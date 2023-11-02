Anzeige
Donnerstag, 02.11.2023
GlobeNewswire
02.11.2023 | 15:10
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Tessin Nordic Holding AB receives observation status (559/23)

Today, on November 2, 2023, Tessin Nordic Holding AB (the "Company") disclosed
its interim report for the third quarter of 2023 with information on the
Company's financial situation. 

The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that an issuer can be given
observation status if there is material adverse uncertainty in respect of the
issuer's financial position. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the shares in
Tessin Nordic Holding AB (TESSIN, ISIN code SE0009522451, order book ID 131602)
shall be given observation status. 

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement &
Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50.
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
