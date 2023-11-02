BUFFALO, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (Nasdaq: ROCK), a leading manufacturer and provider of products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech and infrastructure markets, today reported its financial results for the three-month period ended September 30, 2023.

"Our focus in 2023 has been to drive quality of earnings through profitability expansion and cash flow improvement, and this has paid off. In the third quarter, on an adjusted basis, operating income increased 19%, EPS increased over 23%, and we generated 23% free cash flow on flat net sales. Our results year to date allow us to increase our earnings and free cash flow guidance and narrow our revenue guide. With order backlog up over 5% versus last year, our fundamentals are solid, and we are positioned for a strong end to the year," stated Chairman and CEO Bill Bosway.

Third Quarter 2023 Consolidated Results

Three Months Ended September 30, $Millions, except EPS GAAP Adjusted 2023 2022 Change 2023 2022 Change Net Sales $390.7 $391.3 (0.2)% $390.0 $389.0 0.3% Net Income $39.3 $34.3 14.6% $42.5 $35.7 19.0% Diluted EPS $1.28 $1.08 18.5% $1.38 $1.12 23.2%

Net sales were flat, driven by the timing of active projects shifting from the third quarter in project-based businesses, and price management initiatives in the Residential business. These headwinds were positively offset by revenue from recent acquisitions and market participation gains across the business.

GAAP earnings increased to $39.3 million, or $1.28 per share. Adjusted net income increased 19.0% to $42.5 million, or $1.38 per share, and adjusted EPS increased 23.2% driven by solid execution. Free cash flow to net sales of 23.0% compared to 8.6% in the prior year was driven by improved margin performance and working capital management.

Adjusted measures exclude charges for restructuring initiatives, acquisition-related items, senior leadership transition costs and portfolio management actions, as further described in the appended reconciliation of adjusted financial measures.

Third Quarter Segment Results

Renewables

Three Months Ended September 30, $Millions GAAP Adjusted 2023 2022 Change 2023 2022 Change Net Sales $106.4 $111.1 (4.2)% $106.4 $111.1 (4.2)% Operating Income $12.9 $14.2 (9.2)% $17.7 $14.3 23.8% Operating Margin 12.1% 12.8% (70) bps 16.7% 12.9% 380 bps

Net sales were down 4.2% as module supply, local permitting delays, and further delay of the final Inflation Reduction Act tax credit guidelines impacted customer start dates of contracted and active projects in the quarter. New order bookings remained robust with order backlog up 13.3% versus prior year.

Adjusted operating margin increased 380 basis points versus the prior year as the team continued to execute well across the business. Assuming no change in industry dynamics, management expects relatively flat net sales in the fourth quarter, with net sales in the second half accelerating from the first half.

Residential

Three Months Ended September 30, $Millions GAAP Adjusted 2023 2022 Change 2023 2022 Change Net Sales $227.7 $215.6 5.6% $227.7 $215.6 5.6% Operating Income $42.2 $35.8 17.9% $42.8 $36.3 17.9% Operating Margin 18.5% 16.6% 190 bps 18.8% 16.8% 200 bps

Net sales increased 5.6% with recent acquisitions adding 8.8%. Organic sales decreased 3.2% driven by price adjustments in response to the downward movement in commodity prices, and 80/20 initiatives targeting less attractive product lines. The company continues to grow participation with new and existing customers in its core products, and through expansion into new regions.

Adjusted operating income improved 17.9% with increased volume, improved alignment of price/cost, implementation of additional 80/20 initiatives, and favorable product line mix. Adjusted operating margin expanded 200 basis points and management expects continued strong performance through year-end.

Agtech

Three Months Ended September 30, $Millions GAAP Adjusted 2023 2022 Change 2023 2022 Change Net Sales $31.7 $44.2 (28.3)% $30.9 $41.9 (26.3)% Operating Income $2.1 $3.8 (44.7)% $1.7 $4.5 (62.2)% Operating Margin 6.7% 8.5% (180) bps 5.6% 10.7% (510) bps

Net sales on an adjusted basis were down 26.3% as the start of new project construction was delayed within the quarter. New orders continued to accelerate, increasing backlog 9.4% sequentially; the company expects these orders, combined with projects now underway, to drive revenue acceleration in the fourth quarter.

Adjusted operating margin decreased 510 basis points as net sales shifted from the third to the fourth quarter.

