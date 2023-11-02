Cousin Benny, Philadelphia Car Accident Lawyers, has released an updated statistics report on 11 common car accident concerns in the Philadelphia area.

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania--(Newsfile Corp. - November 2, 2023) - Cousin Benny, experienced Philadelphia car accident lawyers, has released an updated statistics report for Pennsylvania car accidents. The experienced team of car accident lawyers at Cousin Benny provides an array of critical services to assist car accident victims throughout the legal process - and are available to answer any questions or concerns of residents in the Philadelphia area.





Personal Injury Lawyers Cousin Benny Release Eye-Opening Statistics On Most Common Pennsylvania Car Accidents.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8814/186117_ff7b7658b442d9a6_001full.jpg

Their updated report discusses 11 car accident statistics, highlighting the alarming frequency of dangerous accidents involving various vehicles and drivers throughout Pennsylvania. The report answers many questions that Philadelphia drivers may have, from when an accident is most likely to occur in PA to which cars are most commonly involved in wrecks.

"We recognize the physical, emotional, and financial toll exacted by car accidents on victims and their families," said Benjamin C. Hoffman, Esq..

Their team of experienced car accident lawyers serves residents across Philadelphia, including Center City, Northeast Philadelphia, South Philadelphia, West Philadelphia, North Philadelphia, and beyond.

For additional details regarding Cousin Benny and the services they offer, or to schedule a free consultation, please contact 1-866-529-2345 or visit https://cousinbenny.com/.

About Cousin Benny:

Cousin Benny is a distinguished Philadelphia-based injury law firm specializing in motor vehicle accident cases. Armed with a seasoned team of car accident attorneys, the firm is unwavering in its dedication to championing the rights of accident victims and securing the just compensation they rightfully deserve.

Contact Info:

Name: Benjamin C. Hoffman

Email: info@cousinbenny.com

Organization: Cousin Benny Car Accident Attorneys

Address: 1617 John F. Kennedy Blvd., #355D Philadelphia, PA 19103

Phone: 1 (866) LAW-2345

Website: https://cousinbenny.com/

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/186117