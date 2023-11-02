Prysmian Group Advanced Conductors with E3X Now Shipping with Green and Recycled Materials, Reducing Carbon Footprint Across Value Chain

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, KY / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2023 / Prysmian Group, the world leader in the energy and telecom cable industry, is now producing advanced conductors such as ACCC® and ACSS with E3X® technology by using low carbon and recycled materials to reduce Scope 1, 2 & 3 carbon emissions and reduce Prysmian's carbon footprint across the value chain.

In 2015, Prysmian launched E3X advanced conductor technology to support transmission grid growth needs. Prysmian's E3X technology increases aluminum overhead conductors' capacity, efficiency, and reliability, allowing for more electric power to be transmitted with lower losses for transmission expansion, including new projects, line rebuilds and reconductoring of existing lines. E3X technology can also be retrofitted to existing lines to increase static line ratings by up to 25% with no modification to towers or project footprint.

Prysmian is now focused on using materials from green and recycled sources for all products produced with E3X technology. This bold step reduces energy losses and carbon emissions during production and operation.

"Prysmian's E3X advanced conductor technology will reduce our carbon footprint and improve the performance of any overhead conductor and is an ideal winning combination for our customers and industry," said Dr. Sathish Kumar Ranganathan, Director for Innovation and Sustainability for Prysmian Group North America. "By creating access to green technology and reducing greenhouse gas emissions during production, Prysmian's green overhead products have reduced 225 Kilotons of carbon dioxide emissions in 2023, the equivalent of 400 million miles driven by an average gasoline-powered passenger vehicle. We continue looking for more opportunities to enable sustainability in our energy products."

Electrical grade aluminum is extremely energy intensive to produce, but by using aluminum manufactured in North America with renewable energy and with domestic steel produced with recycled content for ACSS, Prysmian can reduce the carbon footprint of advanced conductors by over 70% compared to standard materials, or even more compared to imported products from economies with more fossil fuel intensive energy sources and material production.

"By offering E3X Advanced Conductors with an emphasis on green technology, Prysmian reaffirms its dedication to sustainability," said Maura Nespoli, Vice President of Renewables and Sustainability for Prysmian Group North America. "Prysmian wants to play a leading role in the renewable energy transition and innovations like this enable us to foster stronger partnerships by delivering sustainable products and solutions, fostering a mutual commitment between Prysmian and our customers."

Learn more about Prysmian's E3X Technology at https://na.prysmiangroup.com/markets/utilities-and-power-grids/power-distribution/focus-on/e3x-technology.

