Navios Maritime Partners L.P. Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023

Revenue: $323.2 million for Q3 2023 $979.6 million for 9M 2023

Net Income: $ 89.8 million for Q3 2023 $301.3 million for 9M 2023

Earnings per common unit: $2.92 for Q3 2023 $9.78 for 9M 2023

Net cash from operating activities: $120.3 million for Q3 2023 $348.6 million for 9M 2023

EBITDA: $180.8 million for Q3 2023 $571.3 million for 9M 2023

$255.2 million gross sale proceeds from sale of 14 vessels YTD $242.2 million completed in 9M 2023 $ 13.0 million completed in Q4 2023

$0.05 per unit cash distribution for Q3 2023





MONACO, Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navios Maritime Partners L.P. ("Navios Partners") (NYSE: NMM), an international owner and operator of dry cargo and tanker vessels, today reported its financial results for the third quarter and nine month period ended September 30, 2023.

Angeliki Frangou, Chairwoman and Chief Executive Officer of Navios Partners stated, "I am pleased with the results for the third quarter of 2023, in which we reported revenue of $323.2 million and net income of $89.8 million. We are also pleased to report earnings per common unit of $2.92 for the quarter."

Angeliki Frangou continued, "The United States and Euro zone economies are generally healthy. However, the wars in Ukraine and Israel coupled with inflation and a transition in the interest rate environment have contributed to making this one of the most dangerous times in memory. Despite these factors, the shipping market is healthy, and Navios has performed well. We continue to focus on things that we can control, such as reducing leverage, being eco-friendly through modern, energy efficient vessels and expanding into areas that will promote our long-term prospects, such as the recent tanker deals we entered into with various oil majors."

Fleet update



• Sales YTD



• $255.2 million gross sale proceeds from sale of 14 vessels YTD



• Completed the sale of 13 vessels for $242.2 million in 9M 2023



During the nine month period ended September 30, 2023, Navios Partners sold 13 vessels to various unrelated third parties, for gross sale proceeds of $242.2 million.



• Completed the sale of one vessel for $13.0 million in Q4 2023



On September 22, 2023, Navios Partners agreed to sell a 2004-built Capesize vessel of 180,310 dwt, to an unrelated third party, for gross sale proceeds of $13.0 million. The sale was completed on October 12, 2023.



• Acquisitions YTD



• Acquisition of four 115,000 dwt newbuilding scrubber-fitted Aframax/LR2 tankers



During the third quarter of 2023, Navios Partners agreed to acquire four 115,000 dwt newbuilding scrubber-fitted Aframax/LR2 tankers, from an unrelated third party, for a purchase price of $61.25 million each (plus $3.3 million per vessel in additional features). The vessels have been designed with the latest technology optimizing efficiency and will carry both crude and clean products. The vessels are expected to be delivered into Navios Partners' fleet during 2026.



• Acquisition of four newbuilding MR2 product tankers



During the first nine months of 2023, Navios Partners agreed to acquire four newbuilding Japanese MR2 product tankers from unrelated third parties, under bareboat contracts. Each vessel is being bareboat-in for ten years. Navios Partners has the option to acquire the vessels starting at the end of year four until the end of the charter period. Assuming the exercise of the option at the end of the 10-year period, the bareboat agreements reflect an aggregate implied price of approximately $163.4 million and an implied effective interest of approximately 7.0%. The vessels are expected to be delivered into Navios Partners' fleet during the second half of 2026 and the first half of 2027.



• Acquisition of one Kamsarmax



In August 2023, Navios Partners agreed to acquire from an unrelated third party a 2019-built Kamsarmax of 81,692 dwt (previously chartered-in) for a purchase price of $28.0 million. The acquisition was completed in October 2023.



• $257.9 million contracted revenue agreed in Q3 2023; $3.3 billion total contracted revenue



Navios Partners entered into new long-term charters which are expected to generate revenue of $257.9 million.



• Two Aframax/LR2 newbuilding tankers, expected to be delivered in 2026, have been chartered-out for a period of five years, at a rate of $27,788 net per day. • Three MR product tankers have been chartered-out for an average period of three years, at an average rate of $21,451 net per day. • One Ultra-Handymax has been chartered-out for a period of five years, at a rate of $25,800 net per day. • Three 4,250 TEU containerships have been chartered-out for an average period of 1.9 years, at an average rate of $18,299 net per day.



Including the above long-term charters, Navios Partners currently has $3.3 billion contracted revenue through 2037.



• Transshipment business



In October 2023, Navios Partners agreed to charter-out the Navios Vega, following her modification to ship-to-ship transhipper vessel, to Navios South American Logistics Inc. for a period of five years at a rate of $25,800 net per day. This transaction was negotiated with, and unanimously approved by, the conflicts committee of Navios Partners.



