Dremio's Data Lakehouse Reduces Query Time of 200 Million Data Records from 30 Minutes to 3 Seconds

Dremio, the easy and open data lakehouse, today announces that KION Group, Europe's largest manufacturer of forklift and warehouse trucks, has today deployed the Dremio data lakehouse solution to extract actionable intelligence from vast, siloed data sets, and to accelerate decision making.

KION Group employees can now interrogate more than 200 million data records to receive responses to queries in just three seconds, compared to the 30 minutes the task would have taken prior to Dremio going live. Dremio's self-service analytics means that non-technical users, such as product owners or service leads, can run complex data queries without the assistance of IT professionals. With real-time data, problems and their causes are identified in a timely manner.

KION Group is using the vastly improved analytic capabilities made possible by Dremio across a wide range of operations including product analyses, warranty cases, and merchandise management data after initially identifying 30 operational use cases.

KION Group has more than 1.7 million forklift trucks and warehouse trucks in use at customers across over 100 countries on six continents. Following a period of business reorganization and mergers, KION Group was left with an IT system characterized by isolated solutions across a large number of different systems.

Data silos made company-wide analysis difficult and making data-based decisions had become increasingly difficult with discussions more focused on the accuracy of the information than on operational intelligence. In addition, many of the existing solutions offered only a limited scope for analysis.

Dremio builds on previous advances in data management and analytics to combine the best features of both data lakes and data warehouses and provide a unified platform for storing, processing, and analyzing data. Dremio is able to manage and extract value from structured and semi-structured data across a wide variety of historical and contemporary data sets.

Powered by Dremio and run on Microsoft Azure, the KION Analytics Platform (KAP) integrates live queries into everyday work as a matter of course. Product families, models, or even locations can be switched and the information becomes tangible. For employees, the analytics make it immediately visible where fine-tuning or course correction have become necessary.

Whether as ready-made reports or intuitive dashboards, the KION Group teams determine which data they analyze, when, and in what form.

The analyses enable business analysts to dig deep into the underlying detail for example, to understand how often a particular defect occurs, whether that defect occurs only during installation, and whether production has adapted to the new requirements.

"Dremio is the basis of all our analytics. It has set such standards that there is virtually no comparison to before. We can finally realize the potential of our huge amounts of data," said Simon Wöllhardt, Head of Standards Strategy Deployment at KION GROUP AG.

Dremio's commitment to open source eliminates vendor lock-in, which was another persuasive factor in KION Group rolling out the technology. KION Group is now assessing a range of other commercial scenarios to see where Dremio analytics can add further value with use cases under consideration such as an error history at parts level, where the entire life cycle of a truck's components can be viewed.

