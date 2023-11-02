DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) ("Thryv" or the "Company"), the provider of Thryv®, the leading small business software platform, reported SaaS revenue growth of 19% year-over-year in the third quarter of 2023.

"We are reporting a strong third quarter as we continue to focus on driving profitable SaaS growth in 2023," said Joe Walsh, Thryv Chairman and CEO. "Our SaaS revenue and EBITDA surpassed expectations, reinforcing our commitment to cost effectively scaling our business. SaaS subscribers showed continued strength and we increased our clients through ongoing innovation, cross-selling opportunities and operational execution. We are continuing to evolve our Thryv platform to deliver solutions that solve problems small businesses face."

In August, the Company announced the beta program for Thryv Command Center, an industry-first freemium offering that will be a core driver in its product-led growth initiative. Thryv Command Center enables SMBs to centralize all their communication through a modular, easily expandable, and customizable platform. The market's reception has been strong as evidenced by the fast-growing number of users. Thryv Command Center continues the planned roll out of new centers to drive future growth and complements the Thryv Marketing Center and Thryv Business Center, as well as the company's continued international expansion.

"We are pleased with our results this quarter and with our ability to raise our full-year guidance for SaaS revenue and EBITDA," said Paul Rouse, Thryv Chief Financial Officer. "We achieved impressive free cash conversion, even with Adjusted EBITDA appearing lower due to the accounting treatment related to the extension of our printed directories. Moreover, our robust free cash flow enabled us to substantially reduce our debt by $42.5 million on our Term Loan. As we move forward, our primary focus remains on accelerating profitable growth in the SaaS business while upholding a strong and healthy balance sheet."

Third Quarter 2023 Highlights:

Financial Highlights

Total SaaS 1 revenue was $67.4 million, a 19% increase year-over-year

revenue was $67.4 million, a 19% increase year-over-year Total Marketing Services 2 revenue was $116.5 million, a 48% decrease year-over-year, primarily driven by the timing of revenue recognition of the Company's printed directories

revenue was $116.5 million, a 48% decrease year-over-year, primarily driven by the timing of revenue recognition of the Company's printed directories Consolidated total revenue was $183.8 million, a decrease of 35% year-over-year

Consolidated net loss was $27.0 million, or $(0.78) per diluted share, compared to net income of $13.3 million, or $0.37 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2022

Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA was $7.3 million, representing an Adjusted EBITDA margin of 4%

Total SaaS Adjusted EBITDA loss was $0.5 million, representing an Adjusted EBITDA margin of (0.7)%.

Total Marketing Services Adjusted EBITDA was $7.8 million, representing an Adjusted EBITDA margin of 7%

Consolidated Gross Profit was $103.6 million

Consolidated Adjusted Gross Profit 3 was $110.6 million

was $110.6 million SaaS Gross Profit was $42.9 million, representing a Gross Profit Margin of 64%

SaaS Adjusted Gross Profit was $44.8 million, representing an Adjusted Gross Profit Margin of 67%

Operating cash flow was $45.9 million

SaaS Metrics

SaaS monthly Average Revenue per Unit ("ARPU") 4 decreased to $365 for the third quarter of 2023, compared to $377 in the third quarter of 2022

decreased to $365 for the third quarter of 2023, compared to $377 in the third quarter of 2022 Total SaaS clients increased 29% year-over-year to 66 thousand for the third quarter of 2023

Seasoned Net Dollar Retention 5 was 92% for the third quarter of 2023, an increase of 300 bps sequentially

was 92% for the third quarter of 2023, an increase of 300 bps sequentially SaaS monthly active users 6 increased 22% year-over-year to 45 thousand active users for the third quarter of 2023

increased 22% year-over-year to 45 thousand active users for the third quarter of 2023 ThryvPay total payment volume was $63 million, an increase of 57% year-over-year

1 Total SaaS revenue in the U.S. and International segments was $64.7 million and $2.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023, respectively.

2 Total Marketing Services revenue in the U.S. and International segments was $92.9 million and $23.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023, respectively.

3 Defined as Gross profit adjusted to exclude the impact of depreciation and amortization expense and stock-based compensation expense.

4 Defined as total client billings for a particular month divided by the number of clients that have one or more revenue-generating solutions in that same month.

