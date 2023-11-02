HILLIARD, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE: WMS) ("ADS" or the "Company"), a leading provider of innovative water management solutions in the stormwater and onsite septic wastewater industries today announced financial results for the fiscal second quarter ended September 30, 2023.
Second Quarter Fiscal 2024 Results
- Net sales decreased 11.8% to $780.2 million
- Net income decreased 10.7% to $137.0 million
- Net income per diluted share decreased 4.8% to $1.71
- Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) decreased 6.4% to $246.3 million
- Adjusted Earnings per share (Non-GAAP) decreased 4.8% to $1.71
Year-to-Date Fiscal 2024 Results
- Net sales decreased 13.4% to $1,558.3 million
- Net income decreased 9.0% to $310.9 million
- Net income per diluted share decreased 3.0% to $3.89
- Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) decreased 6.2% to $527.6 million
- Adjusted Earnings per share (Non-GAAP) decreased 6.0% to $3.78
- Cash provided by operating activities increased 5.0% to $458.9 million
- Free cash flow (Non-GAAP) increased 4.1% to $376.2 million
Scott Barbour, President and Chief Executive Officer of ADS commented, "In the second quarter, we saw better than expected performance in the Infiltrator business and Allied products portfolio continue, despite demand headwinds from higher interest rates, credit tightening and economic uncertainty. Results from the ADS pipe portfolio remain in line with expectations. Importantly, we demonstrated the resilience of the business model through the 180 basis point expansion in Adjusted EBITDA margin, even with the lower demand environment. The margin performance this quarter benefited from sales mix, as well as previous investments in the business including automation and tooling, effective management of price/cost as well as continuous improvement within our operations."
"Demand for our innovative solutions continues to be driven by the secular trend of larger-scale and more frequent water-related climate events. ADS plays an important role in providing sustainable water management solutions, while additionally being a valued resource as regulations develop. The secular trend to manage storm water, combined with our material conversion strategy, gives us confidence in our strategic investments to support the long-term growth of the business. For instance, we announced this morning we are building a manufacturing facility in Lake Wales, Florida that will position us to continue to grow in Florida and the Southeast, a very important geographic region of the United States."
Barbour concluded, "With the first half of Fiscal 2024 behind us, we have narrowed our revenue target towards the upper end of the previous range and increased the Adjusted EBITDA mid-point guidance for the year. This reflects a continuation of demand trends experienced during the first half of the year, as well as confidence in our ability to manage margin performance, as demonstrated this quarter. Consistent with the previous guidance, our uncertainty remains as to the impact of tightening credit standards and higher interest rates on the non-residential and residential markets in the second half of the fiscal year. We will continue to focus on execution, delivering service to our customers and pursuing growth through attractive products, markets and partnerships, investing in capital and resources at both ADS and Infiltrator for when the market rebounds."
Second Quarter Fiscal 2024 Results
Net sales decreased $104.0 million, or 11.8%, to $780.2 million, as compared to $884.2 million in the prior year quarter. Domestic pipe sales decreased $70.6 million, or 14.1%, to $430.4 million. Domestic allied products & other sales decreased $18.9 million, or 9.3%, to $183.3 million. Infiltrator sales decreased $17.0 million, or 11.3%, to $133.7 million. The decrease in domestic net sales was primarily driven by lower demand in the U.S. construction and agriculture end markets. International sales decreased $4.0 million, or 5.5%, to $69.4 million.
Gross profit decreased $17.3 million, or 5.4%, to $302.7 million as compared to $320.0 million in the prior year. The decrease in gross profit is primarily due to the decrease in volume and unfavorable fixed cost absorption, partially offset by favorable material costs.
Net income per diluted share decreased $0.09, or 4.8%, to $1.71, as compared to $1.80 per share in the prior year quarter, primarily due to the factors mentioned above.
Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) decreased $17.0 million, or 6.4%, to $246.3 million, as compared to $263.2 million in the prior year, primarily due to the factors mentioned above. As a percentage of net sales, Adjusted EBITDA was 31.6% as compared to 29.8% in the prior year.
Reconciliations of GAAP to Non-GAAP financial measures for Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow have been provided in the financial statement tables included in this press release. An explanation of these measures is also included below under the heading "Non-GAAP Financial Measures."