• Charters update



• $52.5 million prepayment of charter hire for two containerships



In October 2023, Navios Partners agreed to terminate the charter parties of the Protostar N, a 2007-built 2,741 TEU containership, and the Navios Spring, a 2007-built 3,450 TEU containership, with a minimum charter period until October 2025 and April 2025, respectively, against a prepayment of $52.5 million. Navios Partners agreed to assume the current sub-charter agreements of the Protostar N and the Navios Spring at $11,700 net per day for a minimum charter period until August 2025 and at $19,744 net per day for a minimum charter period until March 2024, respectively. A mitigation rate of $4,000 per day was applied for each containership for the period after the end of the sublease agreements.



• Charter amendment and extension for two containerships



During the third quarter of 2023, Navios Partners agreed to amend and extend the existing charter parties of: (i) the Navios Jasmine, a 2008-built 4,730 TEU containership, chartered-out at $60,000 net per day with a minimum charter period until December 2024; and (ii) the Navios Bahamas, a 2010-built 4,360 TEU containership, chartered-out at $60,000 net per day with a minimum charter period until January 2025. Following this amendment, Navios Partners agreed to charter-out:



• The Navios Jasmine at $48,000 net per day from August 2023 to March 2025 and at $22,500 net per day from March 2025 to May 2027. • The Navios Bahamas at $48,000 net per day from August 2023 to April 2025 and at $22,500 net per day from April 2025 to June 2027.

Financing update

In September 2023, Navios Partners refinanced the sale and leaseback agreements of four product tanker vessels in order to: (i) replace Libor plus 305 bps per annum with Term Secured Overnight Financing Rate ("Term SOFR") plus 190 bps per annum; and (ii) extend the maturity for five years.

In August 2023, Navios Partners refinanced the sale and leaseback agreements of two 10,000 TEU containerships in order to replace Libor plus 310 bps per annum with Term SOFR plus 225 bps per annum.

Cash distribution

The Board of Directors of Navios Partners declared a cash distribution for the third quarter of 2023 of $0.05 per unit. The cash distribution will be paid on November 13, 2023 to unitholders of record as of November 7, 2023. The declaration and payment of any further dividends remain subject to the discretion of the Board of Directors and will depend on, among other things, Navios Partners' cash requirements as measured by market opportunities and restrictions under its credit agreements and other debt obligations and such other factors as the Board of Directors may deem advisable.

Operating Highlights

Navios Partners owns and operates a fleet comprised of 80 dry bulk vessels, 47 containerships and 53 tanker vessels, including 16 newbuilding tanker vessels (ten Aframax/LR2 and six MR2 Product Tanker chartered-in vessels under bareboat contracts), that are expected to be delivered through 2027 and 12 newbuilding containerships (ten 5,300 TEU containerships and two 7,700 TEU containerships), that are expected to be delivered through 2025.

Navios Partners has entered into short, medium and long-term time charter-out, bareboat-out and freight agreements for its vessels with a remaining average term of 1.9 years. Navios Partners has currently fixed 83.4% and 49.0% of its available days for the fourth quarter of 2023 and for 2024, respectively. Navios Partners expects to generate contracted revenue of $272.5 million and $765.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2023 and for 2024, respectively. The average expected daily charter-out rate for the fleet is $23,610 and $27,284 for the fourth quarter of 2023 and for 2024, respectively.

EARNINGS HIGHLIGHTS

For the following results and the selected financial data presented herein, Navios Partners has compiled condensed consolidated statements of operations for the three and nine month periods ended September 30, 2023 and 2022. The quarterly information was derived from the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements for the respective periods. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Earnings per Common Unit basic and diluted and Adjusted Net Income are non-GAAP financial measures and should not be used in isolation or substitution for Navios Partners' results calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("U.S. GAAP").

Three Month

Period Ended Three Month

Period Ended Nine Month

Period Ended

Nine Month

Period Ended

September 30,

2023 September 30,

2022 September 30,

2023

September 30,

2022

(in $'000 except per unit data) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited)

(unaudited)

Revenue $ 323,176 $ 322,387 $ 979,636 $ 839,665 Net Income $ 89,781 $ 257,164 $ 301,254 $ 460,989 Adjusted Net Income $ 82,611 (1) $ 113,400 (2) $ 250,483 (3) $ 317,225 (2) Net cash provided by operating activities $ 120,270 $ 219,108 $ 348,613 $ 366,271 EBITDA $ 180,838 $ 321,433 $ 571,275 $ 611,028 Adjusted EBITDA $ 173,668 (1) $ 177,669 (2) $ 520,504 (3) $ 467,264 (2) Earnings per Common Unit basic $ 2.92 $ 8.36 $ 9.78 $ 14.98 Earnings per Common Unit diluted $ 2.91 $ 8.35 $ 9.78 $ 14.97 Adjusted Earnings per Common Unit basic $ 2.68 (1) $ 3.69 (2) $ 8.13 (3) $ 10.31 (2) Adjusted Earnings per Common Unit diluted $ 2.68 (1) $ 3.68 (2) $ 8.13 (3) $ 10.30 (2)

(1) Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Earnings per Common Unit basic and diluted for the three month period ended September 30, 2023 have been adjusted to exclude a $7.2 million gain related to the sale of two of our vessels.

