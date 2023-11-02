Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Observationsstatusen för Anoto Group AB uppdateras / The observation status for Anoto Group AB is updated (143/23)

Den 26 juli 2022 gavs aktierna i Anoto Group AB ("Bolaget") observationsstatus med hänvisning till osäkerhet kring Bolagets finansiella ställning. Idag, den 2 november 2023 offentliggjorde Bolaget ett pressmeddelande med information om att en ledamot i Bolagets styrelse valt att lämna sitt uppdrag och att Bolagets styrelse med anledning av detta inte är beslutsför. Enligt regelverket för Nasdaq Stockholm kan ett bolag ges observationsstatus om det föreligger någon omständighet som föranleder en väsentlig osäkerhet avseende emittenten eller priset på dess aktier. Med hänvisning till det ovanstående beslutar Nasdaq Stockholm AB att uppdatera observationsstatusen för aktierna i Anoto Group AB (ANOT, ISIN-kod SE0010415281, orderboks-ID 5110). On July 26, 2022, the shares in Anoto Group AB (the "Company") were given observation status with reference to uncertainty in respect of the Company's financial position. Today, on November 2, 2023, the Company published a press release with information that a member of the Company's board had chosen to resign and that the board therefore doesn't meet the quorum requirements. The rules of Nasdaq Stockholm state that a listed company may be given observation status if any circumstance exists that result in a substantial uncertainty regarding the issuer or the pricing of its shares. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to update the observation status for the shares in Anoto Group AB (ANOT, ISIN-code SE0010415281, order book ID 5110). För eventuella frågor om detta börsmeddelande vänligen kontakta Enforcement & Investigations på telefon 08-405 70 50. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50.