Cytta Corp.: Exclusive Partnership: Cytta Becomes North America's Sole Reseller of Conker Mobile Devices, With Integrated CyttaCOMMS Mobile App to Boost Mobile Law Enforcement Capabilities Worldwide.

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2023 / Cytta Corp. (OTCQB:CYCA), a leader in advanced SaaS based real-time streaming and communication systems, announced today that it has become the exclusive North American Reseller of all Conker products, made and designed by Tablet Technologies Ltd. a renowned United Kingdom-based provider of ruggedized tablets and mobile devices.

This strategic partnership brings together Cytta's cutting-edge CyttaCOMMS technology, including its IGAN interface, with Conker's robust and versatile hardware. Notably, Conker's SW9: 2.8? Rugged Android Smart Watch and WC4: 4? Rugged Android Wearable Computer are set to be game-changers for mobile law enforcement officers and first responders when paired with CyttaCOMMS mobile IGAN applications offered through Google Play, IOS App Store, and the FirstNet catalogue.

Gary Campbell, CEO of Cytta Corp, expressed his enthusiasm: "This collaboration is a testament to the strength and potential of our CyttaCOMMS technology. Conker's decision to partner with us to incorporate our IGAN software into their hardware speaks volumes about its capabilities. We're excited to see how this synergy will enable Cytta to empower our brave first responders and ultimately offer the IGAN/Conker combined products worldwide. "

The integration of IGAN into Conker's devices will provide law enforcement officers with handheld or wrist-mounted mobile devices equipped with IGAN's real-time video, location, and communication features. Imagine a scenario where an officer, during a high-stakes pursuit, can access real-time data, communicate seamlessly, and make informed decisions instantly, all from their wrist.

While the ruggedized tablets cater to a different market, the potential for enhancing operational efficiency across various sectors is immense. The partnership is not just a business alliance but an endorsement of Cytta's innovative SaaS mobile solutions.

About Cytta Corp.

Cytta Corp. is a leading technology solutions provider dedicated to delivering innovative products and services across various industries and revolutionizes the integration, streaming, transfer, and storage of video and audio data. With a focus on safety, security, and efficiency, Cytta Corp strives to develop cutting-edge solutions that address real-world challenges in large markets.

The Company's proprietary CyttaCOMMS incident management system offers real-time integration of video and audio streams, enabling improved collaboration and providing ongoing, relevant, actionable intelligence. Their innovative new product, CyttaCARES, is a game-changer in ensuring the safety and well-being of individuals in educational institutions and beyond. Cytta's CyttaCOMP ISTAR (Intelligence, Surveillance, Target Acquisition and Reconnaissance) technology delivers real-time compression of video streams with ultra-low latency, even in low bandwidth environments in conjunction with their compression Licensee Reticulate Micro.

About Tablet Technologies Ltd

Founded in 2008, Conker is a British producer of business-rugged tablets, touch screens, and mobile devices, providing durable and reliable systems for successful digital transformation. The firm's consultative approach delivers fit-for-purpose solutions that improve productivity and streamline business processes, supported by its easy-to-work-with UK-based service team. Customers include Eastern Forklift Trucks Limited and the food waste company, Winnow Solutions.

Led by founder and CEO, James Summers, Conker's collaborative approach now empowers mobile workers to measurably improve productivity and make their lives easier by automating the mundane and streamlining business processes. The business has received recognition within The Financial Times' FT 1000: Europe's Fastest-Growing Companies (2018) and Deloitte's Technology Fast 500 (2017). The company legally trades as Tablet Technologies Ltd. For more information visit: https://www.weareconker.com