(2) Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Earnings per Common Unit basic and diluted for the three and nine month periods ended September 30, 2022 have been adjusted to exclude a $143.8 million gain related to the sale of two of our vessels in the third quarter of 2022.

(3) Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Earnings per Common Unit basic and diluted for the nine month period ended September 30, 2023 have been adjusted to exclude a $50.8 million gain related to the sale of 14 of our vessels.



Three month periods ended September 30, 2023 and 2022

Time charter and voyage revenues for the three month period ended September 30, 2023 slightly increased by $0.8 million, or 0.2%, to $323.2 million, as compared to $322.4 million for the same period in 2022. The increase in revenue was mainly attributable to the increase in the available days of our fleet, partially mitigated by the decrease in Time Charter Equivalent ("TCE") rate. For the three month periods ended September 30, 2023 and September 30, 2022, time charter and voyage revenues were affected by $9.7 million and $13.6 million, respectively, relating to the straight line effect of the containership and tanker charters with de-escalating rates. The TCE rate decreased by 7.3% to $22,052 per day, as compared to $23,781 per day for the same period in 2022. The available days of the fleet increased by 6.7% to 13,759 days for the three month period ended September 30, 2023, as compared to 12,897 days for the same period in 2022 mainly due to the acquisition of the 36-vessel dry bulk fleet from Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. ("Navios Holdings") and the deliveries of newbuilding and secondhand vessels, partially mitigated by the sale of vessels.

EBITDA of Navios Partners for the three month periods ended September 30, 2023 and 2022 was affected by the items described in the table above. Excluding these items, Adjusted EBITDA decreased by $4.0 million to $173.7 million for the three month period ended September 30, 2023, as compared to $177.7 million for the same period in 2022. The decrease in Adjusted EBITDA was primarily due to a: (i) $4.5 million increase in time charter and voyage expenses, mainly due to the increase in bunker expenses arising from the increased days of freight voyages in the third quarter of 2023; (ii) $4.0 million increase in vessel operating expenses in accordance with our management agreements, mainly due to the expansion of our fleet; and (iii) $3.9 million increase in general and administrative expenses mainly due to the expansion of our fleet in accordance with our administrative services agreement, partially mitigated by a: (i) $4.1 million decrease in other expenses, net; (ii) $3.5 million decrease in direct vessel expenses (excluding the amortization of deferred drydock, special survey costs and other capitalized items); and (iii) $0.8 million increase in time charter and voyage revenues.

Net Income for the three month periods ended September 30, 2023 and 2022 was affected by the items described in the table above. Excluding these items, Adjusted Net Income decreased by $30.8 million to $82.6 million for the three month period ended September 30, 2023, as compared to $113.4 million for the same period in 2022. The decrease in Adjusted Net Income was primarily due to a: (i) $20.5 million negative impact from the depreciation and amortization, mainly due to a $21.3 million decrease in the amortization of the unfavorable lease terms and a $4.0 million increase in amortization of deferred drydock, special survey costs and other capitalized items that were partially mitigated by a $4.8 million decrease in depreciation and amortization expense; (ii) $9.5 million increase in interest expense and finance cost, net; and (iii) $4.0 million decrease in Adjusted EBITDA, partially mitigated by a $3.2 million increase in interest income.

Nine month periods ended September 30, 2023 and 2022

Time charter and voyage revenues for the nine month period ended September 30, 2023 increased by $139.9 million, or 16.7%, to $979.6 million, as compared to $839.7 million for the same period in 2022. The increase in revenue was mainly attributable to the increase in the available days of our fleet. For the nine month periods ended September 30, 2023 and September 30, 2022, time charter and voyage revenues were affected by $30.2 million and $30.1 million, respectively, relating to the straight line effect of the containership and tanker charters with de-escalating rates. The TCE rate decreased by 2.1% to $22,242 per day, as compared to $22,717 per day for the same period in 2022. The available days of the fleet increased by 16.5% to 41,239 days for the nine month period ended September 30, 2023, as compared to 35,394 days for the same period in 2022, mainly due to the acquisition of the 36-vessel dry bulk fleet from Navios Holdings and the deliveries of newbuilding and secondhand vessels, partially mitigated by the sale of vessels.

