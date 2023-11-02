Avila Energy Corporation Announces the Engagement of Common Cents Media SPC. and Files Early Warning Report

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2023 / Avila Energy Corporation ("Avila" or the "Company" or "Avila Energy"), trading symbol, (CSE:VIK)(OTC Pink:PTRVF)(FRA:6HG0), announces the Engagement of Common Cents Media SPC, and files Early Warning Report

Consulting Services Agreement

The Company has entered into an arm's length Consulting Services Agreement with Common Cents Media SPC. ("Common Cents") effective November 1, 2023, (the "Consulting Agreement"), complementary to its existing marketing efforts and in combination with the advance of the Company's vertically integrated energy business into the United States of America in 2024. The Company is pleased to be engaging the services of Common Cents Media to consult and advise the company in matters of strategic communications to various stakeholder groups and the tracking of the results of social media campaigns. The initial term of the agreement is one (1) month with extensions to be mutually agreed upon for additional services.

About Common Cents Media SPC.

Common Cents Media SPC. offers small and medium-sized public companies with the help and management of up-keeping their digital front and keeping both shareholders and potential customers informed and excited through digital means.

For further information,

Please visit their website at http://commoncentsmedia.com or call 253-780-1770

Early Warning Report

Pursuant to National Instrument 62-104 - Take-Over Bids and Issuer Bids and National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues.

Leonard Van Betuw ("Mr. Van Betuw") announces that he has been disposed by way of dilution 2.49% of the common shares he holds in Avila Energy Corporation ("Avila") as a result of an issuance of common shares pursuant to an offering of units whose first tranche closed on October 31, 2023 (the "Issuance").

On October 31, 2023, Avila issued 20,660,000 units from treasury pursuant to the Issuance. Prior to the Issuance, Mr. Van Betuw held 31.21% of the issued and outstanding common shares of Avila. Following the Issuance, Mr. Van Betuw's holdings held fell to 28.72% (the "Dilution").

The Dilution arose solely as a result of the Issuance; however, Mr. Van Betuw subscribed for $120,000 or 2,400,000 units of the Issuance. Each unit was issued at a price of $0.05 (the "Units"). Each Unit is comprised of one common share (each a "Common Share") in the share capital of the Company and one-half (1/2) common share purchase warrant (each a "Warrant"). Each full Warrant entitles its holder to purchase one additional common share at a price of $0.12 for a period of 24 months following the closing.

A report respecting this acquisition will be electronically filed with the Securities Commission in each jurisdiction where the Issuer is reporting and will be available for viewing on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Avila Energy Corporation

The Company is an emerging CSE listed corporation trading under the symbol ('VIK'), and in combination with an expanding portfolio of 100% Owned and Operated oil and natural gas production, pipelines and facilities is a licensed producer, explorer, and developer of Energy in Canada. The Company's long-term vision is to achieve through the implementation of a closed system of carbon capture and sequestration, an established path towards the material reduction of Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 emissions and continues to work towards becoming a vertically integrated Carbon Neutral Energy Producer. The Company's goals are to be achieved by focusing on the application of proven geological, geophysical, engineering, and production techniques in combination with the delivery of Direct-to Consumer energy sales to both residential and commercial consumers.

For further information,

please contact:

Ronnie Shporer, Investor Relations, North America or

Peter Nesveda, Investor Relations, International or

Leonard B. Van Betuw, President & CEO

Emails: Ronnie Shporer: ron.s@avilaenergy.com Peter Nesveda: peter@intuitiveaustralia.com.au Leonard B. Van Betuw: leonard.v@avilaenergy.com

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Leonard B. Van Betuw

President & CEO

Contact Phone Number: 1-403-451-2786

Abbreviations

bbls/d - barrels per day

BOE/d - barrels oil equivalent per day

NGLs - Natural Gas Liquids

Mboe - Thousands of barrels of oil equivalent

MMboe - Millions of barrels of oil equivalent

PDP - Proved Developed Producing

TP - Total Proved Reserves

TPP - Total Proved and Probable Reserves

IFRS - International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board

WTI - West Texas Intermediate, the reference price paid in U.S. dollars at Cushing, Oklahoma for the crude oil standard grade

Forward-Looking Information & Forward-Looking Statements Cautionary Statement

Certain information in this news release, including the operations at the Company's properties, constitute forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. Although Avila Energy Corporation believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them because Avila Energy Corporation can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as at the date of this news release and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable securities laws. This release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements." All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address future production, reserve potential, exploration drilling, exploitation activities and events or developments that the Company expects are forward looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include market prices, exploitation, and exploration successes, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. It should not be assumed that the estimates of net present value of future net revenue attributable to the Company's reserves presented above represent the fair market value of the reserves. The recovery and reserve estimates of the Company's oil, NGL, and natural gas reserves provided herein are estimates only and there is no guarantee that the estimated reserves will be recovered. Further, there is no assurance that the forecast prices and costs assumptions will be attained, and variances could be material. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and those actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Barrel ("bbl") of oil equivalent ("boe") amounts may be misleading particularly if used in isolation. All boe conversions in this report are calculated using a conversion of six thousand cubic feet of natural gas to one equivalent barrel of oil (6 mcf=1 bbl) and is based on an energy conversion method primarily applicable at the burner tip and does not represent a value equivalency at the well head. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of any offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The securities offered have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws. Trading in the securities of Avila Energy Corporation should be considered highly speculative. Neither the Canadian Stock Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Stock Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. For more information on the Company, Investors should review the Company's registered filings which are available at www.sedar.com.