Year-to-Date Fiscal 2023 Results
Net sales decreased $240.1 million, or 13.4%, to $1,558.3 million, as compared to $1,798.4 million in the prior year quarter. Domestic pipe sales decreased $166.9 million, or 16.3%, to $859.0 million. Domestic allied products & other sales decreased $34.4 million, or 8.6%, to $366.7 million. Infiltrator sales decreased $41.8 million, or 13.2%, to $275.2 million. The decrease in domestic net sales was driven by lower demand in the U.S. construction and agriculture end markets. International sales decreased $22.8 million, or 15.7%, to $122.2 million.
Gross profit decreased $37.9 million, or 5.6%, to $634.1 million as compared to $672.1 million in the prior year. The decrease in gross profit is primarily due to the decrease in volume and unfavorable fixed cost absorption, partially offset by favorable material costs.
Net income per diluted share decreased $0.12, or 3.0%, to $3.89, as compared to $4.01 per share in the prior year quarter. Results for the fiscal 2024 include a $14.9 million gain on the sale of assets, which after considering the income tax impact of this gain impacted net income per diluted share by $0.14.
Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) decreased $34.7 million, or 6.2%, to $527.6 million, as compared to $562.2 million in the prior year, primarily due to the factors mentioned above. As a percentage of net sales, Adjusted EBITDA was 33.9% as compared to 31.3% in the prior year.
Balance Sheet and Liquidity
Net cash provided by operating activities was $458.9 million, as compared to $437.0 million in the prior year. Free cash flow (Non-GAAP) was $376.2 million, as compared to $361.5 million in the prior year. Net debt (total debt and finance lease obligations net of cash) was $850.2 million as of September 30, 2023, a decrease of $257.6 million from March 31, 2023.
ADS had total liquidity of $1,059.3 million, comprised of cash of $470.4 million as of September 30, 2023 and $588.9 million of availability under committed credit facilities. As of September 30, 2023, the Company's trailing-twelve-month leverage ratio was 1.0 times Adjusted EBITDA.
In the six months ended September 30, 2023, the Company repurchased 1.0 million shares of its common stock for a total cost of $101.6 million. As of September 30, 2023, approximately $315.9 million of common stock may be repurchased under the Company's existing share repurchase authorization.
Fiscal 2024 Outlook
Based on current visibility, backlog of existing orders and business trends, the Company updated its financial targets for fiscal 2024. Net sales are now expected to be in the range of $2.700 billion to $2.800 billion. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of $800 to $850 million. The outlook for capital expenditures is unchanged, expected to be in the range of $200 million to $225 million.
About the Company
Advanced Drainage Systems is a leading manufacturer of innovative stormwater and onsite septic wastewater solutions that manages the world's most precious resource: water. ADS and its subsidiary, Infiltrator Water Technologies, provide superior stormwater drainage and onsite septic wastewater products used in a wide variety of markets and applications including commercial, residential, infrastructure and agriculture, while delivering unparalleled customer service. ADS manages the industry's largest company-owned fleet, an expansive sales team, and a vast manufacturing network of approximately 70 manufacturing plants and 40 distribution centers. The company is one of the largest plastic recycling companies in North America, ensuring over half a billion pounds of plastic is kept out of landfills every year. Founded in 1966, ADS' water management solutions are designed to last for decades. To learn more, visit the Company's website at www.adspipe.com.
Forward Looking Statements
Certain statements in this press release may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. These statements are not historical facts but rather are based on the Company's current expectations, estimates and projections regarding the Company's business, operations and other factors relating thereto. Words such as "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "anticipate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "expects," "intends," "plans," "projects," "believes," "estimates," "confident" and similar expressions are used to identify these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ from those reflected in forward-looking statements relating to our operations and business include: fluctuations in the price and availability of resins and other raw materials and our ability to pass any increased costs of raw materials on to our customers in a timely manner; disruption or volatility in general business and economic conditions in the markets in which we operate; cyclicality and seasonality of the non-residential and residential construction markets and infrastructure spending; the risks of increasing competition in our existing and future markets; uncertainties surrounding the integration and realization of anticipated benefits of acquisitions; the effect of weather or seasonality; the loss of any of our significant customers; the risks of doing business internationally; the risks of conducting a portion of our operations through joint ventures; our ability to expand into new geographic or product markets; the risk associated with manufacturing processes; the effect of global climate change; cybersecurity risks; our ability to manage our supply purchasing and customer credit policies; our ability to control labor costs and to attract, train and retain highly qualified employees and key personnel; our ability to protect our intellectual property rights; changes in laws and regulations, including environmental laws and regulations; the risks associated with our current levels of indebtedness, including borrowings under our existing credit agreement and outstanding indebtedness under our existing senior notes; and other risks and uncertainties described in the Company's filings with the SEC. New risks and uncertainties emerge from time to time and it is not possible for the Company to predict all risks and uncertainties that could have an impact on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking information included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by the Company or any other person that the Company's expectations, objectives or plans will be achieved in the timeframe anticipated or at all. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.
