is not intended to be a measure of liquidity or cash flows from operations or a measure comparable to net income as it does not take into account certain requirements, such as unearned passenger revenues, capital expenditures and related depreciation, principal and interest payments, and tax payments. Our use of Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to other companies within the industry.
The following metrics apply to the Lindblad segment:
Adjusted Net Cruise Cost represents Net Cruise Cost adjusted for Non-GAAP other supplemental adjustments which include certain non-operating items such as stock-based compensation, the National Geographic fee amortization and acquisition-related expenses.
Available Guest Nights is a measurement of capacity available for sale and represents double occupancy per cabin (except single occupancy for a single capacity cabin) multiplied by the number of cruise days for the period. We also record the number of guest nights available on our limited land programs in this definition.
Gross Cruise Cost represents the sum of cost of tours plus selling and marketing expenses, and general and administrative expenses.
Gross Yield per Available Guest Night represents tour revenues divided by Available Guest Nights.
Guest Nights Sold represents the number of guests carried for the period multiplied by the number of nights sailed within the period.
Maximum Guests is a measure of capacity and represents the maximum number of guests in a period and is based on double occupancy per cabin (except single occupancy for a single capacity cabin).
Net Cruise Cost represents Gross Cruise Cost excluding commissions and certain other direct costs of guest ticket revenues and other tour revenues.
Net Cruise Cost Excluding Fuel represents Net Cruise Cost excluding fuel costs.
Net Yield represents tour revenues less commissions and direct costs of other tour revenues.
Net Yield per Available Guest Night represents Net Yield divided by Available Guest Nights.
Number of Guests represents the number of guests that travel with us in a period.
Occupancy is calculated by dividing Guest Nights Sold by Available Guest Nights.
Voyages represent the number of ship expeditions completed during the period.
SOURCE Lindblad Expeditions