Infrastructure

Three Months Ended September 30, $Millions GAAP Adjusted 2023 2022 Change 2023 2022 Change Net Sales $25.0 $20.4 22.5% $25.0 $20.4 22.5% Operating Income $6.4 $2.6 146.2% $6.4 $2.6 146.2% Operating Margin 25.6% 12.6% 1300 bps 25.6% 12.6% 1300 bps

Net sales and order backlog increased 22.5% and 6.2% respectively driven by solid end market demand and market participation gains, and management expects positive momentum to continue for the remainder of the year.

Operating income increased 146.2% and operating margins improved 1,300 basis points driven by strong execution, 80/20 productivity, supply chain efficiency, and product line mix.

Business Outlook

Mr. Bosway concluded, "Given our results for the first nine months and the momentum we carry into the fourth quarter, we are adjusting our outlook for EPS upward, and narrowing our 2023 net sales outlook. We expect to deliver improved profitability and cash flow."

Gibraltar is raising its guidance for earnings for the full year 2023. GAAP EPS is now expected to range between $3.51 and $3.71, compared to $2.56 in 2022, and adjusted EPS is now expected to range between $4.05 and $4.15, compared to $3.40 in 2022. The outlook for consolidated net sales narrows to between $1.37 billion and $1.40 billion, compared to $1.38 billion in 2022.

Third Quarter 2023 Conference Call Details

Gibraltar will host a conference call today starting at 9:00 a.m. ET to review its results for the third quarter of 2023.

About Gibraltar

Gibraltar is a leading manufacturer and provider of products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets. Gibraltar's mission, to make life better for people and the planet, is fueled by advancing the disciplines of engineering, science, and technology. Gibraltar is innovating to reshape critical markets in comfortable living, sustainable power, and productive growing throughout North America. For more please visit www.gibraltar1.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information set forth in this news release, other than historical statements, contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are based, in whole or in part, on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections about the Company's business, and management's beliefs about future operations, results, and financial position. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to a number of risk factors, uncertainties, and assumptions. Actual events, performance, or results could differ materially from the anticipated events, performance, or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things, the availability and pricing of our principal raw materials and component parts, supply chain challenges causing project delays and field operations inefficiencies and disruptions, the loss of any key customers, adverse effects of inflation, our ability to continue to improve operating margins, our ability to translate our backlog into net sales, other general economic conditions and conditions in the particular markets in which we operate, changes in spending due to laws and government incentives, such as the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, changes in customer demand and capital spending, competitive factors and pricing pressures, our ability to develop and launch new products in a cost-effective manner, our ability to realize synergies from newly acquired businesses, disruptions to IT systems, the impact of regulation (including the Department of Commerce's solar panel anti-circumvention investigation and the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act (UFLPA)), rebates, credits and incentives and variations in government spending and our ability to derive expected benefits from restructuring, productivity initiatives, liquidity enhancing actions, and other cost reduction actions. Before making any investment decisions regarding our company, we strongly advise you to read the section entitled "Risk Factors" in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K which can be accessed under the "SEC Filings" link of the "Investor Info" page of our website at www.Gibraltar1.com. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law or regulation.

Adjusted Financial Measures

To supplement Gibraltar's consolidated financial statements presented on a GAAP basis, Gibraltar also presented certain adjusted financial measures in this news release and its quarterly conference call, including adjusted net sales, adjusted operating income and margin, adjusted net income, adjusted earnings per share (EPS), free cash flow and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Adjusted EBITDA), each a non-GAAP financial measure. Adjusted net sales reflects the removal of net sales associated with our Processing business, which is in the process of being liquidated. Adjusted net income, operating income and margin exclude special charges consisting of restructuring costs primarily associated with 80/20 simplification or lean initiatives, senior leadership transition costs, acquisition related costs and the operating losses generated by our processing business which is in the process of being liquidated. These special charges are excluded since they may not be considered directly related to the Company's ongoing business operations. The aforementioned exclusions along with other adjustments to other income below operating profit are excluded from adjusted EPS. Adjusted EBITDA further excludes depreciation, amortization and stock compensation. In evaluating its business, the Company considers and uses these non-GAAP financial measures as supplemental measures of its operating performance. Free cash flow is operating cash flow less capital expenditures and the related margin is free cash flow divided by net sales. The Company believes that the presentation of adjusted measures and free cash flow provides meaningful supplemental data to investors that are indicative of the Company's core operating results and facilitates comparison of operating results across reporting periods as well as comparison with other companies. Adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow are also useful measures of the Company's ability to service debt and adjusted EBITDA is one of the measures used for determining the Company's debt covenant compliance.