5 Seasoned Net Dollar Retention is defined as net dollar retention excluding clients acquired over the previous 12 months.

6 Defined as a client with one or more users who log into our SaaS solutions at least once during the calendar month.

Outlook

Based on information available as of November 2, 2023, Thryv is issuing guidance7 for the fourth quarter of 2023 and full year 2023 as indicated below:

4th Quarter Full Year (in millions) 2023 2023 SaaS Revenue $70.25 - $71.25 $260 - $261 SaaS Adjusted EBITDA $3.5 - $4.0 $9.0 - $9.5

4th Quarter Full Year (in millions) 2023 2023 Marketing Services Revenue $159 - $164 $650 - $655 Marketing Services Adjusted EBITDA $47 - $49 $177 - $179

Earnings Conference Call Information

Thryv will host a conference call on Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. (Eastern Time) to discuss the Company's third quarter 2023 results.

For analysts to register for this conference call, please use this link. After registering, a confirmation email will be sent, including dial-in details and a unique code for entry. We recommend registering a day in advance or at a minimum thirty minutes prior to the start of the call. To listen to the webcast, please use this link or visit Thryv's Investor Relations website at investor.thryv.com. A live webcast will also be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at investor.thryv.com.

If you are unable to participate in the conference call, a replay will be available. To access the replay, please dial (800) 770-2030 or (647) 362-9199 and enter "87769."

7 These statements are forward-looking and actual results may materially differ. Refer to the "Forward-Looking Statements" section below for information on the factors that could cause our actual results to materially differ from these forward-looking statements.

Final Results

Thryv Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (Loss) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, (in thousands, except share and per share data) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue $ 183,822 $ 280,650 $ 680,798 $ 923,020 Cost of services 80,178 105,011 262,261 321,543 Gross profit 103,644 175,639 418,537 601,477 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing 74,755 89,891 226,781 275,659 General and administrative 48,267 54,670 149,642 159,514 Impairment charges - - - 222 Total operating expenses 123,022 144,561 376,423 435,395 Operating (loss) income (19,378 ) 31,078 42,114 166,082 Other income (expense): Interest expense (15,131 ) (13,720 ) (47,911 ) (40,584 ) Interest expense, related party - (850 ) - (3,505 ) Other components of net periodic pension (cost) benefit (1,902 ) (3,928 ) (3,888 ) 5,295 Other income (expense) (876 ) 6,941 (1,242 ) 15,567 (Loss) income before income tax benefit (expense) (37,287 ) 19,521 (10,927 ) 142,855 Income tax benefit (expense) 10,241 (6,241 ) 9,173 (38,062 ) Net (loss) income $ (27,046 ) $ 13,280 $ (1,754 ) $ 104,793 Other comprehensive income (loss): Foreign currency translation adjustment, net of tax (1,842 ) (7,920 ) (4,332 ) (12,611 ) Comprehensive (loss) income $ (28,888 ) $ 5,360 $ (6,086 ) $ 92,182 Net (loss) income per common share: Basic $ (0.78 ) $ 0.39 $ (0.05 ) $ 3.06 Diluted $ (0.78 ) $ 0.37 $ (0.05 ) $ 2.86 Weighted-average shares used in computing basic and diluted net (loss) income per common share: Basic 34,848,899 34,269,274 34,619,794 34,289,333 Diluted 34,848,899 35,811,473 34,619,794 36,698,395

