Geospatial mapping company wins first place in the "Optimizing Urban Operations" category

Hayden AI, a leader in artificial intelligence and geospatial mapping, won first place at the Urban Tech Challengers 2023 event in Warsaw, Poland in the "Optimizing Urban Operations" category. The company will demonstrate its award-winning vision AI solution at the Smart City Expo World Congress next week in Barcelona from November 7-9.

"This award is the first international recognition of our technology that we have received. We're thrilled to have advanced so far in the competition and gain further traction in Europe," said Chris Carson, founder and CEO of Hayden AI. "Our vision AI platform offers a lot of value to municipalities across the world, from automated traffic enforcement to geospatial data analysis and digital twins for city management."

Next week, Hayden AI will return to the Smart City Expo World Congress to present its computer vision solutions at the largest annual international convening of smart city experts and practitioners. Conference attendees can visit Hayden AI at booth F166.

Over 400 companies competed in Urban Tech Challengers 2023, a global competition for technology startups with products designed to make cities sustainable, resilient, and equitable. Hayden AI was selected as the winner out of 15 finalists in the Optimizing Urban Operations category.

Hayden AI is the U.S. market leader in mobile automated bus lane enforcement and bus stop enforcement, with hundreds of camera systems installed on transit buses across the country. The company's computer vision and geospatial mapping platform has been demonstrated to increase transit bus speeds, improve on-time performance, lower greenhouse gas emissions, and reduce vehicle collisions.

About Hayden AI: At Hayden AI, we're pioneering real world problem solving powered by AI and machine learning. From bus lane and bus stop enforcement to digital twin modeling and more, our clients use our mobile perception system to speed up transit, make streets safer, and create a more sustainable future. Learn more at www.hayden.ai

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231102903625/en/

Contacts:

Jenna Fortunati

jenna.fortunati@hayden.ai