Adjustments to the most directly comparable financial measures presented on a GAAP basis are quantified in the reconciliation of adjusted financial measures provided in the supplemental financial schedules that accompany this news release. These adjusted measures should not be viewed as a substitute for the Company's GAAP results and may be different than adjusted measures used by other companies and the Company's presentation of non-GAAP financial measures should not be construed as an inference that the Company's future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items.

Reconciliations of non-GAAP measures related to full-year 2023 guidance have not been provided due to the unreasonable efforts it would take to provide such reconciliations due to the high variability, complexity and uncertainty with respect to forecasting and quantifying certain amounts that are necessary for such reconciliations.

GIBRALTAR INDUSTRIES, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net sales $ 390,744 $ 391,291 $ 1,048,925 $ 1,076,105 Cost of sales 285,360 296,735 769,873 826,434 Gross profit 105,384 94,556 279,052 249,671 Selling, general, and administrative expense 52,194 47,160 153,415 140,941 Income from operations 53,190 47,396 125,637 108,730 Interest expense 417 1,048 3,216 2,189 Other (income) expense (1,040 ) 363 (1,946 ) 797 Income before taxes 53,813 45,985 124,367 105,744 Provision for income taxes 14,536 11,690 33,268 26,686 Net income $ 39,277 $ 34,295 $ 91,099 $ 79,058 Net earnings per share: Basic $ 1.29 $ 1.08 $ 2.97 $ 2.44 Diluted $ 1.28 $ 1.08 $ 2.96 $ 2.43 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 30,485 31,707 30,638 32,396 Diluted 30,715 31,812 30,808 32,503

GIBRALTAR INDUSTRIES, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except per share data) September 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 (unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 85,465 $ 17,608 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $4,069 and $3,746, respectively 256,400 217,156 Inventories, net 141,008 170,360 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 24,817 18,813 Total current assets 507,690 423,937 Property, plant, and equipment, net 105,537 109,584 Operating lease assets 23,004 26,502 Goodwill 515,344 512,363 Acquired intangibles 134,047 137,526 Other assets 2,424 701 $ 1,288,046 $ 1,210,613 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 160,742 $ 106,582 Accrued expenses 100,657 73,721 Billings in excess of cost 51,616 35,017 Total current liabilities 313,015 215,320 Long-term debt - 88,762 Deferred income taxes 47,007 47,088 Non-current operating lease liabilities 16,901 19,041 Other non-current liabilities 21,274 18,303 Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; authorized 10,000 shares; none outstanding - - Common stock, $0.01 par value; authorized 100,000 shares; 34,212 and 34,060 shares issued and outstanding in 2023 and 2022 342 340 Additional paid-in capital 330,128 322,873 Retained earnings 719,077 627,978 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (5,483 ) (3,432 ) Cost of 3,776 and 3,199 common shares held in treasury in 2023 and 2022 (154,215 ) (125,660 ) Total stockholders' equity 889,849 822,099 $ 1,288,046 $ 1,210,613

GIBRALTAR INDUSTRIES, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands) (unaudited) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 Cash Flows from Operating Activities Net income $ 91,099 $ 79,058 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 20,574 19,192 Stock compensation expense 7,257 5,889 Exit activity costs, non-cash 572 1,427 Provision for deferred income taxes 179 181 Other, net 2,945 3,620 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects from acquisitions: Accounts receivable (44,331 ) (25,538 ) Inventories 30,431 (19,840 ) Other current assets and other assets (1,426 ) 393 Accounts payable 53,198 (24,756 ) Accrued expenses and other non-current liabilities 46,158 (1,065 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 206,656 38,561 Cash Flows from Investing Activities Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (9,863 ) (51,621 ) Purchases of property, plant, and equipment, net (7,976 ) (15,704 ) Net cash used in investing activities (17,839 ) (67,325 ) Cash Flows from Financing Activities Proceeds from long-term debt 50,000 197,800 Long-term debt payments (141,000 ) (100,000 ) Purchase of common stock at market prices (29,182 ) (58,125 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (120,182 ) 39,675 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (778 ) (1,841 ) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 67,857 9,070 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 17,608 12,849 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 85,465 $ 21,919