EBITDA of Navios Partners for the nine month periods ended September 30, 2023 and 2022 was affected by the items described in the table above. Excluding these items, Adjusted EBITDA increased by $53.2 million to $520.5 million for the nine month period ended September 30, 2023, as compared to $467.3 million for the same period in 2022. The increase in Adjusted EBITDA was primarily due to a: (i) $139.9 million increase in time charter and voyage revenues; and (ii) $1.3 million decrease in direct vessel expenses (excluding the amortization of deferred drydock, special survey costs and other capitalized items), that were partially mitigated by a: (i) $47.3 million increase in time charter and voyage expenses, mainly due to the increase in bunker expenses arising from the increased days of freight voyages in the first nine months of 2023 and bareboat and charter-in hire expense of the tanker and dry bulk fleet; (ii) $22.5 million increase in vessel operating expenses in accordance with our management agreements, mainly due to the expansion of our fleet; (iii) $15.9 million increase in general and administrative expenses mainly due to the expansion of our fleet in accordance with our administrative services agreement; and (iv) $2.3 million increase in other expenses, net.

Net Income for the nine month periods ended September 30, 2023 and 2022 was affected by the items described in the table above. Excluding these items, Adjusted Net Income decreased by $66.7 million to $250.5 million for the nine month period ended September 30, 2023, as compared to $317.2 million for the same period in 2022. The decrease in Adjusted Net Income was primarily due to a: (i) $76.5 million negative impact from the depreciation and amortization, mainly due to a $47.8 million decrease in the amortization of the unfavorable lease terms, a $19.0 million increase in depreciation and amortization expense and a $9.7 million increase in amortization of deferred drydock, special survey costs and other capitalized items; and (ii) $50.7 million increase in interest expense and finance cost, net, partially mitigated by a: (i) $53.2 million increase in Adjusted EBITDA; and (ii) $7.3 million increase in interest income.

Fleet Employment Profile

The following table reflects certain key indicators of Navios Partners' core fleet performance for the three and nine month periods ended September 30, 2023 and 2022.

Three Month

Period Ended

September 30,

2023 Three Month

Period Ended

September 30,

2022 Nine Month

Period Ended

September 30,

2023 Nine Month

Period Ended

September 30,

2022 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Available Days(1) 13,759 12,897 41,239 35,394 Operating Days(2) 13,646 12,785 40,869 35,008 Fleet Utilization(3) 99.2 % 99.1 % 99.1 % 98.9 % TCE rate Combined (per day)(4) $ 22,052 $ 23,781 $ 22,242 $ 22,717 TCE rate Drybulk (per day)(4) $ 14,139 $ 20,061 $ 13,613 $ 21,381 TCE rate Containers (per day)(4) $ 34,350 $ 32,600 $ 34,930 $ 30,486 TCE rate Tankers (per day)(4) $ 27,688 $ 21,828 $ 29,014 $ 17,834 Vessels operating at period end 153 166 153 166

(1) Available days for the fleet represent total calendar days the vessels were in Navios Partners' possession for the relevant period after subtracting off-hire days associated with scheduled repairs, dry dockings or special surveys and ballast days relating to voyages. The shipping industry uses available days to measure the number of days in a relevant period during which a vessel is capable of generating revenues. (2) Operating days are the number of available days in the relevant period less the aggregate number of days that the vessels are off-hire due to any reason, including unforeseen circumstances. The shipping industry uses operating days to measure the aggregate number of days in a relevant period during which vessels actually generate revenues. (3) Fleet utilization is the percentage of time that Navios Partners' vessels were available for generating revenue, and is determined by dividing the number of operating days during a relevant period by the number of available days during that period. The shipping industry uses fleet utilization to measure efficiency in finding employment for vessels and minimizing the amount of days that its vessels are off-hire for reasons other than scheduled repairs, dry dockings or special surveys. (4) TCE rate: TCE rate per day is defined as voyage, time charter revenues and charter-out revenues under bareboat contract (grossed up by currently applicable fixed vessel operating expenses) less voyage expenses during a period divided by the number of available days during the period. The TCE rate per day is a customary shipping industry performance measure used primarily to present the actual daily earnings generated by vessels on various types of charter contracts for the number of available days of the fleet.

Slides and audio webcast:

About Navios Maritime Partners L.P.

