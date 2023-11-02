VietNam Holding's (VNH's) net asset value (NAV) per share increased by 4.2% over the 12 months ending September 2023 in total return (TR) terms in sterling, ahead of the VN Index (8.6% loss) and its direct peers (6.8% loss). In the current environment, the manager favours companies in the financial sector, which represents 42% of the portfolio and should benefit from the revival of stock market activity and increase in global demand for 'made in Vietnam' products. Vietnam's stock market is now experiencing a rebound, as retail investors are returning and liquidity is increasing, after a weak 2022 driven by problems in the real estate sector.

