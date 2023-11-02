HILLIARD, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE: WMS) ("ADS" or the "Company"), a leading provider of innovative water management solutions in the stormwater and onsite septic wastewater industries today announced financial results for the fiscal second quarter ended September 30, 2023.

Second Quarter Fiscal 2024 Results

Net sales decreased 11.8% to $780.2 million

Net income decreased 10.7% to $137.0 million

Net income per diluted share decreased 4.8% to $1.71

Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) decreased 6.4% to $246.3 million

Adjusted Earnings per share (Non-GAAP) decreased 4.8% to $1.71

Year-to-Date Fiscal 2024 Results

Net sales decreased 13.4% to $1,558.3 million

Net income decreased 9.0% to $310.9 million

Net income per diluted share decreased 3.0% to $3.89

Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) decreased 6.2% to $527.6 million

Adjusted Earnings per share (Non-GAAP) decreased 6.0% to $3.78

Cash provided by operating activities increased 5.0% to $458.9 million

Free cash flow (Non-GAAP) increased 4.1% to $376.2 million

Scott Barbour, President and Chief Executive Officer of ADS commented, "In the second quarter, we saw better than expected performance in the Infiltrator business and Allied products portfolio continue, despite demand headwinds from higher interest rates, credit tightening and economic uncertainty. Results from the ADS pipe portfolio remain in line with expectations. Importantly, we demonstrated the resilience of the business model through the 180 basis point expansion in Adjusted EBITDA margin, even with the lower demand environment. The margin performance this quarter benefited from sales mix, as well as previous investments in the business including automation and tooling, effective management of price/cost as well as continuous improvement within our operations."

"Demand for our innovative solutions continues to be driven by the secular trend of larger-scale and more frequent water-related climate events. ADS plays an important role in providing sustainable water management solutions, while additionally being a valued resource as regulations develop. The secular trend to manage storm water, combined with our material conversion strategy, gives us confidence in our strategic investments to support the long-term growth of the business. For instance, we announced this morning we are building a manufacturing facility in Lake Wales, Florida that will position us to continue to grow in Florida and the Southeast, a very important geographic region of the United States."

Barbour concluded, "With the first half of Fiscal 2024 behind us, we have narrowed our revenue target towards the upper end of the previous range and increased the Adjusted EBITDA mid-point guidance for the year. This reflects a continuation of demand trends experienced during the first half of the year, as well as confidence in our ability to manage margin performance, as demonstrated this quarter. Consistent with the previous guidance, our uncertainty remains as to the impact of tightening credit standards and higher interest rates on the non-residential and residential markets in the second half of the fiscal year. We will continue to focus on execution, delivering service to our customers and pursuing growth through attractive products, markets and partnerships, investing in capital and resources at both ADS and Infiltrator for when the market rebounds."

Second Quarter Fiscal 2024 Results

Net sales decreased $104.0 million, or 11.8%, to $780.2 million, as compared to $884.2 million in the prior year quarter. Domestic pipe sales decreased $70.6 million, or 14.1%, to $430.4 million. Domestic allied products & other sales decreased $18.9 million, or 9.3%, to $183.3 million. Infiltrator sales decreased $17.0 million, or 11.3%, to $133.7 million. The decrease in domestic net sales was primarily driven by lower demand in the U.S. construction and agriculture end markets. International sales decreased $4.0 million, or 5.5%, to $69.4 million.

Gross profit decreased $17.3 million, or 5.4%, to $302.7 million as compared to $320.0 million in the prior year. The decrease in gross profit is primarily due to the decrease in volume and unfavorable fixed cost absorption, partially offset by favorable material costs.

Net income per diluted share decreased $0.09, or 4.8%, to $1.71, as compared to $1.80 per share in the prior year quarter, primarily due to the factors mentioned above.

Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) decreased $17.0 million, or 6.4%, to $246.3 million, as compared to $263.2 million in the prior year, primarily due to the factors mentioned above. As a percentage of net sales, Adjusted EBITDA was 31.6% as compared to 29.8% in the prior year.

Reconciliations of GAAP to Non-GAAP financial measures for Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow have been provided in the financial statement tables included in this press release. An explanation of these measures is also included below under the heading "Non-GAAP Financial Measures."