GIBRALTAR INDUSTRIES, INC. Reconciliation of Adjusted Financial Measures (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 As Reported In GAAP Statements Restructuring Charges Acquisition Related Items Portfolio Management Adjusted Financial Measures Net Sales Renewables $ 106,362 $ - $ - $ - $ 106,362 Residential 227,747 - - - 227,747 Agtech 31,666 - - (780 ) 30,886 Infrastructure 24,969 - - - 24,969 Consolidated sales 390,744 - - (780 ) 389,964 Income from operations Renewables 12,907 4,385 457 - 17,749 Residential 42,158 676 12 - 42,846 Agtech 2,136 5 - (399 ) 1,742 Infrastructure 6,386 - - - 6,386 Segments Income 63,587 5,066 469 (399 ) 68,723 Unallocated corporate expense (10,397 ) (33 ) 229 72 (10,129 ) Consolidated income from operations 53,190 5,033 698 (327 ) 58,594 Interest expense 417 - - - 417 Other (income) expense (1,040 ) - - 1,241 201 Income before income taxes 53,813 5,033 698 (1,568 ) 57,976 Provision for income taxes 14,536 1,232 175 (450 ) 15,493 Net income $ 39,277 $ 3,801 $ 523 $ (1,118 ) $ 42,483 Net income per share - diluted $ 1.28 $ 0.12 $ 0.02 $ (0.04 ) $ 1.38 Operating margin Renewables 12.1 % 4.2 % 0.4 % - % 16.7 % Residential 18.5 % 0.3 % - % - % 18.8 % Agtech 6.7 % - % - % (1.3 )% 5.6 % Infrastructure 25.6 % - % - % - % 25.6 % Segments Margin 16.3 % 1.3 % 0.1 % (0.1 )% 17.6 % Consolidated 13.6 % 1.3 % 0.2 % (0.1 )% 15.0 %

GIBRALTAR INDUSTRIES, INC. Reconciliation of Adjusted Financial Measures (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 As Reported In GAAP Statements Restructuring & Senior Leadership Transition Costs Acquisition Related Items Portfolio Management Adjusted Financial Measures Net Sales Renewables $ 111,119 $ - $ - $ - $ 111,119 Residential 215,592 - - - 215,592 Agtech 44,217 - - (2,326 ) 41,891 Infrastructure 20,363 - - - 20,363 Consolidated sales 391,291 - - (2,326 ) 388,965 Income from operations Renewables 14,216 (42 ) 126 - 14,300 Residential 35,802 12 476 - 36,290 Agtech 3,777 232 - 481 4,490 Infrastructure 2,572 - - - 2,572 Segments Income 56,367 202 602 481 57,652 Unallocated corporate expense (8,971 ) 82 522 - (8,367 ) Consolidated income from operations 47,396 284 1,124 481 49,285 Interest expense 1,048 - - - 1,048 Other expense 363 - - - 363 Income before income taxes 45,985 284 1,124 481 47,874 Provision for income taxes 11,690 74 285 124 12,173 Net income $ 34,295 $ 210 $ 839 $ 357 $ 35,701 Net income per share - diluted $ 1.08 $ 0.01 $ 0.02 $ 0.01 $ 1.12 Operating margin Renewables 12.8 % - % 0.1 % - % 12.9 % Residential 16.6 % - % 0.2 % - % 16.8 % Agtech 8.5 % 0.5 % - % 1.1 % 10.7 % Infrastructure 12.6 % - % - % - % 12.6 % Segments Margin 14.4 % 0.1 % 0.1 % 0.1 % 14.8 % Consolidated 12.1 % 0.1 % 0.3 % 0.1 % 12.7 %

GIBRALTAR INDUSTRIES, INC. Reconciliation of Adjusted Financial Measures (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 As Reported In GAAP Statements Restructuring Charges Acquisition Related Items Portfolio Management Adjusted Financial Measures Net Sales Renewables $ 243,026 $ - $ - $ - $ 243,026 Residential 635,476 - - - 635,476 Agtech 102,546 - - (4,059 ) 98,487 Infrastructure 67,877 - - - 67,877 Consolidated sales 1,048,925 - - (4,059 ) 1,044,866 Income from operations Renewables 21,084 7,319 637 - 29,040 Residential 115,626 790 12 - 116,428 Agtech 3,349 722 37 4,458 8,566 Infrastructure 14,928 - - - 14,928 Segments Income 154,987 8,831 686 4,458 168,962 Unallocated corporate expense (29,350 ) (52 ) 292 96 (29,014 ) Consolidated income from operations 125,637 8,779 978 4,554 139,948 Interest expense 3,216 - - - 3,216 Other (income) expense (1,946 ) - - 2,268 322 Income before income taxes 124,367 8,779 978 2,286 136,410 Provision for income taxes 33,268 2,229 248 140 35,885 Net income $ 91,099 $ 6,550 $ 730 $ 2,146 $ 100,525 Net income per share - diluted $ 2.96 $ 0.21 $ 0.02 $ 0.07 $ 3.26 Operating margin Renewables 8.7 % 3.0 % 0.3 % - % 11.9 % Residential 18.2 % 0.1 % - % - % 18.3 % Agtech 3.3 % 0.7 % - % 4.3 % 8.7 % Infrastructure 22.0 % - % - % - % 22.0 % Segments Margin 14.8 % 0.8 % 0.1 % 0.4 % 16.2 % Consolidated 12.0 % 0.8 % 0.1 % 0.4 % 13.4 %

