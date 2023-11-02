Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 02.11.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 678 internationalen Medien
Warum Sie jetzt über diese Aktie in Kupfer, Nickel und Lithium investieren sollten!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DYQG | ISIN: SE0010415281 | Ticker-Symbol: XTL1
Berlin
02.11.23
14:13 Uhr
0,026 Euro
0,000
-1,53 %
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ANOTO GROUP AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ANOTO GROUP AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
02.11.2023 | 15:22
85 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Observationsstatusen för Anoto Group AB uppdateras / The observation status for Anoto Group AB is updated (143/23)

Den 26 juli 2022 gavs aktierna i Anoto Group AB ("Bolaget") observationsstatus
med hänvisning till osäkerhet kring Bolagets finansiella ställning. 

Idag, den 2 november 2023 offentliggjorde Bolaget ett pressmeddelande med
information om att en ledamot i Bolagets styrelse valt att lämna sitt uppdrag
och att Bolagets styrelse med anledning av detta inte är beslutsför. 

Enligt regelverket för Nasdaq Stockholm kan ett bolag ges observationsstatus om
det föreligger någon omständighet som föranleder en väsentlig osäkerhet
avseende emittenten eller priset på dess aktier. 

Med hänvisning till det ovanstående beslutar Nasdaq Stockholm AB att uppdatera
observationsstatusen för aktierna i Anoto Group AB (ANOT, ISIN-kod
SE0010415281, orderboks-ID 5110). 

On July 26, 2022, the shares in Anoto Group AB (the "Company") were given
observation status with reference to uncertainty in respect of the Company's
financial position. 

Today, on November 2, 2023, the Company published a press release with
information that a member of the Company's board had chosen to resign and that
the board therefore doesn't meet the quorum requirements. 

The rules of Nasdaq Stockholm state that a listed company may be given
observation status if any circumstance exists that result in a substantial
uncertainty regarding the issuer or the pricing of its shares. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to update the
observation status for the shares in Anoto Group AB (ANOT, ISIN-code
SE0010415281, order book ID 5110). 

För eventuella frågor om detta börsmeddelande vänligen kontakta Enforcement &
Investigations på telefon 08-405 70 50. 

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact
Enforcement & Investigations, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50.
Die Top 3 Dividendenaktien 2024
In diesem Report stellen wir Ihnen 3 Top-Aktien aus dem Energie-Sektor vor, die Sie unbedingt auf Ihre Watchlist setzen müssen. Lassen Sie sich diese kostenlose Analyse nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.