PolarSeal®, a prominent provider of medical device contract manufacturing and adaptable material conversion, is excited to announce its strategic manufacturing expansion plans into the United States, targeting the dynamic Med-Tech market and the burgeoning Medical Manufacturing sectors.

SURREY, UK / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2023 / With a proven track record of excellence and innovation in the medical device industry, PolarSeal® is poised to bring its cutting-edge capabilities to a new market, further solidifying its position as a global leader in the field.

PolarSeal Press Release

PolarSeal® Sets Sight on Manufacturing Arm in the USA

The decision to establish a manufacturing presence in the USA comes as part of PolarSeal®'s commitment to meeting the evolving needs of its clients and partners. The move reflects the company's dedication to providing high-quality, reliable, and innovative solutions that contribute to the advancement of medical device technologies.

Renowned for its extensive experience, PolarSeal® has forged deep collaborations with world-leading medical device companies and healthcare providers. By expanding into the USA, PolarSeal® aims to provide local support to its existing partners while also forging new connections within the American medical device industry.

"We are thrilled to embark on this new chapter of growth and expansion," said Matthew Rich, General Manager at PolarSeal®. "Our presence in the USA will enable us to better serve our clients and partners, offering them a direct access point to our state-of-the-art manufacturing capabilities and industry-leading expertise."

PolarSeal® has garnered a distinguished reputation for excellence through its unwavering dedication to quality, innovation, and adherence to regulatory standards. As part of its strategic vision, the company is set to enhance the American medical device industry by establishing a manufacturing presence in the USA. Progress is already underway, with PolarSeal® actively installing equipment and facilities throughout 2024, paving the way for full-scale manufacturing operations to commence in 2025.

As the expansion unfolds, PolarSeal® is excited to bring its extensive capabilities, including cleanroom manufacturing, material selection expertise, and medical adhesive solutions, to the American market. This move not only reinforces PolarSeal®'s global presence but also underlines its dedication to driving advancements in medical manufacturing for improved patient care.

About PolarSeal

PolarSeal is a leading contract manufacturer and flexible material converter in the medical device industry. With a focus on innovation, quality, and collaborative partnerships, PolarSeal® provides solutions for world-leading medical device companies and healthcare providers. The company's expertise spans cleanroom manufacturing, material selection, medical adhesives, and more.

For more information about PolarSeal, visit the company's website at https://polarsealmedical.com.

Contact Information:

Shaun Kemp

Marketing Manager

inquiries@polarsealusa.com

+44 1252 726 000

SOURCE: PolarSeal

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/798033/polarseal-sets-sight-on-manufacturing-arm-in-the-usa