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE: NMM) is an international owner and operator of dry cargo and tanker vessels. For more information, please visit our website at www.navios-mlp.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains and will contain forward-looking statements (as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended) concerning future events, TCE rates and Navios Partners' expected cash flow generation, future contracted revenues, future distributions and its ability to make distributions going forward, opportunities to reinvest cash accretively in a fleet renewal program or otherwise, potential capital gains, its ability to take advantage of dislocation in the market and Navios Partners' growth strategy and measures to implement such strategy, including expected vessel acquisitions and entering into further time charters and Navios Partners' ability to refinance its debt on attractive terms, or at all. Words such as "may," "expects," "intends," "plans," "believes," "anticipates," "hopes," "estimates," and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are based on the information available to, and the expectations and assumptions deemed reasonable by Navios Partners at the time these statements were made. Although Navios Partners believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements involve risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the control of Navios Partners. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, risks relating to: global and regional economic and political conditions including global economic activity, demand for seaborne transportation of the products we ship, the ability and willingness of charterers to fulfill their obligations to us and prevailing charter rates, the economic condition of the markets in which we operate, shipyards performing scrubber installations, construction of newbuilding vessels, drydocking and repairs, changing vessel crews and availability of financing; potential disruption of shipping routes due to accidents, wars, diseases, pandemics, political events, piracy or acts by terrorists; uncertainty relating to global trade, including prices of seaborne commodities and continuing issues related to seaborne volume and ton miles, our continued ability to enter into long-term time charters, our ability to maximize the use of our vessels, expected demand in the dry and liquid cargo shipping sectors in general and the demand for our drybulk, containerships and tanker vessels in particular, fluctuations in charter rates for drybulk, containerships and tanker vessels, the aging of our fleet and resultant increases in operations costs, the loss of any customer or charter or vessel, the financial condition of our customers, changes in the availability and costs of funding due to conditions in the bank market, capital markets and other factors, fluctuation in interest rates and foreign exchange rates, increases in costs and expenses, including but not limited to: crew, insurance, provisions, port expenses, lube oil, bunkers, repairs, maintenance and general and administrative expenses, the expected cost of, and our ability to comply with, governmental regulations and maritime self-regulatory organization standards, as well as standard regulations imposed by our charterers applicable to our business, general domestic and international political conditions, competitive factors in the market in which Navios Partners operates; risks associated with operations outside the United States; and other factors listed from time to time in Navios Partners' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Form 20-Fs and Form 6-Ks. Navios Partners expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in Navios Partners' expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based. Navios Partners makes no prediction or statement about the performance of its common units.

EXHIBIT 1

NAVIOS MARITIME PARTNERS L.P.

SELECTED BALANCE SHEET DATA

(Expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars except unit data) September 30,

2023

(unaudited) December 31,

2022

(unaudited) ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash $ 269,173 $ 175,098 Other current assets 114,033 135,326 Vessels, net 3,700,455 3,777,329 Other non-current assets 972,207 807,951 Total assets $ 5,055,868 $ 4,895,704 LIABILITIES AND PARTNERS' CAPITAL Other current liabilities $ 141,300 $ 226,645 Total borrowings, net (including current and non-current) 1,931,055 1,945,447 Other non-current liabilities 343,913 380,649 Total partners' capital 2,639,600 2,342,963 Total liabilities and partners' capital $ 5,055,868 $ 4,895,704

NAVIOS MARITIME PARTNERS L.P.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars except unit and per unit data) Three Month

Period Ended Three Month

Period Ended Nine Month

Period Ended Nine Month

Period Ended September 30,

2023 September 30,

2022 September 30,

2023 September 30,

2022 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Time charter and voyage revenues $ 323,176 $ 322,387 $ 979,636 $ 839,665 Time charter and voyage expenses (39,877 ) (35,439 ) (121,596 ) (74,300 ) Direct vessel expenses (15,941 ) (15,398 ) (48,145 ) (39,511 ) Vessel operating expenses (82,856 ) (78,928 ) (248,622 ) (226,089 ) General and administrative expenses (19,524 ) (15,597 ) (59,559 ) (43,683 ) Depreciation and amortization of intangible assets (54,513 ) (59,270 ) (162,768 ) (143,820 ) Amortization of unfavorable lease terms 3,521 24,779 16,431 64,205 Gain on sale of vessels, net 7,170 143,764 50,771 143,764 Interest expense and finance cost, net (31,849 ) (22,270 ) (100,703 ) (50,019 ) Interest income 3,314 74 7,414 98 Other expense, net (2,840 ) (6,938 ) (11,605 ) (9,321 ) Net income $ 89,781 $ 257,164 $ 301,254 $ 460,989

Earnings per unit: Three Month

Period Ended Three Month

Period Ended Nine Month

Period Ended Nine Month

Period Ended September 30,

2023 September 30,

2022 September 30,

2023 September 30,

2022 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Earnings per unit: Earnings per common unit, basic $ 2.92 $ 8.36 $ 9.78 $ 14.98 Earnings per common unit, diluted $ 2.91 $ 8.35 $ 9.78 $ 14.97





NAVIOS MARITIME PARTNERS L.P.