Thryv Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, except share data) September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 14,676 $ 16,031 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $13,764 in 2023 and $14,766 in 2022 198,828 284,698 Contract assets, net of allowance of $23 in 2023 and $33 in 2022 1,471 2,583 Taxes receivable 19,087 11,553 Prepaid expenses 22,801 25,092 Indemnification asset - 26,495 Deferred costs 15,085 9,544 Other current assets 2,624 2,320 Total current assets 274,572 378,316 Fixed assets and capitalized software, net 37,951 42,334 Goodwill 567,773 566,004 Intangible assets, net 24,268 34,715 Deferred tax assets 114,406 113,859 Other assets 21,412 42,649 Total assets $ 1,040,382 $ 1,177,877 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 8,138 $ 18,972 Accrued liabilities 97,720 126,810 Current portion of unrecognized tax benefits 23,415 31,919 Contract liabilities 27,119 41,854 Current portion of long-term debt 70,000 70,000 Other current liabilities 9,522 10,937 Total current liabilities 235,914 300,492 Term Loan, net 253,874 345,256 ABL Facility 57,393 54,554 Pension obligations, net 76,076 72,590 Other liabilities 20,029 22,718 Total long-term liabilities 407,372 495,118 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity Common stock - $0.01 par value, 250,000,000 shares authorized; 62,521,026 shares issued and 35,164,339 shares outstanding at September 30, 2023; and 61,279,379 shares issued and 34,593,837 shares outstanding at December 31, 2022 625 613 Additional paid-in capital 1,143,493 1,105,701 Treasury stock - 27,356,687 shares at September 30, 2023 and 26,685,542 shares at December 31, 2022 (485,768 ) (468,879 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (20,593 ) (16,261 ) Accumulated deficit (240,661 ) (238,907 ) Total stockholders' equity 397,096 382,267 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,040,382 $ 1,177,877

Thryv Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows Nine Months Ended September 30, (in thousands) 2023 2022 Cash Flows from Operating Activities Net (loss) income $ (1,754 ) $ 104,793 Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 46,940 65,954 Amortization of deferred commissions 10,304 8,396 Amortization of debt issuance costs 4,080 4,327 Deferred income taxes 808 (23,222 ) Provision for credit losses and service credits 15,594 18,325 Stock-based compensation expense 16,653 10,140 Other components of net periodic pension cost (benefit) 3,888 (5,295 ) Impairment charges - 222 Loss (gain) on foreign currency exchange rates 164 (4,447 ) Non-cash loss (gain) from the remeasurement of the indemnification asset 10,734 (1,472 ) Bargain purchase gain - (10,245 ) Other - 1,961 Changes in working capital items, excluding acquisitions: Accounts receivable 59,238 (8,930 ) Contract assets 1,111 2,226 Prepaid expenses and other assets 23,489 8,089 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (63,469 ) (36,956 ) Other liabilities (24,132 ) (29,645 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 103,648 104,221 Cash Flows from Investing Activities Additions to fixed assets and capitalized software (22,920 ) (19,345 ) Acquisition of a business, net of cash acquired (8,897 ) (22,793 ) Other (215 ) - Net cash (used in) investing activities (32,032 ) (42,138 ) Cash Flows from Financing Activities Payments of Term Loan (95,000 ) (73,164 ) Payments of Term Loan, related party - (8,347 ) Proceeds from ABL Facility 697,234 746,689 Payments of ABL Facility (694,395 ) (727,762 ) Proceeds from exercises of stock warrants 15,899 64 Other 4,124 4,824 Net cash (used in) financing activities (72,138 ) (57,696 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (707 ) (1,610 ) (Decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (1,229 ) 2,777 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 18,180 13,557 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 16,951 $ 16,334 Supplemental Information Cash paid for interest $ 44,029 $ 42,435 Cash paid for income taxes, net $ 7,605 $ 53,673 Non-cash investing and financing activities Repurchase of Treasury stock as a result of the settlement of the indemnification asset $ 15,760 $ -

The following tables summarize the operating results of the Company's reportable segments:

Three Months Ended September 30, Change (in thousands) 2023 (1) 2022 Amount % Revenue Thryv U.S. Marketing Services $ 92,884 $ 197,174 $ (104,290 ) (52.9 )% SaaS 64,650 55,353 9,297 16.8 % Thryv International Marketing Services 23,578 26,833 (3,255 ) (12.1 )% SaaS 2,710 1,290 1,420 110.1 % Consolidated Revenue $ 183,822 $ 280,650 $ (96,828 ) (34.5 )% Segment Gross Profit Thryv U.S. Marketing Services $ 50,610 $ 126,846 $ (76,236 ) (60.1 )% SaaS 40,957 33,827 7,130 21.1 % Thryv International Marketing Services 10,166 14,351 (4,185 ) (29.2 )% SaaS 1,911 615 1,296 NM Consolidated Segment Gross Profit $ 103,644 $ 175,639 $ (71,995 ) (41.0 )% Segment EBITDA Thryv U.S. Marketing Services $ 5,369 $ 61,802 $ (56,433 ) (91.3 )% SaaS 1,986 398 1,588 NM Thryv International Marketing Services 2,466 5,807 (3,341 ) (57.5 )% SaaS (2,490 ) (2,575 ) 85 3.3 % Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA $ 7,331 $ 65,432 $ (58,101 ) (88.8 )% (1) Thryv International includes Yellow's results of operations subsequent to the Yellow Acquisition.