Year-to-Date Fiscal 2023 Results

Net sales decreased $240.1 million, or 13.4%, to $1,558.3 million, as compared to $1,798.4 million in the prior year quarter. Domestic pipe sales decreased $166.9 million, or 16.3%, to $859.0 million. Domestic allied products & other sales decreased $34.4 million, or 8.6%, to $366.7 million. Infiltrator sales decreased $41.8 million, or 13.2%, to $275.2 million. The decrease in domestic net sales was driven by lower demand in the U.S. construction and agriculture end markets. International sales decreased $22.8 million, or 15.7%, to $122.2 million.

Gross profit decreased $37.9 million, or 5.6%, to $634.1 million as compared to $672.1 million in the prior year. The decrease in gross profit is primarily due to the decrease in volume and unfavorable fixed cost absorption, partially offset by favorable material costs.

Net income per diluted share decreased $0.12, or 3.0%, to $3.89, as compared to $4.01 per share in the prior year quarter. Results for the fiscal 2024 include a $14.9 million gain on the sale of assets, which after considering the income tax impact of this gain impacted net income per diluted share by $0.14.

Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) decreased $34.7 million, or 6.2%, to $527.6 million, as compared to $562.2 million in the prior year, primarily due to the factors mentioned above. As a percentage of net sales, Adjusted EBITDA was 33.9% as compared to 31.3% in the prior year.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

Net cash provided by operating activities was $458.9 million, as compared to $437.0 million in the prior year. Free cash flow (Non-GAAP) was $376.2 million, as compared to $361.5 million in the prior year. Net debt (total debt and finance lease obligations net of cash) was $850.2 million as of September 30, 2023, a decrease of $257.6 million from March 31, 2023.

ADS had total liquidity of $1,059.3 million, comprised of cash of $470.4 million as of September 30, 2023 and $588.9 million of availability under committed credit facilities. As of September 30, 2023, the Company's trailing-twelve-month leverage ratio was 1.0 times Adjusted EBITDA.

In the six months ended September 30, 2023, the Company repurchased 1.0 million shares of its common stock for a total cost of $101.6 million. As of September 30, 2023, approximately $315.9 million of common stock may be repurchased under the Company's existing share repurchase authorization.

Fiscal 2024 Outlook

Based on current visibility, backlog of existing orders and business trends, the Company updated its financial targets for fiscal 2024. Net sales are now expected to be in the range of $2.700 billion to $2.800 billion. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of $800 to $850 million. The outlook for capital expenditures is unchanged, expected to be in the range of $200 million to $225 million.

Conference Call Information

Webcast: Interested investors and other parties can listen to a webcast of the live conference call by logging in through the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at https://investors.ads-pipe.com/events-and-presentations. An online replay will be available on the same website following the call.

Teleconference: To participate in the live teleconference, participants may register at https://conferencingportals.com/event/TTnYXFWe using Conference ID: 45786. After registering, participants will receive a confirmation through email, including dial in details and unique conference call codes for entry. Registration is open through the live call. To ensure participants are connected for the full call, please register at least 10 minutes before the start of the call.

About the Company

Advanced Drainage Systems is a leading manufacturer of innovative stormwater and onsite septic wastewater solutions that manages the world's most precious resource: water. ADS and its subsidiary, Infiltrator Water Technologies, provide superior stormwater drainage and onsite septic wastewater products used in a wide variety of markets and applications including commercial, residential, infrastructure and agriculture, while delivering unparalleled customer service. ADS manages the industry's largest company-owned fleet, an expansive sales team, and a vast manufacturing network of approximately 70 manufacturing plants and 40 distribution centers. The company is one of the largest plastic recycling companies in North America, ensuring over half a billion pounds of plastic is kept out of landfills every year. Founded in 1966, ADS' water management solutions are designed to last for decades. To learn more, visit the Company's website at www.adspipe.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. These statements are not historical facts but rather are based on the Company's current expectations, estimates and projections regarding the Company's business, operations and other factors relating thereto. Words such as "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "anticipate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "expects," "intends," "plans," "projects," "believes," "estimates," "confident" and similar expressions are used to identify these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ from those reflected in forward-looking statements relating to our operations and business include: fluctuations in the price and availability of resins and other raw materials and our ability to pass any increased costs of raw materials on to our customers in a timely manner; disruption or volatility in general business and economic conditions in the markets in which we operate; cyclicality and seasonality of the non-residential and residential construction markets and infrastructure spending; the risks of increasing competition in our existing and future markets; uncertainties surrounding the integration and realization of anticipated benefits of acquisitions; the effect of weather or seasonality; the loss of any of our significant customers; the risks of doing business internationally; the risks of conducting a portion of our operations through joint ventures; our ability to expand into new geographic or product markets; the risk associated with manufacturing processes; the effect of global climate change; cybersecurity risks; our ability to manage our supply purchasing and customer credit policies; our ability to control labor costs and to attract, train and retain highly qualified employees and key personnel; our ability to protect our intellectual property rights; changes in laws and regulations, including environmental laws and regulations; the risks associated with our current levels of indebtedness, including borrowings under our existing credit agreement and outstanding indebtedness under our existing senior notes; and other risks and uncertainties described in the Company's filings with the SEC. New risks and uncertainties emerge from time to time and it is not possible for the Company to predict all risks and uncertainties that could have an impact on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking information included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by the Company or any other person that the Company's expectations, objectives or plans will be achieved in the timeframe anticipated or at all. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Financial Statements