Financial Statements
ADVANCED DRAINAGE SYSTEMS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended
September 30,
Six Months Ended
September 30,
(In thousands, except per share data)
2023
2022
2023
2022
Net sales
$
780,220
$
884,209
$
1,558,266
$
1,798,395
Cost of goods sold
477,543
564,246
924,129
1,126,325
Gross profit
302,677
319,963
634,137
672,070
Operating expenses:
Selling, general and administrative
91,725
88,639
178,236
175,159
Loss (gain) on disposal of assets and costs from exit and disposal activities
123
(102
)
(13,181
)
201
Intangible amortization
12,792
13,841
25,594
27,518
Income from operations
198,037
217,585
443,488
469,192
Other expense:
Interest expense
21,941
18,261
43,653
29,333
Derivative (gain) loss and other (income) expense, net
(7,506
)
395
(11,055
)
(1,507
)
Income before income taxes
183,602
198,929
410,890
441,366
Income tax expense
47,476
47,508
102,534
102,573
Equity in net income of unconsolidated affiliates
(901
)
(1,956
)
(2,576
)
(3,066
)
Net income
137,027
153,377
310,932
341,859
Less: net income attributable to noncontrolling interest
1,225
1,370
1,478
2,706
Net income attributable to ADS
|
$
135,802
$
152,007
$
309,454
$
339,153
Weighted average common shares outstanding:
Basic
78,606
83,466
78,756
83,306
Diluted
79,307
84,498
79,475
84,485
Net income per share:
Basic
$
1.73
$
1.82
$
3.93
$
4.07
Diluted
$
1.71
$
1.80
$
3.89
$
4.01
Cash dividends declared per share
$
0.14
$
0.12
$
0.28
$
0.24
ADVANCED DRAINAGE SYSTEMS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(unaudited)
As of
(Amounts in thousands)
September 30, 2023
March 31, 2023
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash
$
470,409
$
217,128
Receivables, net
352,562
306,945
Inventories
385,090
463,994
Other current assets
23,855
29,422
Total current assets
1,231,916
1,017,489
Property, plant and equipment, net
773,993
733,059
Other assets:
Goodwill
620,165
620,193
Intangible assets, net
382,050
407,627
Other assets
129,850
122,757
Total assets
$
3,137,974
$
2,901,125
LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Current maturities of debt obligations
$
12,950
$
14,693
Current maturities of finance lease obligations
11,698
8,541
Accounts payable
223,536
210,111
Other accrued liabilities
158,784
142,400
Accrued income taxes
20,899
3,057
Total current liabilities
427,867
378,802
Long-term debt obligations, net
1,264,197
1,269,391
Long-term finance lease obligations
31,729
32,272
Deferred tax liabilities
159,060
159,056
Other liabilities
72,942
66,744
Total liabilities
1,955,795
1,906,265
Mezzanine equity:
Redeemable common stock
133,349
153,220
Total mezzanine equity
133,349
153,220
Stockholders' equity:
Common stock
11,663
11,647
Paid-in capital
1,173,574
1,134,864
Common stock in treasury, at cost
(1,039,717
)
(920,999
)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(29,658
)
(27,580
)
Retained earnings
913,551
626,215
Total ADS stockholders' equity
1,029,413
824,147
Noncontrolling interest in subsidiaries
19,417
17,493
Total stockholders' equity
1,048,830
841,640
Total liabilities, mezzanine equity and stockholders' equity
$
3,137,974
$
2,901,125
ADVANCED DRAINAGE SYSTEMS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(unaudited)
Six Months Ended September 30,
(Amounts in thousands)
2023
2022
Cash Flow from Operating Activities
Net income
$
310,932
$
341,859
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
73,961
71,500
Deferred income taxes
519
(3,117
)
(Gain) loss on disposal of assets and costs from exit and disposal activities
(13,181
)
201
Stock-based compensation
16,234
13,733
Amortization of deferred financing charges
1,022
398
Fair market value adjustments to derivatives
(1,889
)
2,183
Equity in net income of unconsolidated affiliates
(2,576
)
(3,066
)
Other operating activities
756
(713
)
Changes in working capital:
Receivables
(43,530
)
(43,680
)
Inventories
79,215
15,799
