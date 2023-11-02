Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New equity right for trading, Unibap AB TO 3 (561/23)

At the request of Unibap AB, Unibap AB equity rights will be traded on First North as from November 6, 2023. Security name: Unibap AB TO 3 ------------------------------ Short name: UNIBAP TO 3 ------------------------------ ISIN code: SE0020996478 ------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 310528 ------------------------------ Terms: For one (1) warrant, the holder has the right to subscribe for one (1) new share. Subscription will be at a subscription price equal to 70 percent of the volume-weighted price paid for the Company's ordinary share during the period from and including September 2, 2024, up to and including Sepember 13, 2024, but not less than SEK 0,14 or above SEK 5,08 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscr September 17, 2024 - October 1, 2024. iption perio d: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last September 26, 2024. tradi ng day: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, FNCA Sweden AB. For further information, please call FNCA Sweden AB on +46 8 528 00 399.