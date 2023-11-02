A Finnish-German research group has developed a 6 × 6 mm low bandgap GaAsNBi solar cell with an active area of 0.25 cm2. The device has an energy bandgap of 0.86 eV and is reportedly suitable for applications in multi-junction solar cells.A group of scientists from the Tampere University in Finland and the Leibniz-Institut im Forschungsverbund Berlin e.V research center in Germany have designed a low bandgap solar cell based on a gallium-arsenide-nitrogen-bismuth (GaAsNBi) absorber. "In terms of bandgap energy and solar cell performance achieved, these results are far from the expectation, reflecting ...