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
(2,228
)
(7,776
)
Accounts payable, accrued expenses, and other liabilities
39,629
49,703
Net cash provided by operating activities
458,864
437,024
Cash Flows from Investing Activities
Capital expenditures
(82,625
)
(75,545
)
Proceeds from disposition of assets
19,979
-
Acquisition, net of cash acquired
-
(48,010
)
Other investing activities
446
46
Net cash used in investing activities
(62,200
)
(123,509
)
Cash Flows from Financing Activities
Payments on syndicated Term Loan Facility
(3,500
)
(3,500
)
Proceeds from Revolving Credit Agreement
-
26,200
Payments on Revolving Credit Agreement
-
(140,500
)
Proceeds from Amended Revolving Credit Agreement
-
97,000
Payments on Amended Revolving Credit Agreement
-
(97,000
)
Proceeds from Senior Notes due 2030
-
500,000
Debt issuance costs
-
(11,575
)
Payments on Equipment Financing
(4,458
)
(7,104
)
Payments on finance lease obligations
(5,452
)
(3,153
)
Repurchase of common stock
(101,564
)
(192,602
)
Cash dividends paid
(22,224
)
(20,367
)
Dividends paid to noncontrolling interest holder
-
(1,727
)
Proceeds from exercise of stock options
2,623
4,660
Payment of withholding taxes on vesting of restricted stock units
(8,811
)
(25,512
)
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities
(143,386
)
124,820
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash
3
(1,103
)
Net change in cash
253,281
437,232
Cash at beginning of period
217,128
20,125
Cash at end of period
$
470,409
$
457,357
Selected Financial Data
The following tables set forth net sales by reportable segment for each of the periods indicated.
Three Months Ended
September 30, 2023
September 30, 2022
(In thousands)
Net Sales
Intersegment
Net Sales
Net Sales
from
External
Customers
Net Sales
Intersegment
Net Sales
Net Sales
from
External
Customers
Pipe
$
430,389
$
(9,563
)
$
420,826
$
500,978
$
(10,770
)
$
490,208
Infiltrator
133,731
(17,553
)
116,178
150,735
(22,450
)
128,285
International
International - Pipe
52,405
(1,020
)
51,385
56,461
(7,339
)
49,122
International - Allied Products & Other
17,027
(26
)
17,001
17,002
-
17,002
Total International
69,432
(1,046
)
68,386
73,463
(7,339
)
66,124
Allied Products & Other
183,304
(8,474
)
174,830
202,200
(2,608
)
199,592
Intersegment Eliminations
(36,636
)
36,636
-
(43,167
)
43,167
-
Total Consolidated
$
780,220
$
-
$
780,220
$
884,209
$
-
$
884,209
Six Months Ended
September 30, 2023
September 30, 2022
Net Sales
Intersegment
Net Sales
Net Sales
from
External
Customers
Net Sales
Intersegment
Net Sales
Net Sales
from
External
Customers
Pipe
$
858,961
$
(17,707
)
$
841,254
$
1,025,835
$
(20,644
)
$
1,005,191
Infiltrator
275,217
(36,131
)
239,086
317,025
(51,356
)
265,669
International
International - Pipe
89,583
(1,548
)
88,035
109,880
(13,198
)
96,682
International - Allied Products & Other
32,625
(26
)
32,599
35,097
-
35,097
Total International
122,208
(1,574
)
120,634
144,977
(13,198
)
131,779
Allied Products & Other
366,749
(9,457
)
357,292
401,109
(5,353
)
395,756
Intersegment Eliminations
(64,869
)
64,869
-
(90,551
)
90,551
-
Total Consolidated
$
1,558,266
$
-
$
1,558,266
$
1,798,395
$
-
$
1,798,395
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). ADS management uses non-GAAP measures in its analysis of the Company's performance. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP results available in the accompanying tables.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release includes references to organic results, Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow, non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures are used in addition to and in conjunction with results presented in accordance with GAAP. These measures are not intended to be substitutes for those reported in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies, even when similar terms are used to identify such measures.
EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures that comprise net income before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, non-cash charges and certain other expenses. The Company's definition of Adjusted EBITDA may differ from similar measures used by other companies, even when similar terms are used to identify such measures. Adjusted EBITDA is a key metric used by management and the Company's board of directors to assess financial performance and evaluate the effectiveness of the Company's business strategies. Accordingly, management believes that Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our operating results in the same manner as the Company's management and board of directors. In order to provide investors with a meaningful reconciliation, the Company has provided below reconciliations of Adjusted EBITDA to net income.
Free Cash Flow is a non-GAAP financial measure that comprises cash flow from operating activities less capital expenditures. Free Cash Flow is a measure used by management and the Company's board of directors to assess the Company's ability to generate cash. Accordingly, management believes that Free Cash Flow provides useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our ability to generate cash flow from operations after capital expenditures. In order to provide investors with a meaningful reconciliation, the Company has provided below a reconciliation of cash flow from operating activities to Free Cash Flow.
The following tables present a reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income and Free Cash Flow to Cash Flow from Operating Activities, the most comparable GAAP measures, for each of the periods indicated.
Reconciliation of Adjusted Gross Profit to Gross Profit
Three Months Ended
September 30,
Six Months Ended
September 30,
(Amounts in thousands)
2023
2022
2023
2022
Segment Adjusted Gross Profit
Pipe
$
125,856
$
146,153
$
286,505
$
314,732
Infiltrator
73,663
71,278
147,927
147,072
International
21,339
17,630
37,368
38,114
Allied Products & Other
106,239
106,030
212,424
215,071
Intersegment Elimination
(454
)
430
(2,509
)
(385
)
Total Segment Adjusted Gross Profit
326,643
341,521
681,715
714,604
Depreciation and amortization
22,622
20,800
45,421
41,102
Stock-based compensation expense
1,344
758
2,157
1,432
Total Gross Profit
$
302,677
$
319,963
$
634,137
$
672,070
Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income
Three Months Ended
September 30,
Six Months Ended
September 30,
(Amounts in thousands)
2023
2022
2023
2022
Net income
$
137,027
$
153,377
$
310,932
$
341,859
Depreciation and amortization
36,721
35,922
73,961
71,500
Interest expense
21,941
18,261
43,653
29,333
Income tax expense
47,476
47,508
102,534
102,573
EBITDA
243,165
255,068
531,080
545,265
Loss (gain) on disposal of assets and costs from exit and disposal activities
123
(102
)
(13,181
)
201
Stock-based compensation expense
9,331
7,460
16,234
13,733
Transaction costs
52
368
2,024
2,083
Interest income
(5,137
)
(1,991
)
(8,626
)
(2,108
)
Other adjustments(a)
(1,284
)
2,399
32
3,071
Adjusted EBITDA
$
246,250
$
263,202
$
527,563
$
562,245
|(a)
Includes derivative fair value adjustments, foreign currency transaction (gains) losses, the proportionate share of interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization related to the South American Joint Venture, which is accounted for under the equity method of accounting and executive retirement expense.
Reconciliation of Free Cash Flow to Cash flow from Operating Activities
Six Months Ended
September 30,
(Amounts in thousands)
2023
2022
Net cash flow from operating activities
$
458,864
$
437,024
Capital expenditures
(82,625
)
(75,545
)
Free cash flow
$
376,239
$
361,479
Reconciliation of Diluted Earnings per Share to Adjusted Earnings per Share
The following table diluted presents earnings per share on an adjusted basis to supplement the Company's discussion of its results of operations herein. Adjusted earnings per share excludes (gains) losses on disposals of assets or business, restructuring expenses, impairment charges and transaction costs. Adjusted earnings per share are measures used by management and may be useful for investors to evaluate the Company's operational performance.
Three Months Ended September 30,
Six Months Ended
September 30,
2023
2022
2023
2022
Diluted Earnings Per Share
$
1.71
$
1.80
$
3.89
$
4.01
Loss (gain) on disposal of assets and costs from exit and disposal activities
-
-
(0.17
)
-
Transaction costs
-
-
0.03
0.02
Income tax impact of adjustments (a)
-
-
0.03
(0.01
)
Adjusted Earnings per Share
$
1.71
$
1.80
$
3.78
$
4.02
|(a)
The income tax impact of adjustments to each period is based on the statutory tax rate.
