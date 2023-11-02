Anzeige
Donnerstag, 02.11.2023

WKN: A2DPSZ | ISIN: SE0009606809 | Ticker-Symbol: JS8
Frankfurt
02.11.23
08:02 Uhr
0,156 Euro
-0,007
-4,01 %
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire
02.11.2023 | 16:22
135 Leser
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New equity right for trading, Unibap AB TO 3 (561/23)

At the request of Unibap AB, Unibap AB equity rights will be traded on First
North as from November 6, 2023. 



Security name: Unibap AB TO 3
------------------------------
Short name:   UNIBAP TO 3  
------------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0020996478 
------------------------------
Orderbook ID:  310528    
------------------------------

Terms: For one (1) warrant, the holder has the right to subscribe for one (1) 
     new share. Subscription will be at a subscription price equal to 70  
     percent of the volume-weighted price paid for the Company's ordinary  
     share during the period from and including September 2, 2024, up to and
     including Sepember 13, 2024, but not less than SEK 0,14 or above SEK  
     5,08                                  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Subscr September 17, 2024 - October 1, 2024.                  
iption                                     
 perio                                     
d:                                       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Last  September 26, 2024.                           
 tradi                                     
ng                                       
 day:                                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, FNCA
Sweden AB. For further information, please call FNCA Sweden AB on +46 8 528 00
399.
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