Other Financial Information

(Expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars except unit data) Nine Month Period

Ended

September 30,

2023 Nine Month Period

Ended

September 30,

2022 (in thousands of U.S. dollars) (unaudited) (unaudited) Net cash provided by operating activities $ 348,613 $ 366,271 Net cash used in investing activities $ (72,423 ) $ (265,710 ) Net cash used in financing activities $ (182,115 ) $ (159,687 ) Increase/(decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 94,075 $ (59,126 )

EXHIBIT 2

Owned Drybulk Vessels Type Built Capacity

(DWT) Navios Christine B Ultra-Handymax 2009 58,058 Navios Celestial Ultra-Handymax 2009 58,063 Navios Vega Ultra-Handymax 2009 58,792 Navios La Paix Ultra-Handymax 2014 61,485 Navios Hyperion Panamax 2004 75,707 Navios Orbiter Panamax 2004 76,602 Navios Hope Panamax 2005 75,397 Navios Taurus Panamax 2005 76,596 Navios Sun Panamax 2005 76,619 Navios Asteriks Panamax 2005 76,801 Navios Helios Panamax 2005 77,075 Navios Apollon I Panamax 2005 87,052 N Amalthia Panamax 2006 75,318 Navios Sagittarius Panamax 2006 75,756 Navios Galileo Panamax 2006 76,596 N Bonanza Panamax 2006 76,596 Navios Harmony Panamax 2006 82,790 Copernicus N Panamax 2010 93,062 Unity N Panamax 2011 79,642 Odysseus N Panamax 2011 79,642 Rainbow N Panamax 2011 79,642 Navios Avior Panamax 2012 81,355 Navios Centaurus Panamax 2012 81,472 Navios Victory Panamax 2014 77,095 Navios Sphera Panamax 2016 84,872 Navios Sky Panamax 2015 82,056 Navios Uranus Panamax 2019 81,821 Navios Herakles I Panamax 2019 82,036 Navios Galaxy II Panamax 2020 81,789 Navios Felicity I Panamax 2020 81,962 Navios Magellan II Panamax 2020 82,037 Navios Alegria Panamax 2016 84,852 Navios Meridian Panamax 2023 82,010 Navios Primavera Panamax 2022 82,003 Navios Horizon I Panamax 2019 81,692 Navios Fantastiks Capesize 2005 180,265 Navios Stellar Capesize 2009 169,001 Navios Aurora II Capesize 2009 169,031 Navios Happiness Capesize 2009 180,022 Navios Bonavis Capesize 2009 180,022 Navios Phoenix Capesize 2009 180,242 Navios Sol Capesize 2009 180,274 Navios Lumen Capesize 2009 180,661 Navios Pollux Capesize 2009 180,727 Navios Antares Capesize 2010 169,059 Navios Symphony Capesize 2010 178,132 Navios Melodia Capesize 2010 179,132 Navios Luz Capesize 2010 179,144 Navios Etoile Capesize 2010 179,234 Navios Buena Ventura Capesize 2010 179,259 Navios Bonheur Capesize 2010 179,259 Navios Fulvia Capesize 2010 179,263 Navios Aster Capesize 2010 179,314 Navios Ace Capesize 2011 179,016 Navios Altamira Capesize 2011 179,165 Navios Azimuth Capesize 2011 179,169 Navios Koyo Capesize 2011 181,415 Navios Ray Capesize 2012 179,515 Navios Joy Capesize 2013 181,389 Navios Gem Capesize 2014 181,336 Navios Canary Capesize 2015 180,528 Navios Corali Capesize 2015 181,249 Navios Mars Capesize 2016 181,259 Navios Armonia Capesize 2022 182,079 Navios Azalea Capesize 2022 182,064 Navios Astra Capesize 2022 182,392 Navios Felix Capesize 2016 181,221 Navios Altair Capesize 2023 182,115 Navios Sakura Capesize 2023 182,169 Navios Amethyst Capesize 2023 182,212

Owned Containerships Type Built Capacity

(TEU) Navios Summer Containership 2006 3,450 Navios Verano Containership 2006 3,450 Hyundai Hongkong Containership 2006 6,800 Hyundai Singapore Containership 2006 6,800 Hyundai Busan Containership 2006 6,800 Hyundai Shanghai Containership 2006 6,800 Hyundai Tokyo Containership 2006 6,800 Protostar N Containership 2007 2,741 Navios Spring Containership 2007 3,450 Matson Lanai Containership 2007 4,250 Navios Indigo Containership 2007 4,250 Navios Vermilion Containership 2007 4,250 Navios Verde Containership 2007 4,250 Navios Amarillo Containership 2007 4,250 Navios Azure Containership 2007 4,250 Navios Domino Containership 2008 4,250 Navios Delight Containership 2008 4,250 Navios Magnolia Containership 2008 4,730 Navios Jasmine Containership 2008 4,730 Navios Chrysalis Containership 2008 4,730 Navios Nerine Containership 2008 4,730 Spectrum N Containership 2009 2,546 Navios Devotion Containership 2009 4,250 Navios Destiny Containership 2009 4,250 Navios Lapis Containership 2009 4,250 Navios Tempo Containership 2009 4,250 Navios Miami Containership 2009 4,563 Navios Dorado Containership 2010 4,250 Zim Baltimore Containership 2010 4,360 Navios Bahamas Containership 2010 4,360 Zim Carmel Containership 2010 4,360 Navios Unison Containership 2010 10,000 Navios Constellation Containership 2011 10,000 Fleur N Containership 2012 2,782 Ete N Containership 2012 2,782

