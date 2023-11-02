DJ O'KEY GROUP'S GDRs RECEIVE PRIMARY LISTING STATUS ON MOSCOW EXCHANGE

O'KEY Group S.A. (OKEY) O'KEY GROUP'S GDRs RECEIVE PRIMARY LISTING STATUS ON MOSCOW EXCHANGE 02-Nov-2023 / 16:00 CET/CEST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Press release 2 November 2023 O'KEY GROUP'S GDRs RECEIVE PRIMARY LISTING STATUS ON MOSCOW EXCHANGE O'KEY Group S.A. (MOEX, AIX, LSE: OKEY, the "Group" or the "Company"), one of Russia's leading food retailers, announces that, on 2 November 2023, the Bank of Russia decided to register a prospectus for the Company's global depositary receipts (GDRs), ISIN US6708662019, each representing one ordinary share of O'KEY GROUP S.A. Thus, the Group has changed its listing status on Moscow Exchange ("MOEX") to primary. The Company's GDRs remain in the Level 1 quotation list and continue trading on MOEX. All materials published by the Group are available on its website, okeygroup.lu. In December 2020, O'KEY Group received secondary listing status for its GDRs on MOEX. The Company's GDRs were included in Level 1 quotation list, and, since then, have been trading on the main market under OKEY ticker. The registration of the prospectus and receiving primary listing status is aimed to secure the continuity of trading of the Group's GDRs on MOEX in the future. The Group also maintains its primary listing on the London Stock Exchange ("LSE") since November 2010[1]. Additionally, in March 2023, the Group obtained secondary listing for its GDRs on Astana International Exchange ("AIX"). The Group's GDRs were admitted to trading on the main market under OKEY ticker. O'KEY Group does not plan to issue new shares in connection with its GDRs' listing on MOEX and AIX. Receiving the primary listing status on MOEX does not change the trading of the Company's GDRs on MOEX and AIX, and does not require any additional actions from the holders. For more information, please contact: Natalya Belyavskaya Head of Investor Relations +7 495 663 6677 ext. 266 Natalya.Belyavskaya@okmarket.ru www.okeygroup.lu

ABOUT O'KEY GROUP

O'KEY Group S.A. (AIX, LSE, MOEX: OKEY) is one of the leading grocery retailers in Russia, operating hypermarkets under the O'KEY brand and discounters under the DA! brand.

As of 30 September 2023, the Group operated 296 stores across Russia (77 hypermarkets and 219 discounters) with a total selling space of 658,696 sq m. O'KEY opened its first hypermarket in St Petersburg in 2002 and has since demonstrated continuous growth. It was the first Russian food retailer to launch e-commerce operations offering a full range of hypermarket products for home delivery. The Group operates e-commerce pick-up and delivery points in 35 O'KEY hypermarkets: twelve in Moscow, eighteen in St Petersburg, one in Sochi, and four in Krasnodar. In 2015, we launched the first discount chain in Russia under the DA! brand. The Group operates five distribution centres in Russia - three in Moscow and two in St Petersburg - and employs 21,900 people.

In 2022, the Group's revenue amounted to RUB 202.2 bn, and EBITDA reached RUB 17.0 bn.

The O'KEY Group shareholder structure is as follows: NISEMAX Co Ltd - 49.11%. GSU Ltd - 34.14%, free-float and other holders - 16.75%.

DISCLAIMER

These materials contain statements about future events and expectations that are forward-looking statements. These statements typically include words such as 'expects' and 'anticipates' and words of similar import. Any statement in these materials that is not a statement of historical fact is a forward-looking statement that involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

None of the future projections, expectations, estimates or prospects in this announcement should be taken as forecasts or promises, nor should they be taken as implying any indication, assurance or guarantee that the assumptions on which such future projections, expectations, estimates or prospects have been prepared are correct or exhaustive or, in the case of the assumptions, fully stated in this announcement. We assume no obligations to update the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect actual results, changes in assumptions or changes in factors affecting these statements.

[1] In March 2022, the London Stock Exchange unilaterally suspended trading in O'KEY's GDRs. Nevertheless, the Group has been maintaining its listing on LSE.

