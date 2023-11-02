Anzeige
02.11.2023
On AS APF Holdings Share Admission to Trading on the Alternative market Nasdaq Baltic First North

On October 30, 2023 AS APF Holdings announced that shares public offering (IPO)
has been extended until November 3. Taking into account Nasdaq Riga Management
Board decision of October 25, 2023, we inform that AS APF Holdings shares will
be admitted to trading after the conclusion of the IPO and when the settlement
for all AS APF Holdings shares subscribed for within the public offering is
completed. 

Nasdaq Riga Management board's resolution on the date of admission to trading
will be made public immediately after it has been made. 

More information about the IPO is available here.

AS APF Holdings prospectus and its' supplements are avaible on the website of
the company: https://apf.lv/en/financial-reports 

Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+371 67212431
www.nasdaqbaltic.com

Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
