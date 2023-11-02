Capitolis will donate a portion of proceeds from next optimization exercise scheduled for mid-November

Capitolis, the technology company creating safer and more vibrant capital markets, today announced it will donate a portion of proceeds from its upcoming multilateral optimization run to support humanitarian relief efforts in Israel. The company employs 46 people in its Tel Aviv office, including much of its technology team. The upcoming optimization run is slated for mid-November.

"Anyone in the world should be mortified by the atrocious and barbaric massacre Hamas conducted on innocent civilians including children, women, and the elderly. This is not the time to sit idly by. This is the time where companies and leaders must stand up for what's right. We must all strongly condemn this and any type of terror attack," said Gil Mandelzis, CEO Founder, Capitolis, and a native Israeli. "Capitolis has meaningful presence in Israel, and we will do all we can to support our team there and the many innocent people who are suffering from this horrific situation."

Capitolis conducts ongoing multilateral optimization runs across its global bank network to manage risks stemming from market and counterparty exposures across various foreign exchange (FX) workflows. Capitolis' Portfolio Optimization exercises deliver significant reductions in exposures calculated under SA-CCR and additional objectives.

To learn more about Capitolis' Portfolio Optimization solutions, visit https://capitolis.com/portfolio-optimization/.

About Capitolis

We believe the financial markets can and should work for everyone. Capitolis is the technology company creating safer and more vibrant financial markets by unlocking capital constraints and enabling greater access to more diversified capital and investment opportunities. Rooted in advanced technology and deep financial expertise, Capitolis powers groundbreaking financial solutions that drive growth for global and regional banks and institutional investors alike. Capitolis is backed by world class venture capital firms, including Canapi Ventures, 9Yards Capital, SVB Capital, Andreessen Horowitz (a16z), Index Ventures, Sequoia Capital, Spark Capital, and S Capital, as well as leading global banks such as J.P. Morgan, Citi and State Street.

Founded in 2017, our team brings decades of experience in launching successful startups, technology, and financial services. Capitolis was named to Fast Company's prestigious annual list of The World's Most Innovative Companies for 2023 as well as CNBC's inaugural World's Top Fintech Companies 2023 list. Most recently, Capitolis was named "Best FX Software Provider" in the 2023 Euromoney Foreign Exchange Awards and recognized as one of New York's 100 Best Places to Work in 2023 by Crain's New York Business for the second consecutive year. For more information, please visit our website at www.capitolis.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231101169771/en/

Contacts:

Shannon Mullins

Sloane Company

smullins@sloanepr.com

Brian Zilberfarb

Capitolis

brianz@capitolis.com