ADVANCED DRAINAGE SYSTEMS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, Six Months Ended September 30, (In thousands, except per share data) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net sales $ 780,220 $ 884,209 $ 1,558,266 $ 1,798,395 Cost of goods sold 477,543 564,246 924,129 1,126,325 Gross profit 302,677 319,963 634,137 672,070 Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative 91,725 88,639 178,236 175,159 Loss (gain) on disposal of assets and costs from exit and disposal activities 123 (102 ) (13,181 ) 201 Intangible amortization 12,792 13,841 25,594 27,518 Income from operations 198,037 217,585 443,488 469,192 Other expense: Interest expense 21,941 18,261 43,653 29,333 Derivative (gain) loss and other (income) expense, net (7,506 ) 395 (11,055 ) (1,507 ) Income before income taxes 183,602 198,929 410,890 441,366 Income tax expense 47,476 47,508 102,534 102,573 Equity in net income of unconsolidated affiliates (901 ) (1,956 ) (2,576 ) (3,066 ) Net income 137,027 153,377 310,932 341,859 Less: net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 1,225 1,370 1,478 2,706 Net income attributable to ADS $ 135,802 $ 152,007 $ 309,454 $ 339,153 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 78,606 83,466 78,756 83,306 Diluted 79,307 84,498 79,475 84,485 Net income per share: Basic $ 1.73 $ 1.82 $ 3.93 $ 4.07 Diluted $ 1.71 $ 1.80 $ 3.89 $ 4.01 Cash dividends declared per share $ 0.14 $ 0.12 $ 0.28 $ 0.24

ADVANCED DRAINAGE SYSTEMS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited) As of (Amounts in thousands) September 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 ASSETS Current assets: Cash $ 470,409 $ 217,128 Receivables, net 352,562 306,945 Inventories 385,090 463,994 Other current assets 23,855 29,422 Total current assets 1,231,916 1,017,489 Property, plant and equipment, net 773,993 733,059 Other assets: Goodwill 620,165 620,193 Intangible assets, net 382,050 407,627 Other assets 129,850 122,757 Total assets $ 3,137,974 $ 2,901,125 LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Current maturities of debt obligations $ 12,950 $ 14,693 Current maturities of finance lease obligations 11,698 8,541 Accounts payable 223,536 210,111 Other accrued liabilities 158,784 142,400 Accrued income taxes 20,899 3,057 Total current liabilities 427,867 378,802 Long-term debt obligations, net 1,264,197 1,269,391 Long-term finance lease obligations 31,729 32,272 Deferred tax liabilities 159,060 159,056 Other liabilities 72,942 66,744 Total liabilities 1,955,795 1,906,265 Mezzanine equity: Redeemable common stock 133,349 153,220 Total mezzanine equity 133,349 153,220 Stockholders' equity: Common stock 11,663 11,647 Paid-in capital 1,173,574 1,134,864 Common stock in treasury, at cost (1,039,717 ) (920,999 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (29,658 ) (27,580 ) Retained earnings 913,551 626,215 Total ADS stockholders' equity 1,029,413 824,147 Noncontrolling interest in subsidiaries 19,417 17,493 Total stockholders' equity 1,048,830 841,640 Total liabilities, mezzanine equity and stockholders' equity $ 3,137,974 $ 2,901,125