GIBRALTAR INDUSTRIES, INC. Reconciliation of Adjusted Financial Measures (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 As Reported In GAAP Statements Restructuring & Senior Leadership Transition Costs Acquisition Related Items Portfolio Management Adjusted Financial Measures Net Sales Renewables $ 291,451 $ - $ - $ - $ 291,451 Residential 595,322 - - - 595,322 Agtech 130,325 - - (6,897 ) 123,428 Infrastructure 59,007 - - - 59,007 Consolidated sales 1,076,105 - - (6,897 ) 1,069,208 Income from operations Renewables 14,061 2,343 731 - 17,135 Residential 104,901 1,594 476 - 106,971 Agtech 5,350 320 - 4,115 9,785 Infrastructure 6,640 (63 ) - - 6,577 Segments Income 130,952 4,194 1,207 4,115 140,468 Unallocated corporate expense (22,222 ) 531 529 - (21,162 ) Consolidated income from operations 108,730 4,725 1,736 4,115 119,306 Interest expense 2,189 - - - 2,189 Other expense 797 - - 100 897 Income before income taxes 105,744 4,725 1,736 4,015 116,220 Provision for income taxes 26,686 1,177 437 1,003 29,303 Net income $ 79,058 $ 3,548 $ 1,299 $ 3,012 $ 86,917 Net income per share - diluted $ 2.43 $ 0.11 $ 0.04 $ 0.09 $ 2.67 Operating margin Renewables 4.8 % 0.8 % 0.3 % - % 5.9 % Residential 17.6 % 0.2 % 0.1 % - % 18.0 % Agtech 4.1 % 0.2 % - % 3.2 % 7.9 % Infrastructure 11.3 % (0.1 )% - % - % 11.1 % Segments Margin 12.2 % 0.4 % 0.1 % 0.4 % 13.1 % Consolidated 10.1 % 0.4 % 0.2 % 0.4 % 11.2 %

GIBRALTAR INDUSTRIES, INC. Reconciliation of Adjusted Financial Measures (in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 Consolidated Renewables Residential Agtech Infrastructure Net Sales $ 390,744 $ 106,362 $ 227,747 $ 31,666 $ 24,969 Less: Processing Net Sales (780 ) - - (780 ) - Adjusted Net Sales $ 389,964 $ 106,362 $ 227,747 $ 30,886 $ 24,969 Net Income 39,277 Provision for Income Taxes 14,536 Interest Expense 417 Other Income (1,040 ) Operating Profit 53,190 12,907 42,158 2,136 6,386 Adjusted Measures* 5,404 4,842 688 (394 ) - Adjusted Operating Profit 58,594 17,749 42,846 1,742 6,386 Adjusted Operating Margin 15.0 % 16.7 % 18.8 % 5.6 % 25.6 % Adjusted Other Expense 245 - - - - Depreciation & Amortization 6,909 2,171 2,586 943 783 Stock Compensation Expense 2,201 204 528 (194 ) 109 Adjusted EBITDA 67,459 20,124 45,960 2,491 7,278 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 17.3 % 18.9 % 20.2 % 8.1 % 29.1 % Cash Flow - Operating Activities 92,562 Purchase of PPE, Net (2,692 ) Free Cash Flow 89,870 Free Cash Flow - % of Adjusted Net Sales 23.0 % *Adjusted Measures details are presented on the corresponding Reconciliation of Adjusted Financial Measures

