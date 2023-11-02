PLANO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Upbound Group, Inc. (the "Company" or "Upbound") (NASDAQ:UPBD) today announced its third quarter 2023 results for the period ending September 30, 2023. The earnings news release, financial tables and related materials can be found on the company's investor relations website at https://investor.upbound.com.

Today at 9 a.m. ET, Mitch Fadel, Chief Executive Officer, and Fahmi Karam, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call to review the financial results and 2023 outlook. The conference call can be accessed via an audio webcast through the investor relations website at investor.upbound.com, under events and presentations. Participants can access the call by phone via this link (Upbound Group Third Quarter Earnings Call), where the dial-in details will be provided. A replay will also be available on the website.

About Upbound Group, Inc.

Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: UPBD) is an omni-channel platform company committed to elevating financial opportunity for all through innovative, inclusive, and technology-driven financial solutions that address the evolving needs and aspirations of consumers. The Company's customer-facing operating units include industry-leading brands such as Rent-A-Center® and Acima® that facilitate consumer transactions across a wide range of store-based and digital retail channels, including over 2,400 company branded retail units across the United States, Mexico and Puerto Rico. Upbound Group, Inc. is headquartered in Plano, Texas. For additional information about the Company, please visit our website Upbound.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This release and the Company's related conference call contain certain financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP), including (1) Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share (net earnings or loss, as adjusted for special items (as defined below), net of taxes, divided by the number of shares of our common stock on a fully diluted basis) and (2) other non-GAAP financial measures explained in the Company's other quarterly earnings disclosures. "Special items" refers to certain gains and charges we view as extraordinary, unusual or non-recurring in nature or which we believe do not reflect our core business activities. For the periods presented herein, these special items are described in the quantitative reconciliation table included below in this release.

Exhibit 1 - Reconciliation of diluted earnings per share to Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 Diluted Earnings

per Share GAAP Results $0.08 Plus: Special Items Acima equity consideration vesting $0.47 Acima acquired assets depreciation and amortization (1) $0.22 Accelerated software depreciation $0.06 Legal settlements - Other(2) ($0.04) Discrete income tax items - Non-GAAP Adjusted Results $0.79 1) Includes amortization of approximately $14.3 million related to the total fair value of acquired intangible assets and incremental depreciation of approximately $4.0 million. 2) Represents interest income on tax refunds for prior years received in 2023.

1 Non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the explanations and reconciliations elsewhere in this release.

