President and CEO Octávio Simões said, "Tellurian's upstream segment continues to provide growing natural gas production, improving significantly over the third quarter of last year, and we see natural gas prices on the rise through year end. We are having a number of discussions with counterparties for both equity partnership and liquefied natural gas (LNG) offtake for the Driftwood project and investment in the Driftwood Line 200/300 pipeline. We have invested over one billion dollars to develop and advance construction of the fully permitted Driftwood project and remain on target to produce first LNG in 2027."

Upstream segment results

Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 Net production 19.5 Bcf 11.4 Bcf Average realized price per MCF $2.22/Mcf $7.07/Mcf Revenue $43.2 million $81.1 million Operating (loss) profit ($12.6) million $40.1 million Adjusted EBITDA* $18.3 million $69.5 million

Operating activities

Tellurian produced 19.5 billion cubic feet (Bcf) of natural gas for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, as compared to 11.4 Bcf for the same period of 2022. As of September 30, 2023, Tellurian's natural gas assets included 31,149 net acres and interests in 159 producing wells.

Consolidated financial results

Tellurian generated approximately $43.2 million in revenues from natural gas sales in the third quarter of 2023 compared to $81.1 million in the third quarter of 2022, a change driven by decreased realized natural gas prices partially offset by increased production volumes. Tellurian reported a net loss of approximately $65.4 million, or $0.12 per share (basic and diluted), for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, compared to a net loss of approximately $14.2 million, or $0.03 per share (basic and diluted), for the same period of 2022.

As of September 30, 2023, Tellurian had approximately $1.3 billion in total assets, including approximately $59.3 million of cash and cash equivalents.

About Tellurian Inc.

Tellurian intends to create value for shareholders by building a low-cost, global natural gas business, profitably delivering natural gas to customers worldwide. Tellurian is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, LNG marketing and trading, and infrastructure that includes an ~ 27.6 mtpa LNG export facility and an associated pipeline. Tellurian is based in Houston, Texas, and its common stock is listed on the NYSE American under the symbol "TELL".

Explanation and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company reports its financial results in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). However, management believes that Upstream segment Adjusted EBITDA may provide financial statement users with additional meaningful comparisons between current results and the results of the Company's peers and of prior periods.

Upstream segment Adjusted EBITDA excludes certain charges or expenditures. Upstream segment Adjusted EBITDA is a supplemental measure of performance and should not be viewed as a substitute for any GAAP measure.

Management presents Upstream segment Adjusted EBITDA because (i) it is consistent with the manner in which the Company's position and performance are measured relative to the position and performance of its peers and (ii) it is more comparable to earnings estimates provided by securities analysts.

Upstream segment Adjusted EBITDA (in thousands): Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Upstream segment operating (loss) profit ($12,553) $40,071 ($44,238) $83,170 Add back: Depreciation, depletion and amortization 22,940 12,762 68,921 22,441 Allocated corporate general and administrative 7,928 16,709 31,505 31,155 Upstream segment Adjusted EBITDA $18,315 $69,542 $56,188 $136,766

