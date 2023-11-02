Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 2, 2023) - Argo Living Soils Corp. (CSE: ARGO) (OTC Pink: ARLSF) ("Argo", the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company will be supporting the University of British Columbia (UBC) Faculty of Applied Science, Civil Engineering Department in a unique event that will provide the Company with technical data for a range of concrete applications for Char+ BioChar proprietary biochar products, exclusively licensed to Argo by Canadian AgriChar Inc.



With this expanding industrial application of biochar in mind, Argo is proudly providing financial and material support to UBC for a team of their students to participate in the Great Northern Concrete Toboggan Race, Canada's oldest and largest engineering student competition . This event, while light-hearted in nature, allows students to apply technical skills and lab techniques acquired during their studies, and employ them in the development of enhanced concrete designs. In this case, utilizing CHAR+ BioChar into its concrete formulation. Argo will gain valuable technical insight into the application of biochar in concrete formulations.

In addition to the collaboration with the UBC's Civil Engineering Department, Argo's licensing partner Canadian AgriChar has developed its proprietary methodology in partnership with academic engineers from Simon Fraser University (SFU) and their Mechatronics Engineering Department, the National Energy Research Scientific Computing Center (NERSC), and the National Research Council of Canada - Industrial Research Assistance Program (NRC-IRAP).

Ken Bowman, Chief Agricultural Operating Officer, noted, "Our contribution to the UBC Engineering project gets the Char+ BioChar product in the hands of a team that can develop a significant and very real new end-use for biochar, well beyond our traditional market in agriculture."



About Argo Living Soils Corp.

The company specializes in producing and developing organic products, including soil amendments, living soils, biofertilizers, vermicompost and worm casting extracts formulated specifically for high-value crops. The company's vision and overall business plan is to create an established brand of organic and/or environmentally friendly products. The company was founded in 2018, and its production facility first located on Galiano Island has been expanded and moved to Duncan, British Columbia in a Joint Venture with Pacific Composting Co.