Owned Tanker Vessels Type Built Capacity

(DWT) Hector N MR1 Product Tanker 2008 38,402 Nave Equinox MR2 Product Tanker 2007 50,922 Nave Pulsar MR2 Product Tanker 2007 50,922 Nave Orbit MR2 Product Tanker 2009 50,470 Nave Equator MR2 Product Tanker 2009 50,542 Nave Aquila MR2 Product Tanker 2012 49,991 Nave Atria MR2 Product Tanker 2012 49,992 Nave Capella MR2 Product Tanker 2013 49,995 Nave Alderamin MR2 Product Tanker 2013 49,998 Nave Bellatrix MR2 Product Tanker 2013 49,999 Nave Orion MR2 Product Tanker 2013 49,999 Nave Titan MR2 Product Tanker 2013 49,999 Bougainville MR2 Product Tanker 2013 50,626 Nave Pyxis MR2 Product Tanker 2014 49,998 Nave Luminosity MR2 Product Tanker 2014 49,999 Nave Jupiter MR2 Product Tanker 2014 49,999 Nave Velocity MR2 Product Tanker 2015 49,999 Nave Sextans MR2 Product Tanker 2015 49,999 Nave Ariadne LR1 Product Tanker 2007 74,671 Nave Cielo LR1 Product Tanker 2007 74,671 Nave Andromeda LR1 Product Tanker 2011 75,000 Nave Cetus LR1 Product Tanker 2012 74,581 Nave Cassiopeia LR1 Product Tanker 2012 74,711 Nave Estella LR1 Product Tanker 2012 75,000 Nave Rigel LR1 Product Tanker 2013 74,673 Nave Atropos LR1 Product Tanker 2013 74,695 Nave Galactic VLCC 2009 297,168 Nave Spherical VLCC 2009 297,188 Nave Constellation VLCC 2010 296,988 Nave Quasar VLCC 2010 297,376 Nave Synergy VLCC 2010 299,973 Nave Universe VLCC 2011 297,066 Nave Buena Suerte VLCC 2011 297,491

Bareboat-in vessels Type Built Capacity

(DWT) Purchase Option Navios Libra Panamax 2019 82,011 Yes Navios Star Panamax 2021 81,994 Yes Navios Amitie Panamax 2021 82,002 Yes Baghdad VLCC 2020 313,433 Yes Nave Electron VLCC 2021 313,239 Yes Erbil VLCC 2021 313,486 Yes Nave Celeste VLCC 2022 313,418 Yes

Newbuldings to be delivered Type Expected

Delivery Date Capacity

DWT / (TEU) TBN I Containership Q4 2023 5,300 TBN II Containership Q4 2023 5,300 TBN VII Containership H1 2024 5,300 TBN VIII Containership H1 2024 5,300 TBN III Containership H1 2024 5,300 TBN IV Containership H1 2024 5,300 TBN V Containership H2 2024 5,300 TBN IX Containership H2 2024 5,300 TBN X Containership H2 2024 5,300 TBN VI Containership H2 2024 5,300 TBN XVII Containership H2 2024 7,700 TBN XVIII Containership H1 2025 7,700 TBN XI Aframax/LR2 H1 2024 115,000 TBN XII Aframax/LR2 H2 2024 115,000 TBN XIII Aframax/LR2 H2 2024 115,000 TBN XIV Aframax/LR2 H2 2024 115,000 TBN XV Aframax/LR2 H1 2025 115,000 TBN XVI Aframax/LR2 H1 2025 115,000 TBN XXV Aframax/LR2 H1 2026 115,000 TBN XXVI Aframax/LR2 H1 2026 115,000 TBN XXVII Aframax/LR2 H2 2026 115,000 TBN XXVIII Aframax/LR2 H2 2026 115,000 TBN XIX MR2 Product Tanker H2 2025 52,000 TBN XX MR2 Product Tanker H1 2026 52,000 TBN XXI MR2 Product Tanker H2 2026 52,000 TBN XXII MR2 Product Tanker H1 2027 52,000 TBN XXIII MR2 Product Tanker H1 2027 52,000 TBN XXIV MR2 Product Tanker H1 2027 52,000

Chartered-in vessels (with purchase options) Type Year Built Capacity

(DWT) Purchase Option

Navios Lyra Handysize 2012 34,718 Yes Navios Venus Ultra-Handymax 2015 61,339 Yes Navios Amber Panamax 2015 80,994 Yes Navios Coral Panamax 2016 84,904 Yes Navios Citrine Panamax 2017 81,626 Yes Navios Dolphin Panamax 2017 81,630 Yes Navios Gemini Panamax 2018 81,704 No (1)

(1) Purchase option in the form of the right of first refusal and profit share on sale of vessel.



