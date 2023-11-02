Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 2, 2023) - Stallion Uranium (TSXV: STUD) (OTCQB: STLNF), actively exploring the largest exploration package in the prolific Southwestern Athabasca Basin, is pleased to announce that the company will be presenting at Red Cloud's 2023 Fall Mining Showcase. We invite our shareholders and all interested parties to join us there.

The annual conference will be hosted in-person, at the Sheraton Centre Toronto Hotel from November 7-8, 2023.

Drew Zimmerman will be presenting on November 8th at 2:00pm Eastern Standard time.

For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: https://redcloudfs.com/fallminingshowcase2023/.

We look forward to seeing you there.

For further information:

Drew Zimmerman

CEO

778-686-0973

dzimmerman@stallionuranium.com

https://stallionuranium.com/

About Stallion Uranium

Stallion Uranium is working to Fuel the Future with Uranium through the exploration of their 3,000 sq/km land package in the prolific Athabasca Basin. The team behind Stallion know success in the Athabasca Basin, first with Hathor Exploration, second with NexGen and most recently with Atha Energy. Stallion was built to be next with the largest exploration land package in the burgeoning, but under-explored Southwestern Basin. Their projects border Cameco, Orano, NexGen and F3 Uranium and utilizing the latest technological advancements in exploration they are focused on making the next significant uranium discovery in the Basin. Stallion is following a proven roadmap to discovery and are well on their way with key catalysts over the coming months. Stallion offers significant additional optionality with two gold projects in Idaho and Nevada that neighbour world class gold deposits, offering exposure to the upside potential from district advancement with limited capital expenditures required by Stallion.