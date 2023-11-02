Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - November 2, 2023) - The upcoming Wonderland Conference, renowned for its innovative discourse on psychedelic medicine, longevity, and mental health, will feature a panel led by Matt Zemon, MSc on November 10th at 5:00 PM at The Explore Stage. Titled "Transformative Stories," the panel seeks to share and "normalize" the sharing of personal journeys within the realm of psychedelic experiences, emphasizing the therapeutic and transformative aspects of these powerful and ancient medicines.

Matt Zemon, MSc, is the author of the best-selling book, Psychedelics for Everyone: A Beginner's Guide to These Powerful Medicines for Anxiety, Depression, Addiction, PTSD, and Expanding Consciousness, as well as Beyond the Trip, A Journal for Psychedelic Preparation and Integration. With a Master's degree from King's College London, he has studied the effects of psychedelics on the mind and the potential for these experiences to serve as a catalyst for positive transformations. A dedicated explorer of the inner world and a passionate advocate for the safe and sacred use of psychedelics, Matt serves as the executive director of Sacred Path Community.

Joining him will be a group of experts, each with unique narratives of personal growth and healing:

Spring Washam: Author of "The Spirit of Harriet Tubman: Awakening from the Underground" and "A Fierce Heart: Finding Strength, Courage, and Wisdom in Any Moment", Spring is also one of the founding teachers at the East Bay Meditation Center and has done extensive work in bringing mindfulness-based practices to diverse communities.

Tracey Tee: The trailblazing founder of Moms on Mushrooms, Tracey's transformative journey from adversities to advocacy has made national headlines.

Hena Malik: A Muslim in the psychedelic space, Hena is on a groundbreaking mission to destigmatize the use of sacred medicines in diverse communities.

Wesley Eugene: A technology industry leader, Wesley will share a narrative of personal victory, where psychedelics helped him conquer deep-seated traumas and fears.

Linda Schaper: Offering a touching narrative, Linda will recount her experience using psychedelics to navigate the profound grief of her husband's passing.

With its emphasis on the critical intersection of longevity, mental health, and psychedelic therapy, Wonderland is not just a conference, but a vibrant platform for thought leadership. Set against the backdrop of scenic Miami, this event promises attendees not just deep knowledge but also engaging musical showcases, documentary screenings, and the chance to connect with influential leaders in science, policy, and business.

For more information about this session or to register for the conference, visit the Wonderland Conference website. Save 20% off any ticket with discount code BEYOND20.

ABOUT WONDERLAND CONFERENCE

Wonderland is a thought-leadership event that spotlights the therapies and medicines of the future - encompassing psychedelic medicine, longevity, and mental health. It's not just a conference but a pivotal platform to engage with influential leaders in science, policy, and business. Alongside disruptive innovation in medicine, attendees can indulge in musical showcases and documentary screenings. Nestled in its stunning Miami location, Wonderland delivers tangible real-life events and high-caliber programming.

