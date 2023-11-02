Consultants have until this evening to submit their proposals on reviewing and replacing South Africa's Renewable Energy IPP Procurement (REIPPPP) scheme. In its current form, the REIPPP mechanism has been described as "expensive" to applicants and placing a "financial burden" on the evaluation office.The South African government-owned Development Bank of Southern Africa (DBSA) is inviting transaction advisors to apply to review the "cost effectiveness and efficacy" of the country's decade-old Renewable Energy IPP Procurement (REIPPP) program, which handles large-scale renewable energy projects. ...