ADVANCED DRAINAGE SYSTEMS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited) Six Months Ended September 30, (Amounts in thousands) 2023 2022 Cash Flow from Operating Activities Net income $ 310,932 $ 341,859 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 73,961 71,500 Deferred income taxes 519 (3,117 ) (Gain) loss on disposal of assets and costs from exit and disposal activities (13,181 ) 201 Stock-based compensation 16,234 13,733 Amortization of deferred financing charges 1,022 398 Fair market value adjustments to derivatives (1,889 ) 2,183 Equity in net income of unconsolidated affiliates (2,576 ) (3,066 ) Other operating activities 756 (713 ) Changes in working capital: Receivables (43,530 ) (43,680 ) Inventories 79,215 15,799 Prepaid expenses and other current assets (2,228 ) (7,776 ) Accounts payable, accrued expenses, and other liabilities 39,629 49,703 Net cash provided by operating activities 458,864 437,024 Cash Flows from Investing Activities Capital expenditures (82,625 ) (75,545 ) Proceeds from disposition of assets 19,979 - Acquisition, net of cash acquired - (48,010 ) Other investing activities 446 46 Net cash used in investing activities (62,200 ) (123,509 ) Cash Flows from Financing Activities Payments on syndicated Term Loan Facility (3,500 ) (3,500 ) Proceeds from Revolving Credit Agreement - 26,200 Payments on Revolving Credit Agreement - (140,500 ) Proceeds from Amended Revolving Credit Agreement - 97,000 Payments on Amended Revolving Credit Agreement - (97,000 ) Proceeds from Senior Notes due 2030 - 500,000 Debt issuance costs - (11,575 ) Payments on Equipment Financing (4,458 ) (7,104 ) Payments on finance lease obligations (5,452 ) (3,153 ) Repurchase of common stock (101,564 ) (192,602 ) Cash dividends paid (22,224 ) (20,367 ) Dividends paid to noncontrolling interest holder - (1,727 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 2,623 4,660 Payment of withholding taxes on vesting of restricted stock units (8,811 ) (25,512 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (143,386 ) 124,820 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 3 (1,103 ) Net change in cash 253,281 437,232 Cash at beginning of period 217,128 20,125 Cash at end of period $ 470,409 $ 457,357

Selected Financial Data

The following tables set forth net sales by reportable segment for each of the periods indicated.

Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 September 30, 2022 (In thousands) Net Sales Intersegment Net Sales Net Sales from External Customers Net Sales Intersegment Net Sales Net Sales from External Customers Pipe $ 430,389 $ (9,563 ) $ 420,826 $ 500,978 $ (10,770 ) $ 490,208 Infiltrator 133,731 (17,553 ) 116,178 150,735 (22,450 ) 128,285 International International - Pipe 52,405 (1,020 ) 51,385 56,461 (7,339 ) 49,122 International - Allied Products & Other 17,027 (26 ) 17,001 17,002 - 17,002 Total International 69,432 (1,046 ) 68,386 73,463 (7,339 ) 66,124 Allied Products & Other 183,304 (8,474 ) 174,830 202,200 (2,608 ) 199,592 Intersegment Eliminations (36,636 ) 36,636 - (43,167 ) 43,167 - Total Consolidated $ 780,220 $ - $ 780,220 $ 884,209 $ - $ 884,209 Six Months Ended September 30, 2023 September 30, 2022 Net Sales Intersegment Net Sales Net Sales from External Customers Net Sales Intersegment Net Sales Net Sales from External Customers Pipe $ 858,961 $ (17,707 ) $ 841,254 $ 1,025,835 $ (20,644 ) $ 1,005,191 Infiltrator 275,217 (36,131 ) 239,086 317,025 (51,356 ) 265,669 International International - Pipe 89,583 (1,548 ) 88,035 109,880 (13,198 ) 96,682 International - Allied Products & Other 32,625 (26 ) 32,599 35,097 - 35,097 Total International 122,208 (1,574 ) 120,634 144,977 (13,198 ) 131,779 Allied Products & Other 366,749 (9,457 ) 357,292 401,109 (5,353 ) 395,756 Intersegment Eliminations (64,869 ) 64,869 - (90,551 ) 90,551 - Total Consolidated $ 1,558,266 $ - $ 1,558,266 $ 1,798,395 $ - $ 1,798,395

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). ADS management uses non-GAAP measures in its analysis of the Company's performance. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP results available in the accompanying tables.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes references to organic results, Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow, non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures are used in addition to and in conjunction with results presented in accordance with GAAP. These measures are not intended to be substitutes for those reported in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies, even when similar terms are used to identify such measures.