Nine Months Ended September 30, Change (in thousands) 2023 (1) 2022 (2) Amount % Revenue Thryv U.S. Marketing Services $ 377,868 $ 632,277 $ (254,409 ) (40.2 )% SaaS 182,927 153,863 29,064 18.9 % Thryv International Marketing Services 113,183 133,715 (20,532 ) (15.4 )% SaaS 6,820 3,165 3,655 115.5 % Consolidated Revenue $ 680,798 $ 923,020 $ (242,222 ) (26.2 )% Segment Gross Profit Thryv U.S. Marketing Services $ 231,807 $ 415,130 $ (183,323 ) (44.2 )% SaaS 114,480 95,328 19,152 20.1 % Thryv International Marketing Services 67,498 89,694 (22,196 ) (24.7 )% SaaS 4,752 1,325 3,427 NM Consolidated Segment Gross Profit $ 418,537 $ 601,477 $ (182,940 ) (30.4 )% Segment EBITDA Thryv U.S. Marketing Services $ 84,866 $ 211,871 $ (127,005 ) (59.9 )% SaaS 10,231 (3,769 ) 14,000 NM Thryv International Marketing Services 44,851 64,449 (19,598 ) (30.4 )% SaaS (4,709 ) (7,402 ) 2,693 36.4 % Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA $ 135,239 $ 265,149 $ (129,910 ) (49.0 )% (1) Thryv International includes Yellow's results of operations subsequent to the Yellow Acquisition. (2) Thryv U.S. includes Vivial's results of operations subsequent to the Vivial Acquisition.

Non-GAAP Measures

Our results included in this press release include Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin and Adjusted Gross Profit, which are not presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). These non-GAAP measures are presented for supplemental informational purposes only and are not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. Please refer to the supplemental information presented in the tables below for a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net (loss) income and Adjusted Gross Profit to Gross profit. Both Net (loss) income and Gross profit are the most comparable GAAP financial measure to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Gross Profit, respectively. Adjusted EBITDA margin is defined as Adjusted EBITDA divided by revenue.

We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information about our financial performance, enhance the overall understanding of our past performance and allow for greater transparency with respect to important metrics used by our management for financial and operational decision-making. We believe that these measures provide additional tools for investors to use in comparing our core financial performance over multiple periods with other companies in our industry. However, it is important to note that the particular items we exclude from, or include in, our non-GAAP financial measures may differ from the items excluded from, or included in, similar non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies in the same industry.

The following is a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to its most directly comparable GAAP measure, Net (loss) income:

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, (in thousands) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA Net (loss) income $ (27,046 ) $ 13,280 $ (1,754 ) $ 104,793 Interest expense 15,131 14,570 47,911 44,089 Depreciation and amortization expense 15,842 23,393 46,940 65,954 Stock-based compensation expense (1) 5,462 4,402 16,653 10,140 Restructuring and integration expenses (2) 3,584 3,790 12,845 14,439 Income tax (benefit) expense (10,241 ) 6,241 (9,173 ) 38,062 Transaction costs (3) - 1,461 373 4,797 Other components of net periodic pension cost (benefit) (4) 1,902 3,928 3,888 (5,295 ) Non-cash (gain) loss from remeasurement of indemnification asset (5) - (585 ) 10,734 (1,472 ) Impairment charges - - - 222 Other (6) 2,697 (5,048 ) 6,822 (10,580 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 7,331 $ 65,432 $ 135,239 $ 265,149

