WHILL Inc: WHILL Unveils Electric Power Chair Service at the Palm Beach Zoo

The New Partnership Offers Accessibility and Independence for All Guests to Enjoy a Safari Experience

PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2023 / WHILL Inc., a leading developer and service provider of electric mobility devices, is deploying its Model C2 at the Palm Beach Zoo on November 2, to expand its accessibility program. The collaboration marks a significant step toward enhancing the guest experience and allowing people with limited mobility to see the wildlife and explore the zoo offerings.

"WHILL is committed to expanding mobility services and offering reliable accessibility in public spaces," said Kerry Renaud, chairman of WHILL North America. "We are thrilled to partner with the Palm Beach Zoo and honor our mission to Florida residents and visitors. WHILL's electric power chairs will give guests the opportunity to explore the zoo in a safe, reliable, and convenient way."

The Palm Beach Zoo's IDEA Committee (Inclusion, Diversity, Equity & Access) saw an immediate need to partner with WHILL after listening to guests' feedback and striving to find a "better way" to make the zoo more accessible. Zoo enthusiasts can expect to find state-of-the-art WHILL electric vehicles on site available to rent. The functionality and compact design ensure a user-friendly ride, with an advanced steering system that can effortlessly take on the zoo's 23 acres of winding pathways.

"Making the Palm Beach Zoo accessible is an important part of our wildlife-saving mission and allows everyone to connect with our animals," said Casey Coy, Palm Beach Zoo's chief operations & safety officer. "We are excited to introduce WHILL personal EVs to our guests, allowing them to explore our wildlife-filled park unencumbered. A portion of the rental of these unique motorized scooters also benefits the zoo and animals in the wild - a win for nature and accessibility."

To learn more about WHILL, please visit https://whill.inc/us. If planning a trip to Palm Beach, visit palmbeachzoo.org for ticket and event information.

About WHILL, Inc.

WHILL connects the world with short-distance mobility products and services and provides Mobility-as-a-Service solutions, offering autonomous and manual transportation services that make public spaces like airports, vacation destinations, and convention centers more accessible. From electric mobility scooters to fully autonomous power chairs, WHILL offers products and services in over 20 countries and regions globally. For more information, visit https://whill.inc.

About Palm Beach Zoo

For more than 50 years, Palm Beach Zoo & Conservation Society has provided visitors with up-close and personal animal encounters that connect people to wildlife. Palm Beach Zoo guests explore a WILD ecosystem thriving on 23 lush, tropical acres while discovering hundreds of exotic animals. Visitors enjoy interactive animal experiences, nature and water play, and a lakeside cafe. Palm Beach Zoo participates in AZA Species Survival Plan® programs, ensuring healthy animal populations for rare and endangered species. The impact of a visit to Palm Beach Zoo extends beyond the gates, inspiring people to take action and save wildlife in wild places. For more information, visit www.palmbeachzoo.org.

Contact Information

Lauren Clark

Percepture for WHILL, Inc.

lclark@percepture.com

248-231-5178

SOURCE: WHILL

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/798905/whill-unveils-electric-power-chair-service-at-the-palm-beach-zoo