GIBRALTAR INDUSTRIES, INC. Reconciliation of Adjusted Financial Measures (in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 Consolidated Renewables Residential Agtech Infrastructure Net Sales $ 391,291 $ 111,119 $ 215,592 $ 44,217 $ 20,363 Less: Processing Net Sales (2,326 ) - - (2,326 ) - Adjusted Net Sales $ 388,965 $ 111,119 $ 215,592 $ 41,891 $ 20,363 Net Income 34,295 Provision for Income Taxes 11,690 Interest Expense 1,048 Other Expense 363 Operating Profit 47,396 14,216 35,802 3,777 2,572 Adjusted Measures* 1,889 84 488 713 - Adjusted Operating Profit 49,285 14,300 36,290 4,490 2,572 Adjusted Operating Margin 12.7 % 12.9 % 16.8 % 10.7 % 12.6 % Adjusted Other Expense 364 - - - - Depreciation & Amortization 6,515 2,088 2,296 1,015 789 Stock Compensation Expense 1,764 296 313 142 55 Adjusted EBITDA 57,200 16,684 38,899 5,647 3,416 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 14.7 % 15.0 % 18.0 % 13.5 % 16.8 % Cash Flow - Operating Activities 38,017 Purchase of PPE, Net (4,502 ) Free Cash Flow 33,515 Free Cash Flow - % of Adjusted Net Sales 8.6 % *Adjusted Measures details are presented on the corresponding Reconciliation of Adjusted Financial Measures

GIBRALTAR INDUSTRIES, INC. Reconciliation of Adjusted Financial Measures (in thousands) (unaudited) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 Consolidated Renewables Residential Agtech Infrastructure Net Sales $ 1,048,925 $ 243,026 $ 635,476 $ 102,546 $ 67,877 Less: Processing Net Sales (4,059 ) - - (4,059 ) - Adjusted Net Sales $ 1,044,866 $ 243,026 $ 635,476 $ 98,487 $ 67,877 Net Income 91,099 Provision for Income Taxes 33,268 Interest Expense 3,216 Other Income (1,946 ) Operating Profit 125,637 21,084 115,626 3,349 14,928 Adjusted Measures* 14,311 7,956 802 5,217 - Adjusted Operating Profit 139,948 29,040 116,428 8,566 14,928 Adjusted Operating Margin 13.4 % 11.9 % 18.3 % 8.7 % 22.0 % Adjusted Other Expense 322 - - - - Depreciation & Amortization 20,574 6,561 7,542 2,850 2,349 Stock Compensation Expense 7,257 651 1,135 140 212 Adjusted EBITDA 167,457 36,252 125,105 11,556 17,489 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 16.0 % 14.9 % 19.7 % 11.7 % 25.8 % Cash Flow - Operating Activities 206,656 Purchase of PPE, Net (7,976 ) Free Cash Flow 198,680 Free Cash Flow - % of Adjusted Net Sales 19.0 % *Adjusted Measures details are presented on the corresponding Reconciliation of Adjusted Financial Measures

GIBRALTAR INDUSTRIES, INC. Reconciliation of Adjusted Financial Measures (in thousands) (unaudited) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 Consolidated Renewables Residential Agtech Infrastructure Net Sales $ 1,076,105 $ 291,451 $ 595,322 $ 130,325 $ 59,007 Less: Processing Net Sales (6,897 ) - - (6,897 ) - Adjusted Net Sales $ 1,069,208 $ 291,451 $ 595,322 $ 123,428 $ 59,007 Net Income 79,058 Provision for Income Taxes 26,686 Interest Expense 2,189 Other Expense 797 Operating Profit 108,730 14,061 104,901 5,350 6,640 Adjusted Measures* 10,576 3,074 2,070 4,435 (63 ) Adjusted Operating Profit 119,306 17,135 106,971 9,785 6,577 Adjusted Operating Margin 11.2 % 5.9 % 18.0 % 7.9 % 11.1 % Adjusted Other Expense 888 - - - - Depreciation & Amortization 19,192 6,344 6,374 3,347 2,364 Less: Processing Business Depreciation & Amortization (332 ) - - (332 ) - Adjusted Depreciation & Amortization 18,860 6,344 6,374 3,015 2,364 Stock Compensation Expense 5,889 744 745 319 129 Less: SLT Related Stock Compensation Recovery 155 - - - - Adjusted Stock Compensation Expense 6,044 744 745 319 129 Adjusted EBITDA 143,322 24,223 114,090 13,119 9,070 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 13.4 % 8.3 % 19.2 % 10.6 % 15.4 % Cash Flow - Operating Activities 38,561 Purchase of PPE, Net (15,704 ) Free Cash Flow 22,857 Free Cash Flow - % of Adjusted Net Sales 2.1 % *Adjusted Measures details are presented on the corresponding Reconciliation of Adjusted Financial Measures

