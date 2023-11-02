Renalogic Receives Second Consecutive Savings Certification From the Validation Institute for Dialysis Claims Repricing

Self-funded plans save 84.5% compared with their 'Allowed Amount' when using Renalogic's ImpactProtect service.

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2023 / Renalogic, a market leader helping self-funded plans and their members fight the human and financial costs of chronic kidney disease (CKD), announces its recertification from the Validation Institute for savings. This is the second consecutive year Renalogic has received savings validation for its ImpactProtect service, which helps self-funded plans contain costs for plan members with chronic kidney disease (CKD) who are receiving dialysis treatment.

According to the Validation Institute analysis, which included claims from 90 patients that occurred in 2022, Renalogic's ImpactProtect program cut the plan's 12-month costs by $17.5 million. The claims consisted of services including kidney dialysis, lab tests, drugs, vaccines and supplies during dialysis procedures. As further confirmation of their findings, the Validation Institute is willing to provide up to a $25,000 guarantee to Renalogic clients as part of their Credibility Guarantee Program.

"We're so proud to be recognized for the second straight year in our fight to battle high-cost claims and dysfunctional dialysis providers," said Kevin Weinstein, CEO at Renalogic. "Since the dialysis market is controlled by unfair pricing that has risen nearly 400% in the past 15 years, this validation showcases the incredible efforts of our team while demonstrating the real impacts we are making with our clients."

Renalogic offers a full suite of cost containment and population health management solutions for self-funded plans and their members, which has saved clients more than $780,000,000 and helped stop CKD from progressing for thousands of members. Besides ImpactProtect claims repricing, Renalogic also offers:

ImpactIQ to help identify and stratify hidden risks among members.

ImpactCare to stop the progression of CKD and improve member health.

ImpactAdvocate to navigate members to effective, lower-cost options.

ImpactClarify to unravel multiple accountable parties (MAP) claims.

For more information about Renalogic, please visit www.renalogic.com.

About Renalogic:

Founded in 2002, Renalogic helps self-funded plans of all sizes and their U.S.-based health plan members reduce the human and financial costs of chronic kidney disease (CKD) and dialysis treatment. We help plans manage dialysis claims costs and work to prevent members from progressing to dialysis. Through our cost containment and population health management solutions, Renalogic is 230% better than commercial plans at identifying undiagnosed CKD, 86% effective at preventing members from kidney failure and delivers 84.5% average savings off contracted rates with our claims repricing. We've saved our clients over $780,000,000 and helped stop CKD from progressing for thousands of members. Learn more by visiting renalogic.com.