(1) We record stock-based compensation expense related to the amortization of grant date fair value of the Company's stock-based compensation awards. (2) For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, expenses relate to periodic efforts to enhance efficiencies and reduce costs, and include severance benefits, and costs associated with abandoned facilities and system consolidation. (3) Expenses related to the Yellow acquisition, Vivial acquisition and other transaction costs. (4) Other components of net periodic pension cost (benefit) is from our non-contributory defined benefit pension plans that are currently frozen and incur no additional service costs. The most significant component of Other components of net periodic pension cost (benefit) relates to periodic mark-to-market pension remeasurement. (5) In connection with the YP Acquisition, the seller indemnified us for future potential losses associated with certain federal and state tax positions taken in tax returns filed by the seller prior to the acquisition date. (6) Other primarily represents foreign exchange-related expense. Additionally, during the nine months ended September 30, 2022, Other includes the bargain purchase gain as a result of the Vivial Acquisition.

The following tables set forth reconciliations of Adjusted Gross Profit and Adjusted Gross Margin, to their most directly comparable GAAP measures, Gross profit and Gross margin:

Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 Thryv U.S. Thryv International (in thousands) Marketing

Services SaaS Marketing

Services SaaS Total Reconciliation of Adjusted Gross Profit Gross profit $ 50,610 $ 40,957 $ 10,166 $ 1,911 $ 103,644 Plus: Depreciation and amortization expense 2,298 1,602 2,587 299 6,786 Stock-based compensation expense 103 71 - - 174 Adjusted Gross Profit $ 53,011 $ 42,630 $ 12,753 $ 2,210 $ 110,604 Gross Margin 54.5 % 63.4 % 43.1 % 70.5 % 56.4 % Adjusted Gross Margin 57.1 % 65.9 % 54.1 % 81.5 % 60.2 %

Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 Thryv U.S. Thryv International (in thousands) Marketing

Services SaaS Marketing

Services SaaS Total Reconciliation of Adjusted Gross Profit Gross profit $ 126,846 $ 33,827 $ 14,351 $ 615 $ 175,639 Plus: Depreciation and amortization expense 4,593 1,287 3,739 195 9,814 Stock-based compensation expense 85 22 - - 107 Adjusted Gross Profit $ 131,524 $ 35,136 $ 18,090 $ 810 $ 185,560 Gross Margin 64.3 % 61.1 % 53.5 % 47.7 % 62.6 % Adjusted Gross Margin 66.7 % 63.5 % 67.4 % 62.8 % 66.1 %

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 Thryv U.S. Thryv International (in thousands) Marketing

Services SaaS Marketing

Services SaaS Total Reconciliation of Adjusted Gross Profit Gross profit $ 231,807 $ 114,480 $ 67,498 $ 4,752 $ 418,537 Plus: Depreciation and amortization expense 8,101 4,004 8,689 599 21,393 Stock-based compensation expense 325 171 - - 496 Adjusted Gross Profit $ 240,233 $ 118,655 $ 76,187 $ 5,351 $ 440,426 Gross Margin 61.3 % 62.6 % 59.6 % 69.7 % 61.5 % Adjusted Gross Margin 63.6 % 64.9 % 67.3 % 78.5 % 64.7 %

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 Thryv U.S. Thryv International (in thousands) Marketing

Services SaaS Marketing

Services SaaS Total Reconciliation of Adjusted Gross Profit Gross profit $ 415,130 $ 95,328 $ 89,694 $ 1,325 $ 601,477 Plus: Depreciation and amortization expense 13,381 3,278 11,771 337 28,767 Stock-based compensation expense 251 63 - - 314 Adjusted Gross Profit $ 428,762 $ 98,669 $ 101,465 $ 1,662 $ 630,558 Gross Margin 65.7 % 62.0 % 67.1 % 41.9 % 65.2 % Adjusted Gross Margin 67.8 % 64.1 % 75.9 % 52.5 % 68.3 %

Supplemental Financial Information

The following supplemental financial information provides Revenue, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin by (i) Marketing Services businesses in the U.S., International and in Total and (ii) SaaS businesses in the U.S., International and in Total. Total SaaS Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin are non-GAAP financial measures. Total Marketing Services Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin are also non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures are presented for supplemental informational purposes only and are not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. Please refer to the supplemental information presented in the tables below for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the corresponding segment financial measures presented in accordance with GAAP.

