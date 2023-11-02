nLIGHT, Inc. (Nasdaq: LASR), a leading provider of high-power semiconductor and fiber lasers, will co-host a series of daily expert panels during the annual additive manufacturing exposition, Formnext, in Frankfurt, Germany.

Hosted in conjunction with Optoprim GmbH, the panels will feature esteemed industry speakers from Velo3D, EOS, Divergent, DMG Mori, AMCM, Amaero, and Aconity3D.

"The event was designed to bring experts in laser powder bed fusion together to explore the next frontier for metal additive manufacturing," said Robert Martinsen, Chief Technology Officer of nLIGHT. "The topics have been selected to address recent breakthroughs to some of the most pressing challenges in metal additive manufacturing, and we invite all Formnext attendees to participate in thought provoking Q&A with the panelists."

The panels will be hosted daily at the nLIGHT booth, 12.0, D19

Tuesday, Nov 7, 2pm: Mastering Hard-to-Print Materials Geometries , moderated by Tim Lantzsch, Fraunhofer ILT

, moderated by Tim Lantzsch, Fraunhofer ILT Wednesday, Nov 8, 2pm: L-PBF Economics and Disruptive Roadmaps , moderated by Danny Piper, NewCap Partners

, moderated by Danny Piper, NewCap Partners Thursday, Nov 9, 11am: Leveraging Laser Beam Shaping, moderated by Dr. Katrin Wudy, Technical University of Munich



nLIGHT, Inc. is a leading provider of high-power semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, aerospace and defense applications. Our lasers are changing not only the way things are made but also the things that can be made. Headquartered in Camas, Washington, nLIGHT employs over 1,000 people with operations in the U.S., China, Finland, Korea, and Italy. For more information, please visit www.nlight.net.