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures that comprise net income before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, non-cash charges and certain other expenses. The Company's definition of Adjusted EBITDA may differ from similar measures used by other companies, even when similar terms are used to identify such measures. Adjusted EBITDA is a key metric used by management and the Company's board of directors to assess financial performance and evaluate the effectiveness of the Company's business strategies. Accordingly, management believes that Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our operating results in the same manner as the Company's management and board of directors. In order to provide investors with a meaningful reconciliation, the Company has provided below reconciliations of Adjusted EBITDA to net income.

Free Cash Flow is a non-GAAP financial measure that comprises cash flow from operating activities less capital expenditures. Free Cash Flow is a measure used by management and the Company's board of directors to assess the Company's ability to generate cash. Accordingly, management believes that Free Cash Flow provides useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our ability to generate cash flow from operations after capital expenditures. In order to provide investors with a meaningful reconciliation, the Company has provided below a reconciliation of cash flow from operating activities to Free Cash Flow.

The following tables present a reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income and Free Cash Flow to Cash Flow from Operating Activities, the most comparable GAAP measures, for each of the periods indicated.

Reconciliation of Adjusted Gross Profit to Gross Profit

Three Months Ended September 30, Six Months Ended September 30, (Amounts in thousands) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Segment Adjusted Gross Profit Pipe $ 125,856 $ 146,153 $ 286,505 $ 314,732 Infiltrator 73,663 71,278 147,927 147,072 International 21,339 17,630 37,368 38,114 Allied Products & Other 106,239 106,030 212,424 215,071 Intersegment Elimination (454 ) 430 (2,509 ) (385 ) Total Segment Adjusted Gross Profit 326,643 341,521 681,715 714,604 Depreciation and amortization 22,622 20,800 45,421 41,102 Stock-based compensation expense 1,344 758 2,157 1,432 Total Gross Profit $ 302,677 $ 319,963 $ 634,137 $ 672,070

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income

Three Months Ended September 30, Six Months Ended September 30, (Amounts in thousands) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net income $ 137,027 $ 153,377 $ 310,932 $ 341,859 Depreciation and amortization 36,721 35,922 73,961 71,500 Interest expense 21,941 18,261 43,653 29,333 Income tax expense 47,476 47,508 102,534 102,573 EBITDA 243,165 255,068 531,080 545,265 Loss (gain) on disposal of assets and costs from exit and disposal activities 123 (102 ) (13,181 ) 201 Stock-based compensation expense 9,331 7,460 16,234 13,733 Transaction costs 52 368 2,024 2,083 Interest income (5,137 ) (1,991 ) (8,626 ) (2,108 ) Other adjustments(a) (1,284 ) 2,399 32 3,071 Adjusted EBITDA $ 246,250 $ 263,202 $ 527,563 $ 562,245

(a) Includes derivative fair value adjustments, foreign currency transaction (gains) losses, the proportionate share of interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization related to the South American Joint Venture, which is accounted for under the equity method of accounting and executive retirement expense.

Reconciliation of Free Cash Flow to Cash flow from Operating Activities

Six Months Ended September 30, (Amounts in thousands) 2023 2022 Net cash flow from operating activities $ 458,864 $ 437,024 Capital expenditures (82,625 ) (75,545 ) Free cash flow $ 376,239 $ 361,479

Reconciliation of Diluted Earnings per Share to Adjusted Earnings per Share

The following table diluted presents earnings per share on an adjusted basis to supplement the Company's discussion of its results of operations herein. Adjusted earnings per share excludes (gains) losses on disposals of assets or business, restructuring expenses, impairment charges and transaction costs. Adjusted earnings per share are measures used by management and may be useful for investors to evaluate the Company's operational performance.

Three Months Ended September 30, Six Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Diluted Earnings Per Share $ 1.71 $ 1.80 $ 3.89 $ 4.01 Loss (gain) on disposal of assets and costs from exit and disposal activities - - (0.17 ) - Transaction costs - - 0.03 0.02 Income tax impact of adjustments (a) - - 0.03 (0.01 ) Adjusted Earnings per Share $ 1.71 $ 1.80 $ 3.78 $ 4.02

(a) The income tax impact of adjustments to each period is based on the statutory tax rate.

Contacts

Michael Higgins

VP, Corporate Strategy & Investor Relations

(614) 658-0050

Michael.Higgins@adspipe.com