We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information about our global SaaS and Marketing Services financial performance, enhance the overall understanding of our global SaaS and Marketing Services past financial performance and allow for greater transparency with respect to important metrics used by our management for financial and operational decision-making. We believe that these measures provide additional tools for investors to use in comparing our core financial performance over multiple periods.

Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 (in thousands) Marketing Services SaaS U.S. International Total U.S. International Total Revenue $ 92,884 $ 23,578 $ 116,462 $ 64,650 $ 2,710 $ 67,360 Adjusted EBITDA 5,369 2,466 7,835 1,986 (2,490 ) (504 ) Adjusted EBITDA Margin 5.8 % 10.5 % 6.7 % 3.1 % (91.9 )% (0.7 )%

Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 (in thousands) Marketing Services SaaS U.S. International Total U.S. International Total Revenue $ 197,174 $ 26,833 $ 224,007 $ 55,353 $ 1,290 $ 56,643 Adjusted EBITDA 61,802 5,807 67,609 398 (2,575 ) (2,177 ) Adjusted EBITDA Margin 31.3 % 21.6 % 30.2 % 0.7 % (199.6 )% (3.8 )%

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 (in thousands) Marketing Services SaaS U.S. International Total U.S. International Total Revenue $ 377,868 $ 113,183 $ 491,051 $ 182,927 $ 6,820 $ 189,747 Adjusted EBITDA 84,866 44,851 129,717 10,231 (4,709 ) 5,522 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 22.5 % 39.6 % 26.4 % 5.6 % (69.0 )% 2.9 %

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 (in thousands) Marketing Services SaaS U.S. International Total U.S. International Total Revenue $ 632,277 $ 133,715 $ 765,992 $ 153,863 $ 3,165 $ 157,028 Adjusted EBITDA 211,871 64,449 276,320 (3,769 ) (7,402 ) (11,171 ) Adjusted EBITDA Margin 33.5 % 48.2 % 36.1 % (2.4 )% (233.9 )% (7.1 )%

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained herein are not historical facts, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Statements that include the words "may", "will", "could", "should", "would", "believe", "anticipate", "forecast", "estimate", "expect", "preliminary", "intend", "plan", "target", "project", "outlook", "future", "forward", "guidance" and similar statements of a future or forward-looking nature identify forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effect on us. While management believes that these forward-looking statements are reasonable as and when made, there can be no assurance that future developments affecting us will be those that we anticipate. Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated in these statements. We believe that these factors include, but are not limited to, the risks related to the following: risks related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Company's ability to maintain adequate liquidity to fund operations; the Company's future operating and financial performance; the Company's ability to consummate acquisitions, or, if consummated, to successfully integrate acquired businesses into the Company's operations, the Company's ability to recognize the benefits of acquisitions, or the failure of an acquired company to achieve its plans and objectives; limitations on our operating and strategic flexibility and the ability to operate our business, finance our capital needs or expand business strategies under the terms of our credit facilities; our ability to retain existing business and obtain and retain new business; general economic or business conditions affecting the markets we serve; declining use of print yellow page directories by consumers; our ability to collect trade receivables from clients to whom we extend credit; credit risk associated with our reliance on small and medium sized businesses as clients; our ability to attract and retain key managers; increased competition in our markets; our ability to obtain future financing due to changes in the lending markets or our financial position; our ability to maintain agreements with major Internet search and local media companies; reduced advertising spending and increased contract cancellations by our clients, which causes reduced revenue; and our ability to anticipate or respond effectively to changes in technology and consumer preferences as well as the risks and uncertainties set forth in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on From 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to us or persons acting on our behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by such cautionary statements.

If one or more events related to these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if our underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from what we anticipate. For these reasons, we caution you against relying on forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by the foregoing cautionary statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and, other than as required by law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About Thryv Holdings, Inc.

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: THRY) is a global software and marketing services company that empowers small- to medium-sized businesses ("SMBs") to grow and modernize their operations so they can compete and win in today's economy. Over 50,000 businesses use our award-winning SaaS platform, Thryv®, to manage their end-to-end operations, which has helped businesses across the U.S. and overseas grow their bottom line. Thryv also manages digital and print presence for approximately 400,000 businesses, connecting these SMBs to local consumers via proprietary local search portals and print directories. For more information about Thryv Holdings, Inc, visit thryv.com.