EXHIBIT 3

Disclosure of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings per Common Unit, basic and diluted are "non-U.S. GAAP financial measures" and should not be used in isolation or considered substitutes for net income/ (loss), cash flow from operating activities and other operations or cash flow statement data prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States.

EBITDA represents net income before interest and finance costs, depreciation and amortization (including intangible accelerated amortization) and income taxes. Adjusted EBITDA represents EBITDA excluding certain items, as described under "Earnings Highlights". Navios Partners uses Adjusted EBITDA as a liquidity measure and reconciles EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to net cash provided by operating activities, the most comparable U.S. GAAP liquidity measure. EBITDA in this document is calculated as follows: net cash provided by operating activities adding back, when applicable and as the case may be, the effect of: (i) net increase in operating assets; (ii) net decrease/(increase) in operating liabilities; (iii) net interest cost; (iv) amortization and write-off of deferred finance costs and discount; (v) gain on sale of assets, net; (vi) non-cash amortization of deferred revenue and straight line effect of the containerships and tankers charters with de-escalating rates; (vii) stock-based compensation expense; and (viii) amortization of operating lease assets/ liabilities. Navios Partners believes that EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are each the basis upon which liquidity can be assessed and presents useful information to investors regarding Navios Partners' ability to service and/or incur indebtedness, pay capital expenditures, meet working capital requirements and make cash distributions. Navios Partners also believes that EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are used: (i) by potential lenders to evaluate potential transactions; (ii) to evaluate and price potential acquisition candidates; and (iii) by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of companies in our industry.

Each of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA have limitations as an analytical tool, and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the analysis of Navios Partners' results as reported under U.S. GAAP. Some of these limitations are: (i) EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, working capital needs; and (ii) although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized may have to be replaced in the future. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect any cash requirements for such capital expenditures. Because of these limitations, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as a principal indicator of Navios Partners' performance. Furthermore, our calculation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to that reported by other companies due to differences in methods of calculation.

We present Adjusted Net Income by excluding items that we do not believe are indicative of our core operating performance. Our presentation of Adjusted Net Income adjusts net income for the items described above under "Earnings Highlights". The definition of Adjusted Net Income used here may not be comparable to that used by other companies due to differences in methods of calculation. Adjusted Basic Earnings per Common Unit is defined as Adjusted Net Income divided by the weighted average number of common units outstanding for each of the periods presented, basic and diluted.

EXHIBIT 4

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. Reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to Cash from Operations

Three Month

Period Ended Three Month

Period Ended Nine Month

Period Ended Nine Month

Period Ended September 30, 2023 September 30, 2022 September 30, 2023 September 30, 2022 ($ '000) ($ '000) ($ '000) ($ '000) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Net cash provided by operating activities $ 120,270 $ 219,108 $ 348,613 $ 366,271 Net increase in operating assets 32,481 14,948 22,288 103,465 Net decrease/ (increase) in operating liabilities 12,605 (62,898 ) 114,551 (10,918 ) Net interest cost 28,535 22,197 93,289 49,921 Amortization and write-off of deferred finance costs and discount (1,625 ) (1,251 ) (5,243 ) (3,928 ) Amortization of operating lease assets/ liabilities (2,623 ) (1,719 ) (7,769 ) (1,297 ) Non-cash amortization of deferred revenue and straight line (15,974 ) (12,676 ) (45,222 ) (36,128 ) Stock-based compensation (1 ) (40 ) (3 ) (122 ) Gain on sale of vessels, net 7,170 143,764 50,771 143,764 EBITDA $ 180,838 $ 321,433 $ 571,275 $ 611,028 Gain on sale of vessels, net (7,170 ) (143,764 ) (50,771 ) (143,764 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 173,668 $ 177,669 $ 520,504 $ 467,264

Three Month

Period Ended Three Month

Period Ended Nine Month

Period Ended Nine Month

Period Ended September 30, 2023 September 30, 2022 September 30, 2023 September 30, 2022 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Net cash provided by operating activities $ 120,270 $ 219,108 $ 348,613 $ 366,271 Net cash used in investing activities $ (104,088 ) $ (203,850 ) $ (72,423 ) $ (265,710 ) Net cash used in financing activities $ (17,061 ) $ (79,562 ) $ (182,115 ) $ (159,687 )



