On AS APF Holdings Share Admission to Trading on the Alternative market Nasdaq Baltic First North

On October 30, 2023 AS APF Holdings announced that shares public offering (IPO) has been extended until November 3. Taking into account Nasdaq Riga Management Board decision of October 25, 2023, we inform that AS APF Holdings shares will be admitted to trading after the conclusion of the IPO and when the settlement for all AS APF Holdings shares subscribed for within the public offering is completed. Nasdaq Riga Management board's resolution on the date of admission to trading will be made public immediately after it has been made. More information about the IPO is available here. AS APF Holdings prospectus and its' supplements are avaible on the website of the company: https://apf.lv/en/financial-reports Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +371 67212431 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.