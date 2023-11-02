Anzeige
Donnerstag, 02.11.2023
Champions Oncology, Inc.: Champions Oncology's European Research Operations Site Receives ISO-9001:2015 Accreditation and ATS Certification

HACKENSACK, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2023 / Champions Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSBR), a global preclinical and clinical research services provider that offers end-to-end oncology solutions, announced its European research operations site in Bresso, Italy, received ISO-9001:2015 laboratory accreditation from the Bureau Veritas S.p.A. and ATS certification from the Lombardy Region.

These two achievements together continue to strengthen Champions Oncology's reputation as a global clinical specialty testing provider within Europe. These standards demonstrate that Champions is qualified to design assays, deliver analysis, and manage data effectively for clinical trials using flow cytometry or pathology techniques.

Obtaining ISO-9001:2015 accreditation and ATS certification validates the quality of clinical testing services that Champions Oncology's European research team can provide and will enable specialty testing of clinical patient sample across all phases for our global biopharma partners in Europe.

Ronnie Morris, CEO of Champions Oncology stated, "We are extremely proud of our talented scientists. With these achievements, we can continue to grow our customer base in Europe, while continuing to provide clinical expertise and fostering relationships with our existing clients."

About Champions Oncology

Champions Oncology is a global preclinical and clinical research services provider that offers end-to-end oncology R&D solutions to biopharma organizations. With the largest and most annotated bank of clinically relevant patient-derived xenograft (PDX) and primary hematological malignancy models, Champions delivers innovative highest-quality data through proprietary in vivo and ex vivo platforms. Through its large portfolio of cutting-edge bioanalytical platforms, groundbreaking data platform and analytics, and scientific excellence, Champions enables the advancement of preclinical and clinical oncology drug discovery and development programs worldwide. For more information, please visit www.ChampionsOncology.com.

Media Inquiries:

Rachel Bunting, MS, MBA
VP, Global Marketing
Marketing@ChampionsOncology.com
Website: www.championsoncology.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/championsoncology/
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/champions-oncology-inc-/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/ChampionsOncol1
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/championsoncology/

SOURCE: Champions Oncology, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/798722/champions-oncologys-european-research-operations-site-receives-iso-90012015-accreditation-and-ats-certification

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
